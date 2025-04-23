7 of the best gyms for a workout in Dunfermline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

7 of the best gyms for a workout in Dunfermline

Whether it's exercise classes, gym floor equipment or Hyrox training, there is plenty of choice for fitness fans across Scotland's newest city.

Debbie enjoys a cycle at PureGym Dunfermline.
Debbie enjoys a cycle at PureGym Dunfermline. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
By Debbie Clarke

Are you thinking about joining a gym in Dunfermline?

Fitness enthusiasts are spoiled for choice in the city, with dozens of leisure facilities to choose from.

But with so many options, it can be hard to know which one is for you.

So I recently visited a number of gyms across the Auld Grey Toun to find out what they offer.

Whether you’re at the start of your fitness journey or you’re a seasoned Hyrox competitor, there are venues to cater for all needs and budgets.

Bannatyne Health Club

If you are looking for a private gym which offers a swimming pool, spa, gym and studio classes, look no further than Bannatyne’s in Dunfermline.

I was impressed by the range of modern exercise equipment in the gym along with the cardio, resistance and functional kits available.

The gym is also currently undergoing a refurbishment.

Debbie workouts with free weights at Bannatyne's in Dunfermline.
Debbie works out with free weights at Bannatyne’s in Dunfermline. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

This will see the free weights area extended.

And it will also include a three-lane functional training track, a sled push area and four high-performance lifting platforms complete with bumper plates for strength training.

In addition to the gym floor, the club has various studios where over 100 classes a week are run.

These include: Body Combat, Body Pump, Body Balance, indoor cycling, resistance-based workouts, yoga and Pilates.

Plenty of choice under the one roof if you want a variety of exercise options.

Address: Fife Leisure Park, Halbeath, Dunfermline, KY11 8EX

Website: www.bannatyne.co.uk/health-club/dunfermline-fife

Price: From £54.99 a month.

Carnegie Leisure Centre

Carnegie Leisure Centre is the longest-established fitness facility in Dunfermline.

It has a lot to offer people of all abilities and ages.

The gym offers 125 workout stations with equipment and machines to do cardio, strength and resistance training and functional fitness.

Debbie gets to grips with weights in Carnegie Leisure Centre.
Debbie gets to grips with weights in Carnegie Leisure Centre. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

There is also a range of free weights to use.

Carnegie has a 25m swimming pool, training pool and a health suite (with a spa pool, sauna and steam rooms).

It also features a climbing wall and squash courts.

And there is an extensive and varied exercise class timetable.

Studio classes include: bootcamp, RPM cycle sessions, step, Bodypump, Body Combat, ladies boxfit, Pilates and Body Balance.

But what I especially liked is the new Hyrox zone which was introduced at the leisure centre earlier this year.

There are Hyrox classes for adults and juniors at Carnegie.

Hyrox is a fitness race competition that combines functional fitness with endurance.

It involves eight rounds of 1 km runs, each followed by a functional workout, all designed to test performance, resilience, and teamwork.

Debbie tries the sled push in the new Hyrox zone at Carnegie Leisure Centre.
Debbie tries the sled push in the new Hyrox zone. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

In the Hyrox zone you can take part in class workouts, practice training or just improve your fitness by using the equipment which features in the competition.

This includes the sled push and sled pull and SkiErg (a full-body cardio workout which mimics cross-country skiing).

Address: 46 Pilmuir St, Dunfermline, KY12 0QE

Website: www.fifeleisure.org.uk/locations/carnegie

Price: From £31 a month (The Club membership also offers access to 13 other Fife Sports and Leisure Trust centres. Corporate and concessionary memberships also available)

Duloch Fitness Centre

If you are looking for a smaller gym to use at a cheaper price, then I would suggest trying Duloch Fitness Centre.

The 50-station gym at Duloch offers fitness equipment including cross trainers, stair climbers, rowing machines and treadmills. There are also plate-loaded machines.

Debbie tries out one of the weight training machines at Duloch Leisure Centre in Dunfermline
Debbie tries out one of the machines at Duloch Leisure Centre. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

It also has a functional area featuring smaller dumbbell weights, cables, power bags and power plates.

Some classes are also offered at Duloch including: Pilates, Hatha Yoga, body conditioning, step and Zumba.

I enjoyed working out at this gym because it is small and quiet and doesn’t have an intimidating atmosphere.

It is ideal for someone new to fitness or for older gym-goers feeling anxious about going to a bigger fitness facility.

Address: Duloch Leisure Centre, Nightingale Place, Dunfermline, KY11 8LW

Website: www.fifeleisure.org.uk/locations/duloch

Price: From £25 a month (The Lite membership also offers access to seven other Fife Sport and Leisure Trust centres)

PureGym

Another budget-friendly gym is PureGym Dunfermline.

It’s the cheapest gym in the city.

PureGym is also open 24-hours so it’s great for those who work at unsociable times.

Debbie tries out the equipment on offer in Pure Gym.
Debbie tries out the equipment on offer in PureGym Dunfermline. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

It offers over 220 pieces of exercise kit and a wide range of fitness equipment and machines to use.

It also has over 50 classes to choose from including cycling, strength, bootcamp and yoga sessions.

The facility has also recently been upgraded.

It now offers: A new functional area with sled track, an upgraded free weights area with an eight bay lifting rig and a refurbished cycle studio with new bikes.

PureGym Dunfermline is ideal for people who don’t need much support or guidance in the gym and just want to go in, do their workout and leave.

Address: Carnegie Retail Park, Gardener’s Street, Dunfermline KY12 7AU

Website: www.puregym.com/gyms/dunfermline

Price: From £17.99 a month

SCX Fitness

If you are looking for a private gym offering small group personal training with a ‘community feel’, then SCX Fitness is the fitness facility for you.

SCX Fitness owner Stephen Connor.
SCX Fitness owner Stephen Connor. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

This gym, owned by Stephen Connor, is ideal for those wanting more one-to-one attention, giving them an extra push to help them with workouts.

There are three qualified coaches there to help you achieve your personal fitness goals.

As well as small group personal training workout sessions, SCX Fitness also offers Hyrox sessions, a 10-session Hyrox training pack (priced £99) and outdoor bootcamps.

Debbie has a go at the wall ball, guided by SCX fitness owner Stephen Connor.
Debbie has a go at the wall ball, guided by SCX fitness owner Stephen Connor. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

SCX caters for a wide range of ages, fitness levels and abilities.

Address: Pitreavie Sports and Soccer Centre Queensferry Road, Dunfermline, KY11 8PP.

Website: www.scxfitness.com

Price: Range of memberships available. Outdoor bootcamp is £50, a six-week kickstart challenge introductory offer for small group personal training (which also includes a nutrition pack) is £199. Thereafter three memberships are available starting from £160 (two small group personal training sessions a week).

Pilmuir Fitness 10

If you enjoy class-based workouts and are looking for something a bit different, I would recommend Pilmuir Fitness 10.

Not only is it an official Hyrox-affiliated gym – which means it offers Hyrox classes and participates in Hyrox events.

Pilmuir Fitness 10 owner Colin Woods.
Pilmuir Fitness 10 owner Colin Woods. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

But it also offers boxing workouts, high intensity interval circuits and military-based fitness classes as well as Olympic-style weight training, functional fitness and yoga.

Pilmuir Fitness 10, owned by business partners Jason McEvoy and Colin Wood, offers classes to suit every fitness level.

Address: Unit 2B, The Depot, Winterthur Lane, Dunfermline, KY12 9FY

Website: pf10.co.uk

Price: From £49 a month

CrossFit Fife

CrossFit Fife is perfect for those who love CrossFit training or want to give it a go.

It’s the only gym in Dunfermline that specialises in CrossFit training.

Crossfit Fife only gym in Dunfermline that specialises in CrossFit training
CrossFit Fife is only gym in Dunfermline that specialises in CrossFit training. Image: Crossfit Fife.

Here you can learn how to do the basic movements of CrossFit and find out what is involved in the high intensity strength and conditioning workouts.

Kettlebell classes are also included in your membership.

CrossFit Fife, owned by Alan Wheatley and Steven Lamb, welcomes people of all fitness abilities.

Address:  Unit 12A, C, 34 Dickson St, Dunfermline KY12 7SN

Website: crossfitfife.com

Price: £68.25 a month

More from Health & Wellbeing

Captain Luke Heppenstall. Image: Captain Luke Heppenstall
From Dundee scheme to Sandhurst: How Luke Heppenstall overcame turbulent childhood to become Army…
7
Courier writer Lindsey Hamilton tries out the infra-red sauna at the ReNu Clinic in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
I try out Scotland-first wellness treatment used by rugby stars in Dundee - did…
Tayport man Nicolas Vinogradov-Wouters shares his experience of being diagnosed with cancer twice as a teenager.
How Tayport man Nicolas is forging a high-flying career after beating cancer twice
2
Dunblane barber holding scissors and comb in his studio
Dunblane barber who worked with Eminem on making change from music to mullets
Lynne Hoggan
Former Wave FM DJ Lynne Hoggan recovering after 'sizeable' brain bleed
Leven mum Tina has been talking about her battle with bowel cancer
Leven mum 'recovering well' after bloated stomach turned out to be bowel cancer
Health secretary Neil Gray (right) has been told to accelerate access to a life-prolonging drug for young boys with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. Image: Supplied/PA
Dunfermline family consider move to USA after son, 6, denied free life-prolonging drug
6
Genna making jewellery in her studio.
'Having a funeral for your own baby is brutal': Tayport mum reveals double bereavement…
Barbara-Ann Mackay from Arbroath was diagnosed with breast cancer in the same year as her aunt and sister
Arbroath mum reveals how family support helped her beat breast cancer
Dundee fitness trainer Megan Osborne shares her top tips for getting fit without going to the gym.
5 ways to get fit without the gym - with Dundee personal trainer Megan…

Conversation