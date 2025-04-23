7 of the best gyms for a workout in Dunfermline

Are you thinking about joining a gym in Dunfermline?

Fitness enthusiasts are spoiled for choice in the city, with dozens of leisure facilities to choose from.

But with so many options, it can be hard to know which one is for you.

So I recently visited a number of gyms across the Auld Grey Toun to find out what they offer.

Whether you’re at the start of your fitness journey or you’re a seasoned Hyrox competitor, there are venues to cater for all needs and budgets.

Bannatyne Health Club

If you are looking for a private gym which offers a swimming pool, spa, gym and studio classes, look no further than Bannatyne’s in Dunfermline.

I was impressed by the range of modern exercise equipment in the gym along with the cardio, resistance and functional kits available.

The gym is also currently undergoing a refurbishment.

This will see the free weights area extended.

And it will also include a three-lane functional training track, a sled push area and four high-performance lifting platforms complete with bumper plates for strength training.

In addition to the gym floor, the club has various studios where over 100 classes a week are run.

These include: Body Combat, Body Pump, Body Balance, indoor cycling, resistance-based workouts, yoga and Pilates.

Plenty of choice under the one roof if you want a variety of exercise options.

Address: Fife Leisure Park, Halbeath, Dunfermline, KY11 8EX

Website: www.bannatyne.co.uk/health-club/dunfermline-fife

Price: From £54.99 a month.

Carnegie Leisure Centre

Carnegie Leisure Centre is the longest-established fitness facility in Dunfermline.

It has a lot to offer people of all abilities and ages.

The gym offers 125 workout stations with equipment and machines to do cardio, strength and resistance training and functional fitness.

There is also a range of free weights to use.

Carnegie has a 25m swimming pool, training pool and a health suite (with a spa pool, sauna and steam rooms).

It also features a climbing wall and squash courts.

And there is an extensive and varied exercise class timetable.

Studio classes include: bootcamp, RPM cycle sessions, step, Bodypump, Body Combat, ladies boxfit, Pilates and Body Balance.

But what I especially liked is the new Hyrox zone which was introduced at the leisure centre earlier this year.

There are Hyrox classes for adults and juniors at Carnegie.

Hyrox is a fitness race competition that combines functional fitness with endurance.

It involves eight rounds of 1 km runs, each followed by a functional workout, all designed to test performance, resilience, and teamwork.

In the Hyrox zone you can take part in class workouts, practice training or just improve your fitness by using the equipment which features in the competition.

This includes the sled push and sled pull and SkiErg (a full-body cardio workout which mimics cross-country skiing).

Address: 46 Pilmuir St, Dunfermline, KY12 0QE

Website: www.fifeleisure.org.uk/locations/carnegie

Price: From £31 a month (The Club membership also offers access to 13 other Fife Sports and Leisure Trust centres. Corporate and concessionary memberships also available)

Duloch Fitness Centre

If you are looking for a smaller gym to use at a cheaper price, then I would suggest trying Duloch Fitness Centre.

The 50-station gym at Duloch offers fitness equipment including cross trainers, stair climbers, rowing machines and treadmills. There are also plate-loaded machines.

It also has a functional area featuring smaller dumbbell weights, cables, power bags and power plates.

Some classes are also offered at Duloch including: Pilates, Hatha Yoga, body conditioning, step and Zumba.

I enjoyed working out at this gym because it is small and quiet and doesn’t have an intimidating atmosphere.

It is ideal for someone new to fitness or for older gym-goers feeling anxious about going to a bigger fitness facility.

Address: Duloch Leisure Centre, Nightingale Place, Dunfermline, KY11 8LW

Website: www.fifeleisure.org.uk/locations/duloch

Price: From £25 a month (The Lite membership also offers access to seven other Fife Sport and Leisure Trust centres)

PureGym

Another budget-friendly gym is PureGym Dunfermline.

It’s the cheapest gym in the city.

PureGym is also open 24-hours so it’s great for those who work at unsociable times.

It offers over 220 pieces of exercise kit and a wide range of fitness equipment and machines to use.

It also has over 50 classes to choose from including cycling, strength, bootcamp and yoga sessions.

The facility has also recently been upgraded.

It now offers: A new functional area with sled track, an upgraded free weights area with an eight bay lifting rig and a refurbished cycle studio with new bikes.

PureGym Dunfermline is ideal for people who don’t need much support or guidance in the gym and just want to go in, do their workout and leave.

Address: Carnegie Retail Park, Gardener’s Street, Dunfermline KY12 7AU

Website: www.puregym.com/gyms/dunfermline

Price: From £17.99 a month

SCX Fitness

If you are looking for a private gym offering small group personal training with a ‘community feel’, then SCX Fitness is the fitness facility for you.

This gym, owned by Stephen Connor, is ideal for those wanting more one-to-one attention, giving them an extra push to help them with workouts.

There are three qualified coaches there to help you achieve your personal fitness goals.

As well as small group personal training workout sessions, SCX Fitness also offers Hyrox sessions, a 10-session Hyrox training pack (priced £99) and outdoor bootcamps.

SCX caters for a wide range of ages, fitness levels and abilities.

Address: Pitreavie Sports and Soccer Centre Queensferry Road, Dunfermline, KY11 8PP.

Website: www.scxfitness.com

Price: Range of memberships available. Outdoor bootcamp is £50, a six-week kickstart challenge introductory offer for small group personal training (which also includes a nutrition pack) is £199. Thereafter three memberships are available starting from £160 (two small group personal training sessions a week).

Pilmuir Fitness 10

If you enjoy class-based workouts and are looking for something a bit different, I would recommend Pilmuir Fitness 10.

Not only is it an official Hyrox-affiliated gym – which means it offers Hyrox classes and participates in Hyrox events.

But it also offers boxing workouts, high intensity interval circuits and military-based fitness classes as well as Olympic-style weight training, functional fitness and yoga.

Pilmuir Fitness 10, owned by business partners Jason McEvoy and Colin Wood, offers classes to suit every fitness level.

Address: Unit 2B, The Depot, Winterthur Lane, Dunfermline, KY12 9FY

Website: pf10.co.uk

Price: From £49 a month

CrossFit Fife

CrossFit Fife is perfect for those who love CrossFit training or want to give it a go.

It’s the only gym in Dunfermline that specialises in CrossFit training.

Here you can learn how to do the basic movements of CrossFit and find out what is involved in the high intensity strength and conditioning workouts.

Kettlebell classes are also included in your membership.

CrossFit Fife, owned by Alan Wheatley and Steven Lamb, welcomes people of all fitness abilities.

Address: Unit 12A, C, 34 Dickson St, Dunfermline KY12 7SN

Website: crossfitfife.com

Price: £68.25 a month