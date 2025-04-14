Former Wave FM DJ Lynne Hoggan recovering after ‘sizeable’ brain bleed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Former Wave FM DJ Lynne Hoggan recovering after ‘sizeable’ brain bleed

Lynne "has a long way to go" after surgery.

By Ellidh Aitken
Lynne Hoggan
Lynne Hoggan. Image: Supplied

A former Tayside radio DJ is recovering from surgery after a “sizeable” brain bleed.

Lynne Hoggan, 41, became unwell with a bleed on her brain, which turned out to be two aneurysms, last week.

Her sister-in-law Rachel Hoggan posted the news on Lynne’s social media on Monday.

The ex-Wave FM and Pure Radio presenter currently works for Bauer Media, which runs stations including Tay FM and Clyde 1.

Former Tayside radio DJ ‘has a long way to go’ after brain surgery

The post on Instagram said: “A little life update from Lynne’s sister-in-law Rachel as instructed by Lynne herself.

“Appreciate a lot of you have been messaging Lynne and wondering where she has been lately.

“Unfortunately a week ago she took unwell and it turned out to be a sizeable bleed on the brain which was two aneurisms [sic].

“She has now had surgery and stents put in her brain and is recovering in the best care possible.

Lynne underwent surgery after a bleed on her brain. Image: Supplied

“Lynne still has a long way to go and will be in hospital for a while and is unable to communicate properly at the moment whilst she is recovering.

“She appreciates all the love and support and will be in touch with all the individuals that have reached out to her once she is better.

“If anyone needs anything or wants me to pass anything on to Lynne, please just get in touch.”

Lynne started her radio career in Dundee in 1999 and previously worked with Wave FM and Pure Radio before moving to Bauer Media stations.

Lynne in New York in 2022. Image: Supplied

Her ex-Pure Radio colleague Robin Galloway commented on Instagram: “Shocked to hear this news.

“Radio and life needs Lynne Hoggan on it and in it.

“Praying for a full and speedy recovery.

“A special talent and cherished friend.”

Dundee singer-songwriter Charlotte Brimner, known as Be Charlotte, also wrote: “Sending love and well wishes”.

Lynne, a former Courier columnist who is originally from Falkirk, has spent time living in Dundee and Perthshire.

She has more than 11,000 followers on Instagram and regularly posts on the platform.

More from Health & Wellbeing

Leven mum Tina has been talking about her battle with bowel cancer
Leven mum 'recovering well' after bloated stomach turned out to be bowel cancer
Health secretary Neil Gray (right) has been told to accelerate access to a life-prolonging drug for young boys with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. Image: Supplied/PA
Dunfermline family consider move to USA after son, 6, denied free life-prolonging drug
6
Genna making jewellery in her studio.
'Having a funeral for your own baby is brutal': Tayport mum reveals double bereavement…
Barbara-Ann Mackay from Arbroath was diagnosed with breast cancer in the same year as her aunt and sister
Arbroath mum reveals how family support helped her beat breast cancer
Dundee fitness trainer Megan Osborne shares her top tips for getting fit without going to the gym.
5 ways to get fit without the gym - with Dundee personal trainer Megan…
health care worker helps woman from wheelchair onto a sofa as part of home care services Dundee
“You can choose your care”: Discover TayCare At Home
Baroness Rafferty of Kirkcaldy gives her maiden speech in the House of Lords
Former Fife nurse on her rise from Kirkcaldy tomboy to House of Lords seat
Kirkcaldy nurse Louise Schofield was diagnosed with a Desmoid tumour in 2019.
How Kirkcaldy nurse's 'pulled muscle' turned out to be a rare tumour
Jana Greig leading Poppy Watson through a yoga class on Kingsbarns Beach. Image: Rick Booth
I tried a sauna yoga experience at Kingsbarns Beach - are the huts worth…
Kirkcaldy runner Gordon Hannah is taking part in the Sahara race, Marathon des Sables, in April. Image: David Wardle.
Fife sportsman on swapping Kirkcaldy beach for Sahara Desert as he prepares for 'toughest…

Conversation