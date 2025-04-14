Former Wave FM DJ Lynne Hoggan recovering after ‘sizeable’ brain bleed

A former Tayside radio DJ is recovering from surgery after a “sizeable” brain bleed.

Lynne Hoggan, 41, became unwell with a bleed on her brain, which turned out to be two aneurysms, last week.

Her sister-in-law Rachel Hoggan posted the news on Lynne’s social media on Monday.

The ex-Wave FM and Pure Radio presenter currently works for Bauer Media, which runs stations including Tay FM and Clyde 1.

Former Tayside radio DJ ‘has a long way to go’ after brain surgery

The post on Instagram said: “A little life update from Lynne’s sister-in-law Rachel as instructed by Lynne herself.

“Appreciate a lot of you have been messaging Lynne and wondering where she has been lately.

“Unfortunately a week ago she took unwell and it turned out to be a sizeable bleed on the brain which was two aneurisms [sic].

“She has now had surgery and stents put in her brain and is recovering in the best care possible.

“Lynne still has a long way to go and will be in hospital for a while and is unable to communicate properly at the moment whilst she is recovering.

“She appreciates all the love and support and will be in touch with all the individuals that have reached out to her once she is better.

“If anyone needs anything or wants me to pass anything on to Lynne, please just get in touch.”

Lynne started her radio career in Dundee in 1999 and previously worked with Wave FM and Pure Radio before moving to Bauer Media stations.

Her ex-Pure Radio colleague Robin Galloway commented on Instagram: “Shocked to hear this news.

“Radio and life needs Lynne Hoggan on it and in it.

“Praying for a full and speedy recovery.

“A special talent and cherished friend.”

Dundee singer-songwriter Charlotte Brimner, known as Be Charlotte, also wrote: “Sending love and well wishes”.

Lynne, a former Courier columnist who is originally from Falkirk, has spent time living in Dundee and Perthshire.

She has more than 11,000 followers on Instagram and regularly posts on the platform.