NHS Tayside has apologised over messaging on changes to autism and ADHD assessments.

The health board announced in March that its CAMHS service would no longer accept neurodevelopmental referrals for children without a co-existing mental health problem.

The move was met with anger from parents who feared the impact on families and schools.

However, NHS Tayside admits that its partner agencies were not “engaged fully in the change plans before the initial letter was sent”.

The changes in March mean children and young people with “co-existing” mental health conditions continue to be accepted by CAMHS.

However, those without mental health conditions can no longer be referred to the service.

This is a temporary measure put in place while a new pathway is created but this was not clearly communicated.

The health board says it has since apologised to families of children and young people who were not accepted onto waiting lists as a result of the change.

It added that work is ongoing to “to try to find the best way forward”.

NHS Tayside Chief Executive Nicky Connor said: “Since the communication was sent to families and guardians of those children who were not accepted onto the neurodevelopmental pathway advising them of the change to the referral criteria in March 2025, there have been a number of developments relating to the redesign of the pathway.

“It has been recognised that teams from across all agencies must be better informed about the work ongoing – and be actively involved in the redesign of the neurodevelopmental pathway.

“Therefore, there is now a programme of work which will now be taken forward collaboratively with our partner colleagues in local authority, education, third sector and social work, alongside Scottish Government colleagues.

“They are meeting at the beginning of May as the collective which is going to initiate the plans for the future care pathways which offers the best options and outcomes for children and young people.

“NHS Tayside accepts that not all our partners were engaged fully in the change plans before the initial letter was sent to families of children and young people not accepted onto the neurodevelopmental waiting lists at the end of March.

“We have apologised to them for this and have ensured that all partners are around the table and involved fully.”

The role of CAMHS is to assess and treat children and young people with “significant and impairing” mental health concerns.

NHS Tayside says that any patients added to the waiting list today are likely to wait more than 10 years and reach adulthood before being seen.

MSP Jim Fairlie met with the chief executive last week after being made aware of the “obvious distress” caused by the changes.

He said: “Ms Connor admitted that they got their messaging wrong which resulted in many people panicking about their child’s potential for a referral.

“The reality is that the decision to pause new referrals is an interim position, while a new and more efficient pathway is designed.”

The chief executive added: “The multi-agency partners involved in the strategic overview are looking at a number of practical steps to try to find the best way forward and ensure children and young people can access early care or intervention at the right level.”

