The reality of hoarding: It’s more than ‘just stuff’

Hoarding is very often misunderstood. Thought of by many as a choice, it’s now recognised as a complex issue and one which requires greater support than just clearing away the clutter.

In fact, 92% of people with hoarding disorder have a co-existing mental health condition and current research shows awareness and early intervention are key to tackling hoarding behaviour.

While hoarding is complex, there are ways to help those affected by it.

This National Hoarding Awareness Week, organisations in Fife who are members of the Fife Adult Support and Protection Committee want to highlight professional support is available if you are concerned about a friend, neighbour or family member.

Supporting people with hoarding disorder in Fife

Many services across the organisations who are members of the Fife Adult Support and Protection Committee play key roles in identifying and supporting those with hoarding disorder.

Hoarding is recognised by them as an increasingly prevalent type of harm.

People can be living with it for decades before it comes to anybody’s attention, and knowing what signs to look out for can get people the right support early and make a big difference to their quality of life.

Hoarding isn’t a choice. It affects 2%-5% of the UK population.

But with the right support an individual can make a significant impact on their wellbeing and lifestyle, reducing the risk of fire, illness and other dangers.

Addressing hoarding can positively impact social relationships, reduce isolation, and be a big benefit to overall mental health and wellbeing.

Identifying hoarding behaviour

Everyone has different opinion on what constitutes a cluttered home. For some, a small pile of things in the corner of an otherwise well-ordered room constitutes serious clutter.

For others, only when it escalates to a narrow pathway out of a room means clutter registers.

If you are concerned that someone’s clutter is becoming unmanageable, get in touch with the Adult Support and Protection line, who can help.

Professionals use a clutter scale to support a consistent assessment of hoarding. There is a toolkit that shows pictures of the different scales of hoarding, from small amounts of clutter toward more problematic hoarding.

This can be used with the person living with the clutter to support a shared understanding of the situation and can open a conversation about the right support for them at a pace they find comfortable.

Often hoarding can start by taking over one room, then it can move to another, and another.

In the most extreme cases, people may get to a point with hoarding where an individual doesn’t have access to any running water, isn’t able to cook in their kitchen or isn’t able to use their bathroom because the hoarding has taken over every aspect of their life.

Hoarding can feel overwhelming to the individual, and they may not feel able to ask for support.

Professionals work with people, respecting their views and wishes, and recognise that it is important to support people at a pace and in a manner that is comfortable for them.

How to help someone with hoarding disorder

That pace of support is important when helping someone who has hoarding disorder.

Professionals will time to develop a relationship with the person and to understand any underlying things that contribute to their hoarding.

They will also link in with other professionals from other organisation to ensure that the right support is available and meets the individual need of the person.

Early intervention is key to helping people overcome hoarding behaviours, but a referral can be made at any time to initiate that support.

Taking a proactive approach in Fife

Fife Adult Support and Protection Committee has been taking a proactive approach to tackling the issue of hoarding, linking in with the Hoarding Academy led by Linda Fay.

Linda has provided hoarding intervention training for front-line practitioners to raise awareness of appropriate interventions to give practitioners a trauma-informed approach to working with people who hoard.

This is an initiative that has been introduced over the last couple of years which has been very well received, with front-line practitioners finding it helpful.

When it comes to supporting people who hoard, Fifers are urged if they ‘see something, or hear something, say something’.

If you think someone is at risk from hoarding you can call the Adult Support and Protection Line on 01383 602200.

If you are worried about someone, contact Fife Adult Support and Protection Services. Follow Fife Council on Facebook or Instagram for up to date information and advice.

