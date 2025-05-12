The reality of hoarding: It’s more than ‘just stuff’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Partnership Articles

The reality of hoarding: It’s more than ‘just stuff’

Know where to turn to if you’re concerned about a friend, neighbour or family member.

In partnership with Fife Council Adult Support and Protection Committee
boxes-stacked-in-a-room-hoarding
Hoarding can feel overwhelming, but help is available.

Hoarding is very often misunderstood. Thought of by many as a choice, it’s now recognised as a complex issue and one which requires greater support than just clearing away the clutter.

In fact, 92% of people with hoarding disorder have a co-existing mental health condition and current research shows awareness and early intervention are key to tackling hoarding behaviour.

While hoarding is complex, there are ways to help those affected by it.

This National Hoarding Awareness Week, organisations in Fife who are members of the Fife Adult Support and Protection Committee want to highlight professional support is available if you are concerned about a friend, neighbour or family member.

Stats about Hoarding

Supporting people with hoarding disorder in Fife

Many services across the organisations who are members of the Fife Adult Support and Protection Committee play key roles in identifying and supporting those with hoarding disorder.

Hoarding is recognised by them as an increasingly prevalent type of harm.

People can be living with it for decades before it comes to anybody’s attention, and knowing what signs to look out for can get people the right support early and make a big difference to their quality of life.

Hoarding isn’t a choice. It affects 2%-5% of the UK population.

But with the right support an individual can make a significant impact on their wellbeing and lifestyle, reducing the risk of fire, illness and other dangers.

Addressing hoarding can positively impact social relationships, reduce isolation, and be a big benefit to overall mental health and wellbeing.

hoarding facts

Identifying hoarding behaviour

Everyone has different opinion on what constitutes a cluttered home. For some, a small pile of things in the corner of an otherwise well-ordered room constitutes serious clutter.

For others, only when it escalates to a narrow pathway out of a room means clutter registers.

If you are concerned that someone’s clutter is becoming unmanageable, get in touch with the Adult Support and Protection line, who can help.

Professionals use a clutter scale to support a consistent assessment of hoarding. There is a toolkit that shows pictures of the different scales of hoarding, from small amounts of clutter toward more problematic hoarding.

This can be used with the person living with the clutter to support a shared understanding of the situation and can open a conversation about the right support for them at a pace they find comfortable.

hoarding awareness week facts

Often hoarding can start by taking over one room, then it can move to another, and another.

In the most extreme cases, people may get to a point with hoarding where an individual doesn’t have access to any running water, isn’t able to cook in their kitchen or isn’t able to use their bathroom because the hoarding has taken over every aspect of their life.

Hoarding can feel overwhelming to the individual, and they may not feel able to ask for support.

Professionals work with people, respecting their views and wishes, and recognise that it is important to support people at a pace and in a manner that is comfortable for them.

How to help someone with hoarding disorder

That pace of support is important when helping someone who has hoarding disorder.

Professionals will time to develop a relationship with the person and to understand any underlying things that contribute to their hoarding.

facts from HAW

They will also link in with other professionals from other organisation to ensure that the right support is available and meets the individual need of the person.

Early intervention is key to helping people overcome hoarding behaviours, but a referral can be made at any time to initiate that support.

Taking a proactive approach in Fife

Fife Adult Support and Protection Committee has been taking a proactive approach to tackling the issue of hoarding, linking in with the Hoarding Academy led by Linda Fay.

Linda has provided hoarding intervention training for front-line practitioners to raise awareness of appropriate interventions to give practitioners a trauma-informed approach to working with people who hoard.

This is an initiative that has been introduced over the last couple of years which has been very well received, with front-line practitioners finding it helpful.

When it comes to supporting people who hoard, Fifers are urged if they ‘see something, or hear something, say something’.

If you think someone is at risk from hoarding you can call the Adult Support and Protection Line on 01383 602200.

If you are worried about someone, contact Fife Adult Support and Protection Services. Follow Fife Council on Facebook or Instagram for up to date information and advice.  

You can also call the Adult Protection Phone Line on 01383 602200.

More from Health & Wellbeing

Hoarding can feel overwhelming, but help is available.
Relight: 'Major' concerns raised over struck-off psychologist's prominent role at Dundee church
42
Auchterarder cyclist William Black is gearing up for the World Transplant Games this August.
'A stem cell transplant saved my life - now I'm a gold medal winning…
Hoarding can feel overwhelming, but help is available.
Perth pensioner who can 'smell Parkinson’s' helps pioneer early diagnosis 10 years after husband’s…
Hoarding can feel overwhelming, but help is available.
Angus cancer survivor to cycle Etape in Pitlochry in tribute to late father
Dundee woman Danielle Alexander was only diagnosed with an exceptionally rare form of mitochondrial disease three years ago - when she was 33.
DNA test breakthrough brought Danielle relief after 33-year struggle over ultra rare condition
Hoarding can feel overwhelming, but help is available.
NHS Tayside apologises over messaging on changes to autism and ADHD assessments
2
Dundee mum Kerry Larmour, her son Joel and daughter Willow owe their lives to blood donations.
EXCLUSIVE: How donated blood saved THREE lives in one Dundee family
Hoarding can feel overwhelming, but help is available.
'Bittersweet' triumph as family finish St Andrews golf caddie David Coyne’s book following death…
Hoarding can feel overwhelming, but help is available.
I tried Dundee's first ASMR spa treatment (with 'hair play' and 'back tracing')
Hoarding can feel overwhelming, but help is available.
Stirling residents could suffer over Clacks Council refusal to cough up healthcare cash

Conversation