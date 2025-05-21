6 amazing wellness retreats in and around Stirling – from £300 to more than £3,000 per person

If you are looking for a relaxing break away and the chance to unwind, there is nothing better than heading to a wellness retreat.

There are several wellbeing experiences to choose from in and around Stirling.

Here are six Stirlingshire wellness retreats where you can re-charge the batteries, leave your cares behind you and indulge in some much-needed chill out time.

1. Sheepy Sleepover

This three-day wellness retreat in rural Stirlingshire combines “naughty” sheep with mindfulness, yoga and nature.

The retreat is based at Beccy Routledge’s home in Gartmore, near Aberfoyle.

Overlooking the stunning Loch Lomond and Trossachs countryside, the location couldn’t be more idyllic.

What it includes

Included in the package is: Three nights accommodation in a cosy cottage, six yoga/meditation classes, three breakfasts, two dinners and afternoon tea.

It also features trips to Stirling Castle, Loch Lomond and a cruise on Loch Katrine, a woodland walk, sound healing class and sheep therapy (including de-stress techniques) and interaction with Herdwick sheep.

Separate afternoon tea retreats are also available.

The retreat runs with a minimum of two and the from per person price is based on a booking for two people.

Price

The Sheep Sleepover is priced from £799 per person.

Check here for available dates.

Address: Tuair House, Gartmore, Stirling FK8 3RY

2. Calm at the Castle

This restful and restorative wellness retreat takes place this summer at the University of Stirling.

Based in the tranquil setting of Airthrey Castle, on the grounds of the university campus, the retreat is easy to reach by public transport.

The campus is a short walk or bus ride from Stirling city centre and Bridge of Allan train station.

It includes a full programme of wellbeing sessions.

These include: Tai Chi, Iyengar Yoga, Restorative yoga, Oxygen experience, Vinyasa yoga, Pilates flow, Sound bath, Hatha yoga, hand massage and reiki.

What it includes

Included in the package is: 10 wellbeing sessions over the two days, based at Airthrey Castle.

Dinner, bed and breakfast in Stirling Court Hotel, private rooms for all guests (shared rooms available on request), lunch and refreshments each day, a Wallace Monument sunrise yoga session.

And a welcome gift, including exclusive yoga mat bag and essential oils.

Date

It runs from August 23-24.

Price

The retreat costs £375 for University of Stirling Sport members / £395 for non-members.

Address: University of Stirling, Stirling, FK9 4LA

3. Crystal Healing

This seven-day retreat – Co- Creation with Crystals Healing Retreat Week in Scotland – is billed as a ‘magical exploration’ of crystals and healing.

Participants work with and learn about crystals through meditations and healings.

What it includes

Included in the retreat is: Seven nights accommodation, breakfast, lunch and dinner, All programme content including specialised daily crystal workshops, meditations, light refreshments throughout the day, group excursions and activities.

Other retreats, which include Communicating with Nature for Healing, are also available.

Date

It runs from July 19 – 26.

Price

The price for the retreat varies as it is all-inclusive and includes accommodation and home cooked vegetarian food.

It costs between £1,030 for a shared room to £1,405 for a King size bedroom.

There is also a discount if participants book early.

Address: Creagan House Retreat Centre, Strathyre, Callander, FK18 8ND

4. Wild Compassionate Warrior

The Wild Compassionate Warrior retreat is for women only.

It takes place in a private country house nestled on the edge of Loch Katrine.

The retreat is aimed at women who are ready to slow down, reconnect to themselves, and gently heal.

It is described as a ‘deeply restorative and joy-filled weekend’ and a ‘reset for the heart, mind and spirit.’

What it includes

The retreat includes: All home cooked meals, accommodation, sessions, materials, gifts and coaching.

Forest bathing, mindful nature walks and Kintsugi healing. Kintsugi is the ancient Japanese art of putting broken pottery pieces back together with lacquer mixed with precious metals, like gold, silver, or platinum.

It also includes a soulful vision board session. There is also a healing circle on the final night and gift bags for participants.

For details of other retreats visit here

Date

It runs for four days from May 29 – June 1.

Price

A shared twin room is priced £647.50 and queen rooms start at £1275.

Address: Lochside House, Stronachlachar, Loch Katrine, By Aberfoyle (A81), FK8 3TY

5. Sandra Sabatini & Michal Havkin Yoga Retreat

This retreat is led by Sandra Sabatini, a world-renowned yoga teacher and Michal Havkin who has over three decades of experience dancing professionally in Israel and around the world.

What it includes

The retreat includes: Food, accommodation as well as five hours of yoga practice a day and an evening meditation. The course is ideal for yoga students and teachers.

Separate yoga sessions for teachers are also available.

Date

It runs from July 16-21.

Price

The cost of the course is £645. Accommodation and meals costs an extra £425.

Address: Lendrick Lodge, Brig O turk, Callander, FK17 8HR

6. Terri Froelich Art Retreat

Participants are invited to experience the tranquil beauty of Stirlingshire while immersing themselves in art and creativity with this retreat at Rachel’s Farm.

You will start the mornings with scenic walks overlooking the Trossachs mountains and this will be followed by a locally sourced homemade meal.

While in the afternoon participants can paint and explore the nuances of colour contrast, guided by expert coaches Susan Melrath, Terri Froelich, and Caroline Millar.

What it includes

The retreat includes: seven nights accommodation, morning and afternoon teaching sessions with Susan, Terri and Caroline, all meals – made fresh daily and sourced locally (wine and beer available for purchase).

Use of an indoor painting studio, a phone photography class, a mindfulness session at an animal sanctuary where you can bond with horses, llamas, goats and tortoises, hot tubs and cold plunge barrels.

Massages can be arranged upon request for an additional fee.

Date

October 8-15, 2025

Price

Prices range from US $4,900 (£3,684) for single accommodation.

Address: The Farmhouse, Rachel’s Farm, Buchlyvie, Stirlingshire, Scotland, United Kingdom, FK8 3NR.