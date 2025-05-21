6 amazing wellness retreats in and around Stirling – from £300 to more than £3,000 per person

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

6 amazing wellness retreats in and around Stirling – from £300 to more than £3,000 per person

From meditation and interaction with sheep to yoga and crystal healing, there are some fantastic ways to de-stress at these relaxing retreats in Stirlingshire.

Calm at the Castle is just one of the wellness retreats on offer in and around Stirling.
Calm at the Castle is just one of the wellness retreats on offer in and around Stirling. Image: Stirling University.
By Debbie Clarke

If you are looking for a relaxing break away and the chance to unwind, there is nothing better than heading to a wellness retreat.

There are several wellbeing experiences to choose from in and around Stirling.

Here are six Stirlingshire wellness retreats where you can re-charge the batteries, leave your cares behind you and indulge in some much-needed chill out time.

1. Sheepy Sleepover

This three-day wellness retreat in rural Stirlingshire combines “naughty” sheep with mindfulness, yoga and nature.

The retreat is based at Beccy Routledge’s home in Gartmore, near Aberfoyle.

Overlooking the stunning Loch Lomond and Trossachs countryside, the location couldn’t be more idyllic.

What it includes

Included in the package is: Three nights accommodation in a cosy cottage, six yoga/meditation classes, three breakfasts, two dinners and afternoon tea.

People can take part in sheep therapy at the Stirlingshire wellness retreat.
People can take part in sheep therapy at the Stirlingshire wellness retreat. Image: Tea with Naughty Sheep

It also features trips to Stirling Castle, Loch Lomond and a cruise on Loch Katrine, a woodland walk, sound healing class and sheep therapy (including de-stress techniques) and interaction with Herdwick sheep.

Separate afternoon tea retreats are also available.

The retreat runs with a minimum of two and the from per person price is based on a booking for two people.

Price

The Sheep Sleepover is priced from £799 per person.

Check here for available dates.

Address: Tuair House, Gartmore, Stirling FK8 3RY

2. Calm at the Castle

This restful and restorative wellness retreat takes place this summer at the University of Stirling.

Based in the tranquil setting of Airthrey Castle, on the grounds of the university campus, the retreat is easy to reach by public transport.

The campus is a short walk or bus ride from Stirling city centre and Bridge of Allan train station.

It includes a full programme of wellbeing sessions.

Calm at the Castle wellness retreat takes place at Stirling University this summer.
Calm at the Castle wellness retreat takes place at Stirling University this summer. Image: Stirling University.

These include: Tai Chi, Iyengar Yoga, Restorative yoga, Oxygen experience, Vinyasa yoga, Pilates flow, Sound bath, Hatha yoga, hand massage and reiki.

What it includes

Included in the package is: 10 wellbeing sessions over the two days, based at Airthrey Castle.

Dinner, bed and breakfast in Stirling Court Hotel, private rooms for all guests (shared rooms available on request), lunch and refreshments each day, a Wallace Monument sunrise yoga session.

And a welcome gift, including exclusive yoga mat bag and essential oils.

Date

It runs from August 23-24.

Price

The retreat costs £375 for University of Stirling Sport members / £395 for non-members.

Address: University of Stirling, Stirling, FK9 4LA

3. Crystal Healing

This seven-day retreat – Co- Creation with Crystals Healing Retreat Week in Scotland – is billed as a ‘magical exploration’ of crystals and healing.

Participants work with and learn about crystals through meditations and healings.

The Co- Creation with Crystals Healing Retreat Week in Scotland is taking place in July
The Co- Creation with Crystals Healing Retreat Week in Scotland is taking place in July. Image: Rob Burlinson

What it includes

Included in the retreat is: Seven nights accommodation, breakfast, lunch and dinner, All programme content including specialised daily crystal workshops, meditations, light refreshments throughout the day, group excursions and activities.

Other retreats, which include Communicating with Nature for Healing, are also available.

Date

It runs from July 19 – 26.

Price

The price for the retreat varies as it is all-inclusive and includes accommodation and home cooked vegetarian food.

It costs between £1,030 for a shared room to £1,405 for a King size bedroom.

There is also a discount if participants book early.

Address: Creagan House Retreat Centre, Strathyre, Callander, FK18 8ND

4. Wild Compassionate Warrior

The Wild Compassionate Warrior retreat is for women only.

It takes place in a private country house nestled on the edge of Loch Katrine.

Ange Cameron is the organiser of the Wild Compassionate Warrior Retreat.
The Wild Compassionate Warrior Retreat, organised by Ange Cameron, is is just one of the wellness retreats on offer in Stirling. Image: Ange Cameron

The retreat is aimed at women who are ready to slow down, reconnect to themselves, and gently heal.

It is described as a ‘deeply restorative and joy-filled weekend’ and a ‘reset for the heart, mind and spirit.’

What it includes

The retreat includes: All home cooked meals, accommodation, sessions, materials, gifts and coaching.

Forest bathing, mindful nature walks and Kintsugi healing. Kintsugi is the ancient Japanese art of putting broken pottery pieces back together with lacquer mixed with precious metals, like gold, silver, or platinum.

It also includes a soulful vision board session. There is also a healing circle on the final night and gift bags for participants.

For details of other retreats visit here

Date

It runs for four days from May 29 – June 1.

Price

A shared twin room is priced £647.50 and queen rooms start at £1275.

Address: Lochside House, Stronachlachar, Loch Katrine, By Aberfoyle (A81), FK8 3TY

 

5. Sandra Sabatini & Michal Havkin Yoga Retreat

This retreat is led by Sandra Sabatini, a world-renowned yoga teacher and Michal Havkin who has over three decades of experience dancing professionally in Israel and around the world.

Sandra Sabatini leads the yoga retreat at Lendrick Lodge.
Sandra Sabatini leads the yoga retreat at Lendrick Lodge. Image: Lendrick Lodge

What it includes

The retreat includes: Food, accommodation as well as five hours of yoga practice a day and an evening meditation. The course is ideal for yoga students and teachers.

Separate yoga sessions for teachers are also available.

Date

It runs from July 16-21.

Price

The cost of the course is £645. Accommodation and meals costs an extra £425.

Address: Lendrick Lodge, Brig O turk, Callander, FK17 8HR

6. Terri Froelich Art Retreat

Participants are invited to experience the tranquil beauty of Stirlingshire while immersing themselves in art and creativity with this retreat at Rachel’s Farm.

You will start the mornings with scenic walks overlooking the Trossachs mountains and this will be followed by a locally sourced homemade meal.

The Terri Froelich art retreat takes place at Rachel's Farm in Buchlyvie, Stirlingshire
The Terri Froelich art retreat takes place at Rachel’s Farm in Buchlyvie, Stirlingshire. Image: Rachel’s Farm.

While in the afternoon participants can paint and explore the nuances of colour contrast, guided by expert coaches Susan Melrath, Terri Froelich, and Caroline Millar.

What it includes

The retreat includes: seven nights accommodation, morning and afternoon teaching sessions with Susan, Terri and Caroline, all meals – made fresh daily and sourced locally (wine and beer available for purchase).

Use of an indoor painting studio, a phone photography class, a mindfulness session at an animal sanctuary where you can bond with horses, llamas, goats and tortoises, hot tubs and cold plunge barrels.

Massages can be arranged upon request for an additional fee.

Date

October 8-15, 2025

Price

Prices range from US $4,900 (£3,684) for single accommodation.

Address: The Farmhouse, Rachel’s Farm, Buchlyvie, Stirlingshire, Scotland, United Kingdom, FK8 3NR.

More from Health & Wellbeing

Stephen Dale leaning against equipment at Good Health and Fitness
Why small Dundee gym has achieved such big success
Martin Cockcroft, from Dundee, gave blood donations for over 30 years. Then last year blood donors saved his life.
Dundee dad spent decades donating blood - then donors saved HIS life after shock…
Gayle Ritchie tries out the new wild sauna at Forbes of Kingennie Country Resort near Dundee
I tried the new £16 wild sauna at Forbes of Kingennie near Dundee -…
Care boss Robert Kilgour.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee care boss attacks Keir Starmer's immigration crackdown
6
boxes-stacked-in-a-room-hoarding
The reality of hoarding: It's more than 'just stuff'
CR0051940, Rebecca Baird, Broughty Ferry, Relight Church baptism event, where people will be baptised in the Tay on Broughty Ferry beach down from the castle. Picture shows; Relight Church gather on Broughty Ferry beach to pray before the baptisms Saturday 8th February, 2025. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Relight: 'Major' concerns raised over struck-off psychologist's prominent role at Dundee church
43
Auchterarder cyclist William Black is gearing up for the World Transplant Games this August.
'A stem cell transplant saved my life - now I'm a gold medal winning…
Joy Milne with a picture of her late husband Les. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Perth pensioner who can 'smell Parkinson’s' helps pioneer early diagnosis 10 years after husband’s…
2
RAF engineer and cancer survivor Nathan Grove is all set for Etape Caledonia. Image: Supplied
Angus cancer survivor to cycle Etape in Pitlochry in tribute to late father
Dundee woman Danielle Alexander was only diagnosed with an exceptionally rare form of mitochondrial disease three years ago - when she was 33.
DNA test breakthrough brought Danielle relief after 33-year struggle over ultra rare condition

Conversation