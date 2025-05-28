Kirkcaldy dad Paul reveals how he lost six and a half stone playing football

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kirkcaldy dad Paul reveals how he lost six and a half stone playing football

Paul MacPherson, 50, weighed 22 stone when he decided to join the MAN v FAT Football Fife programme in April 2024.

Kirkcaldy dad Paul MacPherson (50) has lost six and a half stone since he joined MAN V FAT Football Fife.
By Debbie Clarke

When Paul MacPherson stepped on the scales in his house he was shocked to discover he was the heaviest he has ever been.

The then 49-year-old from Kirkcaldy also noticed his wedding ring was getting really tight and he was struggling to take it off his finger.

He realised this was down to the weight he had gained.

So he thought it was time to do something about it.

He heard about an initiative which uses football as a tool for weight loss.

So the Police Scotland investigator decided to sign up.

Incredibly Paul, now aged 50, has managed to lose six and a half stone in just over a year.

“The football sessions were mentioned to me by a guy called Ryan, who is the team manager,” he explains.

Paul MacPherson.
“Ryan also thought MAN V FAT Football would be good for my son, who is autistic, to help him with his social skills.

“My son is absolutely daft on football.

“He played football when he was younger – as had I.

“So when this was recommended to me I thought I would give it a try.”

What is MAN V FAT Football?

MAN v FAT Football is a national programme that offers football clubs for men who want to lose weight and improve their health.

The programme, which costs from £35 a month to join, was created to differ from traditional weight loss meetings by combining the beautiful game with achievable weight loss goals for men.

Around 8,500 men currently take part in 150 MAN v FAT Football clubs across the UK including one in Fife.

Paul with the other members of MAN V FAT Football Fife.
At MAN v FAT, teams earn points for the weight that their players lose as well as the matches they win.

Designed for men with a BMI of above 27.5, at MAN v FAT Football sessions, players are weighed, before battling it out on the pitch in five-a-side matches.

The results are then combined with a player’s individual weight loss throughout a week.

These individual weight loss scores and the results on the pitch then contribute to a team’s position in a club’s overall league table.

And the winning teams and players celebrated at the end of a 14-week season.

How much did Paul weigh when he joined MAN V FAT Football Fife?

Before Paul joined MAN V FAT Football Fife he weighed 22 stone 9lbs.

Paul, aged 48, before he joined MAN V FAT Football Fife. He weighed 22 stone 9lbs. Image: Paul MacPherson

But at his heaviest the dad-of-three clocked in at 23 stone 4lbs.

He had managed to lose over a stone by himself before starting the weekly football sessions.

“I have always loved watching and playing football,” Paul says.

“So with MAN V FAT Football I thought it was a good way to lose weight by doing something I enjoy.

“To be honest I thought I would just get back to playing some football and lose whatever weight I could.

“I didn’t expect to lose as much weight as I did but I ended up getting hooked.”

How often does Paul attend football sessions?

From April last year Paul and his son started going to the MAN V FAT Fife football sessions.

They take place every week on a Tuesday night at Michael Woods Sports and Leisure Centre in Glenrothes.

Paul joined MAN V FAT Football Fife last April
There are four teams – each with capacity for ten players aged from mid 20s to early 50s – with varying abilities and fitness levels.

He says it was tough to start with, but Paul soon started to see a difference in his fitness.

Paul pictured playing one of the games at MAN V FAT Football Fife.
“We play two games, each one lasts 40 minutes,” he explains.

“The first time I did it – within less than ten minutes of playing – I was blowing out my backside,” he explains.

“But as the weeks went on I found I could run around for a bit longer.

“Your legs are always tight and sore the day after but over time that has worn off.

“And as the weeks went on I could see my weight dropping off and my fitness improving. So all in all, it was a win-win.”

Calorie tracking is important too

As well as exercising as part of the weekly football games, Paul also has to track his calorie intake.

“You have to track your calories and then as part of your weigh in, you need to show the team manager your food tracking,” he says.

“You can either record it manually or use a food app.

“At the end of the day you can eat whatever you want as long as you track your calorie intake.

“I still eat a lot of the same food but my biggest problem was portion sizes.

“So now I have cut the amount of food I have on my plate. One of my biggest downfalls was also snacking at night.

“I would sit down in front of the TV with a bag of crisps and chocolate biscuits.

“Now I will still have a bag of crisps, but I will record it and try not to have any snacks in the evening at all.”

Group support provides motivation

Paul has found the support he has got from his team has helped him stay committed to the programme.

He says: “Around five or six years ago I lost around four stone.

“But I found I got bored because I didn’t have the extra support that this group gives you.

“The team motivates you to keep going because you know that by putting on weight or not losing weight is letting your team down in a way.

“So for me personally that gives me the motivation to continue and gives me accountability to the team and to myself.”

Feeling ‘fitter and healthier’

Paul says both he and his son have gained a lot from MAN v FAT Football Fife.

“My son joined the group for around ten months and it really helped to improve his social skills.

“The guys would talk to him about football and he would talk to them about football.

“So for him it has been a real success.”

He continues: ” For me personally it has made me a lot fitter and a lot healthier.

Paul used to wear three and four XL size tops before his weight loss. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“I feel better within myself – mentally and physically.

“I have gone from three and four XL size tops down to XL. And my trousers have gone from a 44 inch waist down to 38 inch.

He adds: “The only downside is that I have needed to buy a whole new wardrobe – with the exception of my socks!”

Conversation