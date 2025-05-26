‘Dundee FC’s prostate cancer programme for football fans helped my recovery’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Dundee FC’s prostate cancer programme for football fans helped my recovery’

Dundee FC Community Trust coaches want local men affected by the disease to take part in the Prostate FFIT (Football Fans in Training) course, which is being held in Dundee for the first time.

Perth prostate cancer survivor Derek Chalmers, 73, recommends the Prostate FFIT (Football Fans in Training) programme. It is coming to Dundee for the first time
Perth prostate cancer survivor Derek Chalmers, 73, recommends the Prostate FFIT (Football Fans in Training) programme. It is coming to Dundee for the first time. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Debbie Clarke

When Derek Chalmers went to see his GP for an annual health check up he had no idea he was about to find out he had cancer for the second time.

The then 70-year-old from Perth had already battled kidney cancer which resulted in one of his kidneys being removed.

Then, just four years later, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer following a series of tests.

“In March 2022 I was at the doctor’s for an annual well man’s check up and I had to have blood and urine samples taken,” he explains.

“The nurse tested my urine and saw there was a trace of blood.

“Then a week later I got a call to say my PSA levels were raised and I had to go for various scans at Ninewells Hospital.

“In April I got my results, which showed I had prostate cancer.

“I am very lucky though because it was caught in the early stages and it was contained within the prostate.”

‘Game-changing’ prostate fitness programme

The diagnosis came as a blow after having beaten the disease once already.

But after radiotherapy treatment, the retired sales manager – who is now 73 – discovered a new health and fitness programme.

It proved to be a game-changer in his recovery.

Derek Chalmers recommends the Dundee prostate fitness programme.
Derek Chalmers says the Prostate FFIT course helped his recovery. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“I saw an article in The Courier about the Prostate FFIT course which was taking place  at McDiarmid Park, Perth in June last year,” he says.

“It was something I wanted to try.

“A good friend of mine had also had prostate cancer, so we decided to sign up and do it together.”

Prostate FFIT (Football Fans In Training) is a free 13-week health and wellbeing programme.

It has been designed especially for men affected by prostate cancer.

And this Thursday, May 29 it is coming to Dundee for the first time since launching in 2023.

Delivered by community coaches from Dundee FC Community Trust, the weekly sessions are taking place at Dundee and Angus College’s Gardyne Campus from 11am to 12.30pm.

Each session is split into two halves – group learning and tailored exercise – designed to support men during and after prostate cancer treatment.

What’s involved with the Dundee Prostate FFIT programme?

Prostate FFIT was developed in line with clinical guidelines recommending a structured exercise programme for men with prostate cancer.

It was created by Prostate Scotland in partnership with the SPFL Trust, the University of Glasgow Health and Wellbeing Institute, and The Exercise Clinic, alongside clinicians and men living with the condition.

Since 2023, over 160 men have completed the programme at Tynecastle, Ibrox Stadium, Rugby Park, McDiarmid Park and Pittodrie.

Throughout the course men can not only improve their fitness.

But they can also get help with the side effects of cancer treatment and gain advice on nutrition to eat more healthily.

Prostate FFIT launch day at McDiarmid Park in Perth last June. Pictured on the right, back row, Gregor Cranston
Prostate FFIT launch day at McDiarmid Park in Perth last June. Pictured on the right, back row,  Prostate Scotland’s cancer exercise specialist Gregor Cranston. Image: Prostate Scotland.

Prostate Scotland’s cancer exercise specialist, Gregor Cranston says: “We teach simple exercises that can be used at home and gradually build up.

“Being fitter can help men prepare for surgery and improve recovery and manage side effects – it may even reduce the chance of the cancer coming back.”

What are the benefits from taking part?

After taking part in Prostate FFIT, participants have reported an improvement in their fitness and increased confidence.

They have made changes to their diet, have better mental health and made lasting friendships with others on the course.

These are benefits Derek has experienced.

“I learned more about food, including how certain types can support prostate health,” he says.

“But what I liked the most was the fitness part of it.

“We played five-a-side football, softball and lifted weights. We also did sit ups and press ups.

“I definitely felt fitter by the end of it – I lost between seven and eight pounds in weight.

“It was also good to meet other guys who had prostate cancer and talk about our experiences.

“You realise you’re not alone.”

Derek continues to meet up with participants from the prostate fitness programme for coffee.
Derek continues to meet up with other course participants for coffee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

So much so, that Derek says the group still meets monthly for coffee.

He adds: “I got so much out of it – the programme really was first class. I would definitely recommend it to others.”

What do other prostate cancer survivors think of the course?

Derek’s comments are echoed by fellow course participant and prostate cancer survivor Frank Hughes from Tayport.

Frank, 65, was diagnosed with prostate cancer in the summer of 2023.

He learned about Prostate FFIT after having treatment which included radiotherapy, hormone therapy and a new drug approved for NHS use in 2021.

Like Derek, he took part in the course at McDiarmid Park.

He says: “Prostate FFIT gave me structure, motivation and a group of guys who just got it.

“There was no pressure – it was all tailored to what we could manage.

“We laughed, we supported each other, and we got fitter together. It really gave me my confidence back.”

Delivering Prostate FFIT for the first time in Dundee

The boss of Dundee FC Community Trust is proud to be delivering the programme for the first time in the city.

Laura Costello, manager at Dundee FC Community Trust, says: “This programme is a fantastic opportunity for men affected by prostate cancer to come together in a safe, supportive space.

Laura Costello, manager at Dundee FC Community Trust. She welcomes the Prostate fitness programme to Dundee.
Laura Costello, manager at Dundee FC Community Trust. Image: Prostate Cancer

“It’s not about how fit you are to begin with – it’s about taking small, positive steps with people who understand what you’re going through.”

Elaine Stewart, services development manager at Prostate Scotland, adds: “You don’t need to be sporty – this is about coming together, supporting one another and finding strength as a group.

“Everyone is welcome to come along.”

Men in Tayside interested in joining the FFIT programme in Dundee are invited to register here

