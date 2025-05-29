How 83-year-old grandad inspired Stirling student Josh to set up university blood donor squad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How 83-year-old grandad inspired Stirling student Josh to set up university blood donor squad

Josh Wood, 26, was inspired to be a blood donor by his grandad who has given blood an incredible 128 times.

Josh with his grandad Robert Smith at Stirling University
Josh's grandad Robert Smith inspired him to start giving blood and set up the blood donor squad at Stirling University. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Debbie Clarke

Josh Wood has found a special way to connect with his grandad and start a new family tradition – while helping to save lives at the same time.

The 26-year-old Stirling University student and his grandad Robert Smith, 83, now give blood regularly.

And Josh, who is studying an honours degree in sport and business, has also set up a group at the institution encouraging other young people to roll up their sleeves.

“My grandad is one of my biggest inspirations,” Josh says.

“So it is nice to now be following in his footsteps.

“I had always heard about my grandad giving blood.

“So in 2020 I decided to start donating and he encouraged me.

“He was with me and it was a nice experience to do it together.

“We had a sweet treat afterwards which is usually a Tunnock’s Teacake or a KitKat.

“It only took half an hour and it was nice to feel like I was making a difference.”

Stirling University student Josh is supporting The Courier's Be Our Blood campaign
Stirling University student Josh is supporting The Courier’s Be Our Blood campaign. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

This is why Josh is supporting The Courier’s Be Our Blood campaign where we are asking people across Tayside, Fife and Stirling to register here and become a donor.

Every blood donation can save up to three lives, but currently less than 3% of eligible people in Scotland give blood.

The Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service needs 500 more people become a donor in our area this year.

Josh is one of many locals across Courier country who are backing our campaign which is showing just how many lives have been saved thanks to blood donors.

‘I also felt it was beneficial for me’

Grandad Robert reveals he was in his late 20s when he started donating.

“I had a lot of mates who were going to give blood so we all went and did it together,” he says.

“But when they stopped, I just kept it going.

“Giving blood saves lives.

“But I also felt it was beneficial for me.

“Because when the nurse takes your blood she checks it and you can find out how your iron levels are.

“So it’s like having a health check four times a year.”

Robert says he was delighted when his grandson started giving blood too.

Stirling University student Josh Wood reveals how he is motivating the next generation of blood donors.
Stirling University student Josh Wood reveals how he is encouraging others to give blood. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“I am really proud of him for becoming a blood donor. He is a wonderful young man.

“It has been nice when we have been able to give blood together.”

He adds: “I try to give blood as many times a year as I can and I will keep doing it until they tell me I can’t anymore.”

Josh and Robert want to make blood donation a family tradition – with Robert hoping his other grandsons will follow suit.

But meantime, Josh reveals that he has managed to persuade his dad Michael to become a blood donor too.

Why did Josh decide to set up a university blood donation group?

Josh was taking part in a blood drive last summer in Ayr with his grandad when he spoke to a representative from the Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service.

He then discovered that while some Scottish universities had a ‘Bloody Brilliant Uni Squad’ (BBUS) initiative – like Dundee and Edinburgh – Stirling University didn’t.

So he decided to set one up.

“There was an induction day in Edinburgh in August that I went to,” Josh explains.

“I got all the information I needed from the charity Give Blood 4 Good (GB4G) to set up a university squad.

“I then started up a team in October.”

Josh with Stirling BBUS volunteers Santi and Triskele
Josh with Stirling BBUS volunteers Santi Qingjie (left) and Triskele Corbal. Image: Josh Wood

The Give Blood 4 Good charity works with universities and other organisations to encourage blood donation among young adults

“I put an advert out at Stirling University trying to recruit new members and had four or five people reply.

“From there we set up educational stalls in the atrium, in the middle of Stirling University, where we tried to encourage people to sign up to become blood donors.

“We would walk them through the process.

“And we also did a quiz about why it is so important to give blood.

“We also try to bust some of the myths that might put people off from giving blood – like being scared of needles.

“It really isn’t as bad as people think.”

Has the Stirling BBUS made a difference?

So far the Stirling BBUS – which is part of Give Blood 4 Good (GB4G) – has already made an impact.

It’s first blood drive last November welcomed 68 donors, 40 of whom were brand new donors giving their first donation.

Josh Wood with members of the Stirling BBUS.
Josh with members of the Stirling BBUS who have been encouraging students to give blood donations. Image: Josh Wood

“The biggest aim we have as a squad is to get people under the age of 24 donating,” Josh explains.

“This is because if we get them starting to do it at a young age they are more likely to continue donating throughout their life.

“The university is a great place to target students.

“And as it is such an active sporting university it’s a place where students are more likely to do it.

“A lot of people don’t really know about the benefits of giving blood – not only for others but also for themselves.

“One little sample of blood has the potential to save three lives.

“That’s why blood donation is so important.

“It’s about creating awareness and getting the message out there so we can keep the blood stocks as high as we can across Scotland.”

He adds: “My hope is to target first and second year students so we can get a few committed volunteers.

“So after I graduate there will be other students there to keep the squad going in the future.”

Conversation