How Abernethy dad learned he had bladder cancer – despite having no symptoms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

How Abernethy dad learned he had bladder cancer – despite having no symptoms

Two years ago this month Allan Donnachie discovered he had the disease which was caught in the early stages.

Allan Donnachie, 56, from Abernethy only discovered he had bladder cancer after taking up the offer of a company medical.
Allan Donnachie, 56, from Abernethy only discovered he had bladder cancer after taking up the offer of a company medical. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Debbie Clarke

Two years ago insurance broker Allan Donnachie decided to take up the offer of a free medical check up through his workplace.

The then 54-year-old from Abernethy felt perfectly healthy.

But he had no idea that his health MOT would lead to him being diagnosed with bladder cancer.

“I was working as an insurance broker for Marsh Commercial in Perth at the time with 27 years service,” he explains.

“Fortunately I was provided with private healthcare through my job so took up the offer of a health check up.

“I had my cholesterol, blood pressure and everything else checked.

“But because I was over 50, the doctor asked me if I wanted to check my prostate.

“To be honest I didn’t know what was involved but I said yes anyway.

“He then phoned me the next day to say he was a bit concerned about my prostate.

“And he suggested I should get it checked out as soon as I could.”

Allan had no symptoms yet was diagnosed with bladder cancer.
Allan was diagnosed with bladder cancer two years ago. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

So Allan, who is now 56, made an appointment at Spire Murrayfield Hospital in Edinburgh so further investigations could be carried out.

But after some scans, tests and an operation, Allan was shocked to discover he had three cancerous tumours on his bladder.

Today Allan is sharing his story to mark Bladder Cancer Awareness Month.

And he is grateful his bladder cancer was caught in the early stages.

When did Abernethy’s Allan discover he had bladder cancer?

After deciding to opt for private health care, Allan made an appointment at Spire Murrayfield Hospital.

Allan was unaware he had bladder cancer as he had no symptoms.
Allan was unaware he had bladder cancer as he had no symptoms. Image: Allan Donnachie

This was after concerns were raised about his prostate.

“The doctor carried out more checks and asked me to measure everything I drank for the next ten days,” he explains.

“He was concerned about the number of times I was needing to visit the toilet.

“So I did that and went on to have an MRI scan which found a shadow on my prostate.

“Then then did more tests and one of them was a cystoscopy.”

A cystoscopy is a procedure where a thin, flexible tube with a camera (cystoscope) is inserted into the urethra to examine the inside of the bladder and urethra.

It’s used to diagnose or treat various bladder conditions, including detecting bladder cancer.

Allan continues: “They looked at my prostate first and said it was fine.

Allan pictured on the day of his operation to remove tumours on his bladder.
Allan pictured on the day of his operation to remove three tumours on his bladder. Image: Allan Donnachie.

“But they said I would need to go in for an operation as they had found something on my bladder.

“Less than two weeks later, in August 2023, I had surgery.

“After the operation I was told the surgeons had found three cancerous tumours on my bladder.”

What was Allan’s reaction after discovering he had bladder cancer?

Allan is one of nearly 1700 people who are diagnosed each year in Scotland with bladder cancer.

Yet he had no idea he had the disease.

And the diagnosis was the last thing he expected to hear.

“I have never been sick in my life,” he says.

“I just thought maybe there was a lump they had seen on the MRI, but I never thought it would be cancerous.

“They were able to confirm it was cancer after the tumours were removed and analysed.

“According to the NHS, one of the main causes of bladder cancer is smoking but I don’t smoke and I never have.

“So that’s why the diagnosis came as such a shock.

“But at the same time I was pleased it had been caught early.”

Treatment for bladder cancer

After the operation Allan was given his first chemotherapy treatment straight away.

“I was given this right after the operation and was told this was the most important chemotherapy treatment,” he explains.

“After the tumours were removed the chemo would start working straight away and prevent any more tumours from forming.

“Once the tumours had been analysed I was told there was a low grade, intermediate risk of the cancer returning.

“So on the back of that I was given six shots of chemotherapy.”

After the first round, Allan went on to have the next few chemotherapy sessions at the end of October.

And he finished the treatment on December 28, 2023.

Further check ups

Allan had his first check up – which included having a cystoscopy – after finishing treatment in February 2024.

And the results came back clear.

As part of his recovery he took part in a wellness nutrition course at Maggie’s Dundee.

“It was good to chat to other people who had had bladder cancer, just knowing that there were other people who had been through the same experience.

“But it made me realise how fortunate I had been.

“There had been other guys at Maggie’s with the same cancer as me but they had had their bladders removed.

“It made me glad I had gone for that medical when I did.”

Allan continues to have regular check ups and so far, remains clear of cancer.

“I have to have four cystoscopies a year for the first two years.

“This means I will have another in August, then one more in November. From then it will go down to two a year.”

Family support

Allan, who has two daughters Natalie, 14 and Rosie, 10, is grateful for the support of his family, particularly wife Marie, 50.

Allan with wife Marie and their dog Emma.
Allan with wife Marie and their dog Emma. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“It was my wife who encouraged me to go to Maggie’s and sign up for the wellness course. She went to Maggie’s with me a couple of times.

“She has been very supportive and really helped to keep me going.”

Allan is now looking ahead to the future.

“I am grateful it was picked up early because I could still be sitting here today not knowing I had the disease because I never had any symptoms.

“I might have ended up having my bladder removed or worse.”

He adds: “I feel extremely lucky.”

More from Health & Wellbeing

Josh with his grandad Robert Smith at Stirling University
How 83-year-old grandad inspired Stirling student Josh to set up university blood donor squad
Cupar's cheerleading world champion sisters: (left to right) Abbie Nicolson, Hannah Neville, Evan Neville and Emily Nicolson. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Cupar’s golden girls: The Nicolson and Neville sisters bring world cheerleading glory home to…
One of the top luxury spas at the Fairmont resort.
10 top luxury spa days in Dundee, Perth and Fife
Kirkcaldy dad Paul MacPherson (50) has lost six and a half stone since he joined MAN V FAT Football Fife.
Kirkcaldy dad Paul reveals how he lost six and a half stone playing football
Dundee has had the highest rate of abortions in Scotland for nine of the last 10 years. Image: PA
Dundee records highest rate of abortions in Scotland as numbers rise to record levels
Adamson Hospital in Cupar houses the town's minor injuries unit
Cupar minor injuries unit closure date proposed as final decision due
Fife MP Melanie Ward
Kirkcaldy MP demands pro-suicide forum is torn down
Perth prostate cancer survivor Derek Chalmers, 73, recommends the Prostate FFIT (Football Fans in Training) programme. It is coming to Dundee for the first time
'Dundee FC's prostate cancer programme for football fans helped my recovery'
Ruth, who lives in Stirling, had two strokes at the age of 30
Stirling woman's inspirational recovery after surviving TWO strokes at the age of 30
Stephen Dale leaning against equipment at Good Health and Fitness
Why small Dundee gym has achieved such big success

Conversation