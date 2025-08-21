I visited a Social Bite Village to see what’s in store for Dundee. Here’s what I found

Without the Social Bite Village, Edinburgh gran Mary isn’t sure where she’d be.

“Coming here is lifesaving,” says Mary, 62. “It was for me, anyway.”

I meet Mary at the Edinburgh “village” – a neat smattering of 10 houses and a communal building, tucked in off the shoreline of Granton beach between an estate and pockets of green space.

It’s one of two Social Bite Villages in Scotland, with a third addiction-focused ‘recovery’ facility planned in Mill O’ Mains, Dundee.

Recently, plans for this Dundee village have encountered opposition from local residents, who have questioned how the facility will work in practice.

So I’m here to see one for myself.

How does the Edinburgh village work?

Built almost seven years ago by social enterprise Social Bite, and run by homelessness charity Cyrenians, the village is a stepping stone for people who have been living in temporary accommodation back into permanent housing.

Residents come from a variety of circumstances, including addiction, mental ill health, relationship breakdown or financial instability.

Social Bite’s model means they live independently in the village but are supported by staff and residential volunteers.

“People don’t lose their tenancy because they can’t boil an egg,” explains service manager Andy Murdoch.

“They lose their tenancy because they can’t communicate with different agencies, look after their environment or form relationships.

“That’s where our support staff come in; these are skills we can help people to build, or rebuild.

“And if we can’t help directly, we can link them to the agencies or organisations who can.”

For Mary, the village’s mix of independence and support was the key to her future.

‘I couldn’t let my own children hug me’

She came here around five years ago, after a series of traumatic events left her unable to cope with pressures of everyday life.

Her mental health plummeted after being made redundant from her job and being attacked by a dog.

“I completely shut down,” Mary recalls. “I couldn’t let anyone near me, I couldn’t even let my own children hug me.

“For my own sanity, I had to leave where I was.”

The mum-of-four sofa-surfed for a couple of years before being registered homeless.

She learned about the Social Bite Village from homelessness charity Crisis, and secured a place.

“Being here was the first time I could breathe,” she admits. “The pressure was taken off but you knew someone was here for you.

“And that was when I started to recover.”

After just eight months in the village, Mary moved into her own flat.

She firmly believes her time here gave her the space and the skills to move forward.

What’s so special about a recovery village?

On the face of it, the village is not what you might expect.

With neat, shrub-lined paths, colourful wood-panelled tiny homes, and a bustling communal hub sporting a huge shared kitchen and living space, it feels more like a glamping holiday park than a supported living facility.

CCTV cameras line the perimeter – but they point out, not in.

“For the occupants’ safety,” Andy explains.

As I arrive, several occupants pass me on ebikes, heading out to a market in town – they can come and go as they please, though staff will check in if someone’s not seen for more than 72 hours.

Others are cooking in the kitchen, choosing ingredients from pallets of surplus supermarket food which would otherwise go to waste.

Dogs on leads are walked through the grounds; books and magazines are stacked in orderly piles on the living room table.

Occupants, I learn, are responsible for keeping the village tidy and organised.

And the village “won’t accommodate residents whose behaviour disrupts the supportive environment or the local area”.

Just across the way, I hear construction sounds – a primary school is being built nearby.

Overall, the atmosphere is calm and quietly industrious; people are too busy with the work of living to pay any mind to the reporter wandering around.

I wonder, is this what Dundee can expect?

How will Dundee site differ from existing recovery villages?

According to Andy, the Dundee site would follow a similar model – but with tweaks to meet the city’s specific needs.

For example, the 10-house Dundee village would prioritise people from the local area whereas the Edinburgh one takes referrals from all over.

Also, the Dundee plan proposes 10 ensuite dormitory-style bedrooms in the communal building as well as standalone houses, to offer different levels of support.

Another key difference is that the proposed Dundee service would specialise in helping people who have struggled with addiction, rather than exclusively homelessness.

So rather than being run by a homelessness charity, the operator would be a charity with expertise in drugs and alcohol recovery.

Should Dundee residents be concerned?

Ahead of my visit, several Courier readers expressed concerns about the Dundee village on social media.

Recurring worries were that grouping recovering addicts together would inhibit their recovery and risk driving up crime in a city already crippled by drugs use.

And local residents have made clear their “serious concerns” in a statement given to The Courier.

“Not a single resident we’ve spoken to opposes the concept of a recovery village but all agree that placing it (at the proposed Mill O’ Mains site) would compromise child safety and disrupt a cherished public space,” it said, adding: “Recovery efforts must not come at the expense of community wellbeing”.

Edinburgh site manager Andy reckons these worries stem from “miseducation” about recovery villages.

“The key word here is recovery,” says Andy, assuring me that the existing Social Bite villages use thorough vetting processes to ensure prospective occupants are “a good fit”.

“Having a group of people together in recovery may seem like concentrating the problem, but these will be people who have left the problem behind already.

“And certainly by having a drugs rehab service there, that’s not going to increase drug use. You’re actively working to stop that happening.”

I ask how the Edinburgh village would handle, for example, a drug dealer driving to the premises and offering substances to residents.

“Police intervention,” he says matter-of-factly. “We have very good relationships with the emergency services.

“Drug addiction isn’t about drugs themselves,” he continues. “It’s about the situations people find themselves in.

“To tackle it, you have to do more than get people to stop taking drugs.

“It’s about giving people a sense of self-worth, community and responsibility. You’ve got to give them a reason to aim for something else.”

‘Give it a go’ says current village occupant

On my way out of the village, I chat to resident Spud.

The 29-year-old has been here for just over a year and tells me earnestly: “I love this place.

“I was a mess when I first came. But since being here, I’ve managed to get myself a passport for the first time. I’m going on a trip with my dad this month.

“And I’m confident that when a house comes up for me, I can go out there and live on my own absolutely fine now.

To those Dundee residents unconvinced, he appeals: “Give it a go. And if you feel it needs improving, speak up.

“Put in the support yourself to get it right. That’s the only way things get better.”