Crieff mum prepares for fresh start in new home after two decades battling mental illness

Ashley Kennedy never imagined that one day she would be sitting in the living room of her own flat looking out on to a beautiful view of the Perthshire hills.

The 48-year-old, who lives in Crieff, spent 20 years in a Perthshire hospital battling mental illness.

Now, after a period of recovery, she is ready to embark on a new chapter in her life.

She puts her progress down to the invaluable support from Scottish Action for Mental Health (SAMH), which has empowered her to secure her own flat.

“I am so excited to finally be in my own flat,” Ashley says.

“I never thought this would happen after spending so long in hospital.

“But when SAMH got involved and gave me support, I was able to fully recover.

“It’s been 20 years since I first went into hospital.

“And now that I am better, I am not going back.”

How did Ashley end up going into hospital?

When Ashley was 26 years old she was in her fourth year at university doing marketing and Chinese studies.

But due to bullying, she ended up having a mental breakdown and wasn’t able to complete the course.

“I suffered a lot of bullying and it became too much,” she says.

“As a result I had a breakdown – I thought the bullies were going to kill me.

“I was at my mum’s and had a seizure which was brought on by the stress.

“The next morning my mum went with me to see the doctor and I was shaking. My head was all over the place.

“The doctor phoned the Murray Royal straight away and I was admitted. I spent the next 20 years being in and out of hospital.”

Ashley experienced low mood and psychosis.

“I thought my house was bugged and that the same people were going to harm me,” she continues.

“I believed this for many years.”

Ashley was put on medication and after leaving hospital, she moved into a house in Alyth with her son.

However, she soon became unwell again.

“I was scared of something happening to me and my son all the time. As a result my stress levels were through the roof.”

Support from SAMH

Ashley ended up being admitted again to the Murray Royal Hospital.

She spent lengthy periods of time there over the years while her son went to live with her mum.

But two years ago, she turned a corner.

After getting help from a psychologist, along with the right medication, she was ready to start thinking about life outside of hospital.

“In early 2023 I met with Kevin MacQueen, senior service manager for Tayside and Fife at SAMH,” Ashley says.

“He was great.

“Kevin then put a plan in place so I could leave hospital and helped me to move into supported accommodation that October.

“It was a furnished flat in Perth and it was just amazing.

“To start with I was worried and anxious about it, but I had worked hard on my recovery to get to that point so I just trusted the process.”

With further counselling, along with support from staff at SAMH to help her, Ashley flourished.

Moving into her own flat in Crieff

After a couple of years living in supported accommodation, Ashley was ready to move into her own rented flat.

“My head was in a better place and I felt ready to be able to start afresh,” she says.

And earlier this month she did just that by moving into a property in Crieff.

As well as securing a new flat, Ashley has also been volunteering as a support worker for young families with Home-Start Perth and Kinross for the past six months.

It’s a role she really enjoys.

Ashley’s recovery coach at SAMH, Shana Young, is delighted to see how far she has come.

“SAMH’s goal is all about helping people like Ashley become more independent,” Shana says.

“Also, it provides supported accommodation to help people settle in and get their life back on track when they leave hospital.

“We are there to support them with whatever they need and this allows them to take back control of their lives.

“But Ashley’s accomplishments are down to her – it was her decision to focus on her wellbeing.

“I am very proud of her.”

‘I can achieve whatever I put my mind to’

Ashley adds: “If you are open to it and put the work in, you can recover.

“You can’t always do it on your own though.

“Shana has helped to keep me on the right track – giving me hope and the belief that I can achieve whatever I put my mind to.

“I am now excited for the future.”

Whether you’re seeking support, looking for more information for someone you love, or just want to have a chat about mental health, SAMH can help.

You can call the SAMH information team on 0344 800 0550 or email at info@samh.org.uk.