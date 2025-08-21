Crieff mum prepares for fresh start in new home after two decades battling mental illness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crieff mum prepares for fresh start in new home after two decades battling mental illness

Ashley Kennedy has recently moved into in her own rented flat after getting support from Scottish Action for Mental Health (SAMH).

Mum Ashley Kennedy has moved into a new flat in Crieff after a 20-year battle with mental illness
Mum Ashley Kennedy has moved into a new flat in Crieff after a 20-year battle with mental illness. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
By Debbie Clarke

Ashley Kennedy never imagined that one day she would be sitting in the living room of her own flat looking out on to a beautiful view of the Perthshire hills.

The 48-year-old, who lives in Crieff, spent 20 years in a Perthshire hospital battling mental illness.

Now, after a period of recovery, she is ready to embark on a new chapter in her life.

She puts her progress down to the invaluable support from Scottish Action for Mental Health (SAMH), which has empowered her to secure her own flat.

“I am so excited to finally be in my own flat,” Ashley says.

“I never thought this would happen after spending so long in hospital.

“But when SAMH got involved and gave me support, I was able to fully recover.

Ashley, who now lives in Crieff, has made a brave recovery after a 20-year battle with mental illness.
Ashley, who now lives in Crieff, has made a brave recovery after a 20-year battle with mental illness. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“It’s been 20 years since I first went into hospital.

“And now that I am better, I am not going back.”

How did Ashley end up going into hospital?

When Ashley was 26 years old she was in her fourth year at university doing marketing and Chinese studies.

But due to bullying, she ended up having a mental breakdown and wasn’t able to complete the course.

“I suffered a lot of bullying and it became too much,” she says.

“As a result I had a breakdown – I thought the bullies were going to kill me.

“I was at my mum’s and had a seizure which was brought on by the stress.

“The next morning my mum went with me to see the doctor and I was shaking. My head was all over the place.

“The doctor phoned the Murray Royal straight away and I was admitted. I spent the next 20 years being in and out of hospital.”

Ashley experienced low mood and psychosis.

“I thought my house was bugged and that the same people were going to harm me,” she continues.

“I believed this for many years.”

Ashley was put on medication and after leaving hospital, she moved into a house in Alyth with her son.

However, she soon became unwell again.

“I was scared of something happening to me and my son all the time. As a result my stress levels were through the roof.”

Support from SAMH

Ashley ended up being admitted again to the Murray Royal Hospital.

She spent lengthy periods of time there over the years while her son went to live with her mum.

But two years ago, she turned a corner.

After getting help from a psychologist, along with the right medication, she was ready to start thinking about life outside of hospital.

“In early 2023 I met with Kevin MacQueen, senior service manager for Tayside and Fife at SAMH,” Ashley says.

“He was great.

“Kevin then put a plan in place so I could leave hospital and helped me to move into supported accommodation that October.

“It was a furnished flat in Perth and it was just amazing.

“To start with I was worried and anxious about it, but I had worked hard on my recovery to get to that point so I just trusted the process.”

Ashley with Shana Young and Sam Baillie of the charity SAMH.
Ashley has had support from SAMH. Pictured are Shana Young and Sam Baillie representing the charity. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

With further counselling, along with support from staff at SAMH to help her, Ashley flourished.

Moving into her own flat in Crieff

After a couple of years living in supported accommodation, Ashley was ready to move into her own rented flat.

“My head was in a better place and I felt ready to be able to start afresh,” she says.

And earlier this month she did just that by moving into a property in Crieff.

As well as securing a new flat, Ashley has also been volunteering as a support worker for young families with Home-Start Perth and Kinross for the past six months.

It’s a role she really enjoys.

Ashley’s recovery coach at SAMH, Shana Young, is delighted to see how far she has come.

“SAMH’s goal is all about helping people like Ashley become more independent,” Shana says.

“Also, it provides supported accommodation to help people settle in and get their life back on track when they leave hospital.

Ashley with SAMH recovery coach Shana Young.
Crieff mum Ashley struggled with mental illness for 20 years. She is with SAMH recovery coach Shana Young. Image: SAMH

“We are there to support them with whatever they need and this allows them to take back control of their lives.

“But Ashley’s accomplishments are down to her – it was her decision to focus on her wellbeing.

“I am very proud of her.”

‘I can achieve whatever I put my mind to’

Ashley adds: “If you are open to it and put the work in, you can recover.

“You can’t always do it on your own though.

“Shana has helped to keep me on the right track – giving me hope and the belief that I can achieve whatever I put my mind to.

“I am now excited for the future.”

Whether you’re seeking support, looking for more information for someone you love, or just want to have a chat about mental health, SAMH can help.

You can call the SAMH information team on 0344 800 0550 or email at info@samh.org.uk. 

 

I visited a Social Bite Village to see what's in store for Dundee. Here's…
Conversation