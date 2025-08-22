Doctor told Angus cancer mum to terminate her pregnancy – but she decided ‘to have the baby regardless’

Helen Ryan was “howling like a teenager” when she turned up on her mum’s doorstep after discovering she was unexpectedly pregnant.

The 39-year-old, who was still undergoing treatment for breast cancer, had just been advised by a doctor to terminate her pregnancy.

But the Angus nurse couldn’t go through with the procedure and she wanted to have the baby – despite the risks involved.

As a result, Helen went on to become the proud parent of a healthy little girl.

“I was 39 at the time and couldn’t believe it when I found out I was pregnant,” Helen says.

“I didn’t think it would be possible because of the treatment I’d had for breast cancer.

“But when I learned I was going to have a baby I was still having treatment – I was taking Tamoxifen.

“However, because Tamoxifen is considered teratogenic (meaning it can cause birth defects), my GP told me I would have to terminate my pregnancy.

“I turned up on my mum’s doorstep howling like I was a teenager. I was devastated.”

The mum-of-two went on to beat breast cancer.

But last month, Helen, who is now 55, was dealt another blow when she was diagnosed with another type of cancer – chronic myeloid leukaemia (CML).

It is incurable but managed with medication.

And as part of her ongoing treatment it is likely she will need more blood transfusions in the future – which is why she is backing The Courier’s Be Our Blood campaign.

When was Helen diagnosed with breast cancer?

Helen, who works in prison healthcare, first discovered a lump underneath her arm in early 2006.

“I was in the shower one morning when I felt a lump.

“I tried to see if I could find a lump in my breast but couldn’t find anything. So I thought the lump in my armpit was just a blocked hair follicle.

“At the time I didn’t think anything of it but I mentioned it to one of my colleagues. He advised that I see my GP.”

Helen saw her doctor who referred her to the breast clinic at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee in April 2006.

“When I went for the appointment I was diagnosed that day. They found two lumps in my right breast and it was stage 3 breast cancer.”

What treatment did the Angus nurse have for breast cancer?

Helen was told she would have a wide excision lumpectomy to remove the lumps.

“I went into hospital for the lumpectomy and I expected to come out with both my breasts,” she says.

“But I was accidentally told by a junior doctor that I would be having a mastectomy.

“So I refused to sign the consent form until I spoke to someone who could tell me what was going on.”

She continues: “A consultant came in and was very apologetic about what had happened.

“But he explained that they looked at all the options and it had to be a mastectomy. I was absolutely devastated.”

As part of her treatment, Helen also had chemotherapy over six months before having reconstructive breast surgery.

Complications during reconstructive surgery

In 2007, Helen had reconstructive surgery but the operation lasted a few hours longer than expected due to complications.

“This was due to me having chemotherapy – the blood vessels weren’t working as well as they should,” she says.

Helen also needed a blood transfusion.

“My haemoglobin was so low and I was very unwell.

“But because I had the blood transfusion I recovered very quickly – much quicker than I would have without it.”

Helen found out she was pregnant

After the operation, Helen discovered she was pregnant.

But instead of following the advice of her doctor to terminate, she decided to get a second opinion.

“I spoke to the breast specialist nurse who made an appointment with my oncology consultant,” she explains.

“He didn’t think there would be a problem but advised me to talk to an obstetrician at Ninewells Hospital.

“When he did the first scan there was no heartbeat.

“So I thought my baby was dead.

“But then they did an internal scan and found a heartbeat.

“They said my pregnancy could continue and they would keep a closer eye on me and the baby.

“As a result I came off the Tamoxifen – I had only been on it a couple of months when I found out I was pregnant.”

Helen and Derek decided to have an amniocentesis.

The pre-natal test is used to diagnose any genetic conditions and birth defects.

“We decided we were going to have the baby regardless,” Helen says.

“I remember the day I got the test results.

“The specialist nurse phoned me and told me the baby was going to be healthy. I also found out I was having a baby girl.

“I cried tears of relief.”

Giving birth to a healthy baby girl

In November 2009, Helen gave birth to a healthy baby girl she named Martha.

“I had a natural birth,” Helen says.

“And it was such a relief to see she was healthy – we counted her fingers and her toes! The midwives at Ninewells were absolutely brilliant.

“Martha was a really good baby, very content.”

Over the next few years Helen focused on bringing up her family.

Another health blow

But at the start of July this year, Helen was dealt another blow.

“I hadn’t been well for months.

“I felt very tired and started feeling dizzy, so went for some blood tests.

“My haemoglobin was incredibly low and I thought I was anaemic.

“But we saw a consultant who told my husband and I that he was 99 per cent sure I had chronic myeloid leukaemia.

“Another blood test was done and this confirmed it.”

Chronic myeloid leukaemia (CML) is a rare type of cancer that affects the bone marrow and white blood cells.

She continues: “The good news is that it’s treatable and I have medication which I will take for the rest of my life.

“I was relieved to find out what was wrong with me and that it could be treated.”

Family support

Helen is grateful for the support of her family – her daughters Eilidh, 28, and Martha, 15, and her husband Derek.

“Eilidh and Martha have both been great and Derek has been brilliant.

“I am very lucky to have such a supportive family.”

Helen knows she might need more blood transfusions in future.

And that is why she is supporting The Courier’s Be Our Blood campaign – alongside the Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service – where we are asking people across Tayside, Fife and Stirling to register here and become a donor.

More than 250 new blood donors have rolled up their sleeves to give blood in the last three months.

The milestone number is now halfway to the 500 extra people needed by the Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service in our area.

Helen says: “My bloods are still not within normal limits yet.

“So there is a chance I may need more blood transfusions in future.

“This is why I am particularly grateful to those people who give blood and I would encourage more people to come forward and donate.

“Due to my diagnosis my husband is planning to give blood and my eldest daughter is going to become a blood donor, too.”

Helen adds: “The five-year survival rate for CML is more than 90 per cent so I feel fortunate.

“If it had been another type of leukaemia, the outcome might not have been as good.”