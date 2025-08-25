Fife great-gran heading to Bulgaria for dental treatment as long waiting lists bite

Jessie Cotton plans to save enough money so she can fly abroad to get her teeth fixed after struggling to access NHS dental treatment.

The 78-year-old, who lives in Kirkcaldy, has been unable to register with a local dental practice since she moved to the kingdom in 2019.

The Fife great-gran previously lived down south but relocated to Scotland six years ago to be closer to family.

She says: “I don’t have access to an NHS dentist.

“So if I was to get a set of teeth implants done privately in the UK it would cost an arm and a leg – it’s far too expensive.

“But if I get myself over to Bulgaria there is a dental hospital there where I can get it done at a fraction of the cost.

“I am planning to save some money up as soon as I can and go over there.

“Then I won’t have to worry about dentists in Britain any more.”

Struggling to register with an NHS dentist

Jessie explains that she hasn’t been able to register with a local dentist since she moved to the kingdom from Great Yarmouth.

Her comments come after The Courier reported last year there are 41,453 people in Fife not registered with an NHS dentist.

Jessie, who has seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, explains: “When I first came up to Fife, initially I didn’t look for a dentist.

“But then I had bad toothache so I tried to find a dentist and I couldn’t get one anywhere.

“I phoned up Whytemans Brae to find out where I might find one and they told me to go to their emergency clinic.

“But that was for emergency treatment only.”

She continues: “There is a dentist across the road from me but they stopped taking NHS patients – it is very frustrating.”

Only two Fife dentists taking on NHS patients

Information provided by the Fife Dental Advice Line reveals there are currently just two dentists in Fife registering new NHS patients.

One is in Oakley in west Fife and the other one is in St Andrews.

However, the approximate waiting time to register with Smile Dental Clinic in South Street, St Andrews is three months.

But Jessie says none of these dentists are an option as she doesn’t have transport.

“I tried the dental advice line and they told me I could go to Dunfermline or St Andrews.

“But I don’t have a car and it would mean taking two buses.

“There is no way I am travelling all the way to St Andrews for a dentist.

“Even then there is still a waiting list.

“I am not going to keep on trying to find a local dentist because I haven’t got the patience, to be honest.”

Saving up for dental treatment abroad

Jessie currently has a broken front tooth.

But rather than trying to find an NHS dentist, she now plans to get dental treatment abroad.

“I am planning to go over to Bulgaria and get a set of implants done. It will cost me around £6,000 for a full set – top and bottom teeth.

“Whereas a dentist here is charging £32,000 for a full set!

“My husband and I used to have an apartment in Bulgaria.

“And we knew a lot of people who had their teeth done at the dental hospital there.

“They had beautiful teeth and never had any infections or problems with them.

“I could probably get a dentist over there quicker than I would here!

“It’s a disgrace.”

‘I struggled to get an NHS dentist for nearly two years’

Meanwhile, another Fife woman struggled to register with an NHS dentist for nearly two years.

The 53-year-old, who works as a housekeeper in St Andrews, moved from Angus to Fife in September 2023.

But since then – until May this year – she was unable to register with an NHS dentist.

Fortunately, she has now managed to find one – but not in Fife.

The only dentist she could register with is located in Dundee.

“When I first moved to Fife I lived in Newport,” she says.

“I tried to register with a dentist there but they weren’t taking on NHS patients.

“Then, in December 2023, I moved to Leuchars with my partner.

“I phoned round and emailed the local dentists to see if I could get on their books.

“But it’s been months and I am still waiting to hear back.

“After trying practices in Fife, I then contacted dentists in Dundee.

“In May this year, Dundee Dental Care got in touch and I got an initial appointment.”

She adds: “So many of the dentists I looked at are now private.

“But being on minimum wage, I can’t afford private dental care.

“It is so wrong there are people who still can’t get registered with a local NHS dentist.”

How many NHS dental practices have closed in Fife?

According to figures from Public Health Scotland, the number of NHS dental practices in Fife dropped from 67 in September 2019 to 57 in September 2024.

That is a 14.9% decrease.

And the kingdom saw the third-largest decrease across Scotland.

Fife also now has the joint second-lowest percentage of its population registered with an NHS dentist.

This is joint with the Highlands.

At March 31 2020, 90.2% of the population in Fife was registered with an NHS dentist.

But now five years on, at March 31 2025, there has been a drop of near 7% with 83.9% of the Fife population registered.

The struggle to recruit dentists

David Chong Kwan has been a dentist for 41 years.

He runs three practices in Fife – in Dunfermline and Rosyth.

He says: “All the Fife practices which I have any information about have closed due to not being able to recruit dentists.

“My own practice has gone from 11 dentists pre-Covid to six dentists now.

“Two-thirds of UK practices report unfilled vacancies.

“Meanwhile, there are estimated to be 6,000 overseas dentists in the UK who are waiting to sit the overseas registration examination.

“I have met dentists working as kitchen porters, on supermarket checkouts, delivering pizza and manning phones in NHS call centres.

“And in my own practice, they are working as trainee dental nurses.

“Many of these dentists are likely to be deported under the government’s recent crackdown on migrants before they get the chance to register in the UK as dentists.

“We are being deprived of a much-needed workforce.”

‘Cost pressures’

NHS Fife acknowledges that the recruitment and retention of dentists remains one of the biggest challenges.

Recent figures show there are now approximately 230 dentists registered to deliver NHS dentistry in NHS Fife.

This compares with 257 in 2019/2020.

A spokesman for NHS Fife says: “In recent years some dental companies have opted to reduce the amount of NHS dentistry they provide.

“Others have taken a decision to cease offering NHS services.

“Whilst health boards work collaboratively with dental practices, there is no direct contractual influence over practice decisions.”

He says dental practices have been subject to cost pressures in recent years.

“But as the contract between dental practices and the NHS in Scotland is agreed nationally, we are unable locally to mitigate these costs pressures.”

He continues: “We are committed to maximising access to NHS dentistry in Fife.

“This includes securing funding through the Scottish Dental Access Initiative (SDAI).

“This aims to support NHS dental provision in areas where access to general dental services is limited by providing additional financial resources to help retain qualified dentists, establish new practices, or expand existing NHS provision.

“It is through this initiative that a new dental practice has recently opened in Dunfermline.”

For those unable to register with a local practice, NHS Fife continues to provide emergency dental treatment through NHS Fife’s Public Dental Service (PDS).

The NHS Fife Dental Advice Line can also be contacted on: 01592 226555.