Fife mum on weight loss jab Mounjaro: ‘I lost nine stone – but wouldn’t have started it if I knew unaffordable price hike was coming’

Heather Stringer remembers going out for a walk with her eight-year-old daughter one night and as they headed back home up a steep hill, she was too out of breath to speak to her.

It was this moment which made the Fife mum decide to try weight loss injection Mounjaro.

The 41-year-old went on to lose nine stone after she started taking the medication over the course of 16 months.

But Heather says had she known the ‘greedy’ manufacturer was going to hike up the price – making it unaffordable for her to continue – she would never have started the injections.

The mum-of-two, who lives in Kincardine, says not only will many people lose out on the chance to experience the ‘life-changing’ weight loss drug.

But she believes the cost increase – which comes into effect next week – will drive users to the black market looking for cheaper, unsafe, sources of the medication.

“I am absolutely gutted about the price hike, ” she says.

“I am gutted for myself and for those who have just started their weight loss journey.

“There will be people who will just have discovered this medication.

“But they won’t be able to afford to keep taking it now.

“I am so angry at manufacturer Eli Lilly for doing this.”

‘Unfair’ of jab manufacturer to hike price

People paying privately for the drug in the UK face the hike after manufacturer Eli Lilly said it was increasing the list price of the drug by as much as 170%.

A month’s supply of the highest dose will rise from £122 to £330. The increase for lower doses will be smaller.

It says UK patients are currently pay fees “significantly below” those paid in European countries.

But Eli Lilly now wants to align the price with other developed countries.

Heather says: “If someone had said to me here is this medication.

“But bear in mind, that in 16 months time, it is going to jump up in price.

“This will make it unaffordable for you to continue taking it.

“I don’t know if I would have started had I known that was going to happen.

“It feels really unfair for Eli Lilly to suddenly ramp the price up.”

When did the Fife mum start taking weight loss injection Mounjaro?

Heather started taking the weight loss injection Mounjaro in April 2024.

“My eight-year-old daughter Marnie and I were out for a walk one night,” she says.

“We were heading home up a steep hill. She was chattering away and I realised I was too out of breath to respond to her.

“It was at around that same time I had started seeing a lot of TikTok videos about Mounjaro.

“That’s when I started looking into it.”

Heather says she previously tried a lot of diets.

But none of them worked for her long term.

“I have tried literally every diet – from Slimming World to the more obscure ones like the cabbage soup diet and Cambridge diet.

“I had success with some of them – losing couple of stone here and there.

“But I very quickly gained all the weight back.

“So I thought Mounjaro was something different I could try.”

What is Mounjaro and how does it work?

Tirzepatide, widely known by its brand name Mounjaro, is used for type 2 diabetes to help lower blood sugar levels.

Mounjaro is also prescribed for weight management in adults with obesity (BMI of 30 or higher).

Or those who are overweight (BMI of 27-30) with at least one weight-related health condition.

It is given as weekly injections that can be self-administered into the upper arm, thigh or stomach.

Mounjaro works as an appetite suppressant by mimicking a hormone which makes people feel fuller for longer and less hungry.

Patients generally start on a low level dose which is gradually increased until they reach a maintenance dose.

‘My entire adult life I have either been overweight or obese’

Heather says she has never been a “healthy” weight.

“My entire adult life I have either been overweight or obese,” she explains.

“My weight when I started taking Mounjaro was 22 stone and I was a dress size 22.”

The mum-of-two admits it was comfort eating which saw her pile on the pounds.

“After the kids had gone to bed my nightly routine would be – what am I eating tonight?

“My go-to was salt and vinegar-flavoured crisps. They come in a share bag but I would eat them all.

“Then after I had finished, I would be thinking ‘what else can I have.’

She adds: “My body was never satisfied until I felt physically sick.”

Heather admits her portion sizes were also far too big.

“I cooked healthy meals.

“But I would eat the same portion size as my husband and it was too much”.

Taking Mounjaro

Heather started on the lowest dose of 2.5mg for four weeks.

She then moved moved up the doses until she reached 12.5mg.

“I never made it up to the highest one – 15mg – because by that point I had reached my goal,” she explains.

“I remember waking up the day after my first injection.

“And my first thought wasn’t ‘what am I having for breakfast?’ I wasn’t hungry.

“I had heard people talk about this ‘food noise’ (thinking constantly about food) but I didn’t realise how loud and constant that was until it went away.

“I had to remind myself at lunchtime that I needed to eat because the food signals just weren’t there.”

How Heather changed her mindset and diet

Heather did a lot of research on the weight loss injection before she considered taking it.

She knew the medication was going to be expensive.

And this made her determined to change her mindset about food so she could keep the weight off long term.

“I had to change my diet – that is key,” she says.

“This drug isn’t some kind of magic bullet which makes the weight drop off and stay off.

“This is why I made the conscious decision to change my diet and mindset about food.

“If I am paying thousands for this medication I am going to make sure it works as effectively as it can.

“But for me it was worth every penny.”

The mum-of-two has been fortunate not to experience a lot of side effects as some people have while taking the injections.

And she now eats three meals a day including lots of protein – chicken and fish – and she drinks plenty of water.

She has also cut her portion sizes.

Taking Mounjaro has been life changing

Heather says taking the weight loss medication has had an incredible impact.

She adds: “Taking Mounjaro has been life changing for me.

“Now I am 12 stone 10lbs, I feel amazing and I am eating really healthily.

“I have more energy now and my mental health is much better too.”

She adds: “I want to stay on Mounjaro on a maintenance basis but I will need to see what the price is going to be.

“I might have to move down to a lower dose, which is more affordable.

“Or switch to weight-loss medication Wegovy instead.

“This price hike is just pure greed by the manufacturer.

“It will drive more people to the black market as they try to source it cheaper.

“But they won’t know what they are getting and it could see more people ending up really unwell.”