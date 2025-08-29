How Glenrothes gran is refusing to let incurable brain tumour ‘rule her life’

When Elaine Kane started experiencing headaches and forgetfulness she initially put it down to anxiety.

It was August 2020 and the 52-year-old from Glenrothes was working as a dinner lady at Auchmuty High School which had not long re-opened after lockdown.

But little did she know her feeling unwell was nothing to do with Covid.

In actual fact it was a brain tumour – which turned out to be incurable.

“It started near the end of August,” she explains.

“I thought it was just anxiety because of the Covid situation.

“I was getting headaches, feeling very tired and being sick.

“Then at the end of October I started becoming very forgetful.

“I remember being at work and saying to my friend ‘right that’s me away for my break’.

“And she said: ‘Elaine you have just been on your break’ – yet I had no recollection of it.

“Then one day I got in the car and I forgot how to drive.”

Things came to a head when she had a seizure one afternoon.

And that’s when Elaine was taken to hospital to get checked out.

What was Elaine’s initial diagnosis?

Initially the long serving dinner lady was diagnosed with high blood pressure.

But when her condition worsened, Elaine had an MRI scan.

Doctors discovered she had glioblastoma – an aggressive cancerous brain tumour.

And it was stage four.

She had surgery which saw the majority of the tumour removed.

However, less than two years later, the Glenrothes gran was diagnosed with cervical cancer.

Fortunately, doctors caught it early and treated it successfully.

Now the 57-year-old is determined to be around for as long as she can to see her grandchildren grow up.

When did the Glenrothes gran discover she had a brain tumour?

In November 2020, Elaine was diagnosed with high blood pressure after having headaches and feeling sick.

A doctor wanted Elaine to have an MRI scan but due to being busy, she put it off.

Her symptoms then worsened.

“I had headaches again and started to drag my left leg.”

So Elaine’s husband Tam, 56, took her back to hospital.

This time the doctor insisted she have an MRI.

She says: “That’s when they found something on my brain.”

What was Elaine’s reaction?

Elaine was kept in Victoria Hospital for the next week.

“I couldn’t take it in to be honest,” she explains.

“I had never been ill in my life.

“Straight away I thought it was a tumour.

“It was like a nightmare.”

Elaine was transferred to the Royal Infirmary in Edinburgh.

“Because of lockdown I had to go by myself.

“I wanted my family to come with me but they weren’t allowed.

“I didn’t know what they had found.

“But I knew I was going to have an operation and I was absolutely terrified.”

‘You shouldn’t be standing there’

At the end of November 2020, Elaine was transported to the Royal Infirmary.

“The first thing the doctor said to me is ‘from what I have seen on your MRI, you shouldn’t be standing there’.

“He explained I had a tumour on the frontal lobe and that it was pushing my brain out of alignment.

“I think he meant by the way it was pushing I should be dead.”

Elaine was told surgeons were going to remove as much of the tumour as they could.

“I remember thinking ‘they are going to cut it out and I will be fine’.

“I was determined to get home to be with my family for Christmas.”

What happened after the operation?

At the start of December Elaine had the surgery.

But during the operation she had a bleed on the brain.

“When I woke up afterwards there was something wrong with my left side,” she says.

“I couldn’t feel my left arm and my mouth had a droop.

“And I remember thinking ‘Oh God this is it. This is now going to be my life.”

Elaine was closely monitored after the surgery and she was referred to occupational therapy.

After a fortnight in hospital she was allowed home.

Being diagnosed with incurable brain tumour

Two days before Christmas 2020, Elaine and her husband saw her oncologist at the Royal Infirmary.

“He had the pathology results from the operation,” she explains.

“And he confirmed it was a stage 4 glioblastoma.

“They had managed to remove 95 per cent of it.

“But he said while they could extend my life, I would never get rid of it.

“I remember my husband asking him ‘how long has she got?’

“And I said to Tam: ‘Don’t you dare ask that’. I didn’t want to know.

“When we came out of the hospital I just broke down and cried.”

‘It’s not going to get me’

While Elaine’s initial reaction was one of shock and devastation, she was determined to fight the disease.

“I was determined it wasn’t going to get me.

“I set some goals for myself that I wanted to achieve.

“These included: Getting back to work, seeing my grandson going to high school and getting back to driving.”

Elaine had further treatment including chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

However, less than two years later in May 2022, Elaine was dealt another blow.

Diagnosed with cancer for a second time

She explains: “I had a heavy bleed.

“And after some tests, my oncologist told me it was stage two cervical cancer.

“It was completely unrelated to my brain tumour though.

“I just remember thinking why me? It was bad enough getting cancer once, but now I had it a second time.”

Elaine went on to have five rounds of chemotherapy and six weeks of radiotherapy.

She also had Brachytherapy (internal radiotherapy).

After having treatment, Elaine was given the all-clear for cervical cancer in mid-2023.

She continues to have regular check ups.

Family support

Elaine credits her husband and their children for their support.

Her family have hosted various fundraisers, collecting over £5000 for cancer charities.

“My husband and my children have been my rock.

“Tam has been amazing.

“But it has been very difficult for him too.

“He lost his mum to cancer when he was 15 and then his dad to the disease when he was 20.

“Tam’s brother also died when he was 18.

“And now I have an incurable brain tumour.”

Elaine’s parents have also been supportive.

“I really feel for my parents seeing their oldest daughter diagnosed with incurable cancer. I worry about them every day.”

She adds: “But I see the joy in them when they see me getting back to work and back driving.”

‘I’m luckier than a lot of people’

Today, nearly five years after her brain tumour diagnosis, Elaine continues to get support from Maggie’s Fife.

She has also achieved her goals.

Elaine now plans to make more special memories – including a holiday to Euro Disney with her family in November.

“I appreciate every day and try to make the most of life.

“Tam and I still love going to music festivals.

“There is always music on in our house and we dance together every day.

“Many with this type of cancer don’t last 18 months.

“Yet here I am coming up to five years – I am probably luckier than a lot of people.”

She adds: “I still have my bad days and I know one day it will get me.

“But until then, I’m not letting the tumour rule my life.”