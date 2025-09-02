‘I’ve been a Dundee nurse for nearly 50 years and loved it – but I wouldn’t do it again’

I’ve been mulling it over, and here’s the thing about nurses.

We’re not handmaidens. And we’re not angels. We’re certainly not dogsbodies, and we’re not there to pick up the pieces for doctors.

We’re skilled, and we’re professionals.

Mind you, when I started 49-and-a-half years ago, I had all the silliness that folk have when they’re young.

My first taste of nursing was as a volunteer ‘Daffodil Girl’ at Liff Hospital.

My friend and I got the opportunity to go there through school at St John’s in Dundee, when we were in our early teens.

We rocked up in our yellow pinnies, not a scooby what we were doing. And it was a bit daunting, as the patients there were severely mentally ill.

But I remember thinking, ‘this is alright’. That was it for me.

‘Shave what?’

It was a different time then. Girls were directed into certain careers.

You mainly did typing and went into secretarial, or went into the factories. That didn’t appeal to me.

Nursing was interesting, so that same friend and I went to pre-nursing school at Dundee College of Commerce, up on Constitution Road.

It was great there, like an extension of school but getting you ready for grown-up life. We did fencing, cookery – and of course, our anatomy and physiology.

I went on to be an enrolled nurse, did a conversion course to be a staff nurse, and eventually got my nursing degree and became a charge nurse.

My first NHS job was at Royal Victoria Hospital in Dundee, as an auxiliary nurse while I waited for my training to begin.

It was in Ward 2, with the young chronic sick. I had a super charge nurse, or sister as we called them then, Sister MacDougall – she was really good.

You need guiding hands at the beginning of your career.

I remember in that ward, a staff nurse asked me to shave someone. I assumed she meant for a surgery, then she corrected me: ‘No dear, his face!’

Pink paper hats and uniform rebellions

Then I moved to Ward 1 at DRI, with a very strict sister – Sister Young. She was… well put it this way, you didn’t say no to her!

It was all very formal back then, everyone was addressed as ‘nurse’.

As an auxiliary, you wore the pink paper hat, and when you moved up a level, you got a brown stripe.

It was a bit regimented, like the army – probably a lot of the nurses had been in the army.

I remember being pulled up because I didn’t know to stand up when a nursing officer came in!

You got pulled up for lots of things – especially to do with the dress code.

You couldn’t wear jewellery unless it was your wedding ring. And you had to wear tights with your dress, although I would be a bit rebellious with that in the summertime.

I’m a little old-fashioned, in that I do believe in a dress code and having clear boundaries.

But the uniform these days, with tunics and trousers, is much more practical. How can you clamber about in a wee skirt?

You have to remember, back then we didn’t have half as much equipment for moving patients. You didn’t have a hoist – you were the hoist!

So you can see how I’ve ended up having three hip operations and a dickie back! It’s a very physical job.

‘You have to really want it’

That’s fine when you’re young, and you’re supple. It does get more difficult, the older you get.

And if you have children you have that to balance as well. You’re entitled to a life outside the job, but it does take a lot of your life. You need to really want to do it.

You have to be resilient – physically, but also emotionally.

Sometimes you just need to have a cry. You try not to do it in front of the patients but it’s hard, especially when you get attached.

In my most recent job when I returned to RVH, I was in the stroke rehabilitation ward. It could be devastating at times.

Not just for the patients, but their families as well. It’s no picnic, getting people back to their maximum capability.

And sometimes it’s not possible. But we try. You take all the wins you can get, whether it’s someone walking or talking, or even just eating on their own again. That’s huge.

Over my career, I’ve worked in lots of different fields in different Dundee hospitals, including limb-fitting, ENT, surgical, photobiology, dermatology, casualty and trauma.

Trauma was interesting because you don’t know what’s coming, you have to be ready for anything.

But you’ve got to protect yourself too, because you wouldn’t be any good to anybody if you crumble.

‘You don’t mess’ with Dundonian patients

It would be easy to have hard edges, but it’s important to have kindness and to understand how patients are feeling, because they’re at their most vulnerable, and you’re doing a lot of intimate care.

Patients have taught me a lot. I’ve met a lot of characters.

Dundonians are full of vim and vigour, and you don’t mess with them.

And there’s nothing worse than having another nurse as a patient!

But also as an NHS nurse, you meet all sorts of people, because everyone’s entitled to be looked after and it’s free at the point of use.

‘We shouldn’t privatise the NHS’

I know the NHS has its problems, it absolutely does. And it costs a lot of money to run such a big institution.

But I don’t ever want the NHS to be privatised. I don’t think we want to lose it.

That said, I do believe nurses should be better paid. It’s good that more men are going into nursing now, because that’ll hopefully drive the wages up.

We don’t go into it for the money, we’re civil servants.

Still, I’m glad neither my son or daughter wanted to go into nursing. I wouldn’t have stood in their way, but it’s not easy – I’ve missed plenty of family Christmases.

‘Would I do it all over again?’

Now I’m retired, I’m going to make the most of it. I want to travel, and my son and I are talking about Japan.

People ask me if I’d choose nursing again, now that I’m finished working.

I’ve thought it over and my answer is no – because I’ve done it. I’ve given it my life.

If I had another life to live, I’d try something new.

Words by Rebecca Baird.