Making every voice count: Advocacy and adult support in Fife

In Fife, advocacy is at the heart of Adult Support and Protection (ASP), ensuring that adults at risk are not only safeguarded but also empowered to have their voices heard in the decisions that affect their lives.

For many people, the idea of “protection” might conjure up images of formal processes, paperwork, or services stepping in to make decisions. But real protection is about people, about recognising that every individual, regardless of circumstance, deserves to have their choices respected. Advocacy makes this possible by giving adults at risk the confidence and support to speak up, especially when they may feel silenced or overlooked.

Independent advocacy services, such as those provided by Voiceability and People First, play a vital role in this. Free and impartial, they offer adults at risk the guidance they need to understand their rights, navigate complex systems, and make informed decisions about their care. An advocate doesn’t take over or speak on behalf of someone; they walk alongside them, ensuring their perspective is heard. This can make all the difference at moments when life feels overwhelming.

One member of People First said: “Advocacy helps me to get my voice heard, when I struggled with my benefits, an advocacy worker helped me speak up and make sure the right things were happening. I go to an advocacy group and it is good to speak to others who are going through the same things and to support each other.”

This focus on empowerment is rooted in the Adult Support and Protection (Scotland) Act 2007, which provides a clear framework to safeguard adults from harm, neglect or exploitation. But legislation alone cannot guarantee dignity or respect. That is why collaboration is so important, services, agencies, and communities all working together to uphold not just safety, but humanity.

For the Fife Adult Support and Protection Committee (ASPC), collaboration means placing advocacy at the centre of their work. The committee ensures that adults at risk are not treated as passive recipients of care, but as active participants in shaping it. The voices of adults must be present in every decision that concerns them. Advocacy is the bridge that makes that principle a reality.

Crucially, this work is not carried out in isolation from those it is designed to protect. People with lived experience of services bring an invaluable perspective. Figures such as Susan Burt from People First (Fife) contribute to the ASPC, ensuring that the voices of those who have faced risk and challenge are not only heard but are helping to shape the way forward. This partnership creates a culture where protection is not just done for people, but with them. The result is an approach that goes beyond process and compliance. Advocacy in Fife is about building confidence, restoring dignity, and ensuring that people have a genuine say in their own lives. It is about making sure that when an adult faces harm, neglect or exploitation, they are never left voiceless. Instead, they are supported, respected and heard.

As this campaign launches across Fife, its message is simple but profound: advocacy is not an add-on to adult protection, it is its foundation. By working together, listening carefully, and amplifying every voice, Fife is striving to create a safer, fairer, and more compassionate community for all.

