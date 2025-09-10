Arbroath banker lost six stone on Mounjaro – but now fends off ‘black market’ pharmacies after price hike

Weight loss drug Mounjaro helped Ross Johnston lose an incredible six stone – but a recent price hike has left him and others vulnerable to “black market” pharmacies.

The 27-year-old personal banker from Arbroath is very open about taking the weight loss medication.

He speaks about his experience of using the injections on social media platforms Instagram and TikTok.

But while this has helped him to chart his progress, it has also made him a target for black market pharmacies, desperate to sell him weight loss drugs at knock down prices.

Ross isn’t fooled. But he is worried about other, more vulnerable users.

“I’ve had so-called pharmacies reach out to me trying to sell Mounjaro cheaper,” he explains.

“And it’s not even from authorised pharmacies.

“It’s opening the door to people who are vulnerable because they can no longer afford a medication that’s been working so well for them.

“It is risking their health but also putting a lot of burden on the NHS if anything goes wrong.

“Some people on Mounjaro might think there’s a cheaper alternative and go for it.

“But you’re putting your life in the hands of someone that’s clearly dodgy.”

Why are Ross and others like him a black market target?

The approaches come in the wake of Mounjaro manufacturer Eli Lilly increasing the price of the weight loss medication in the UK.

The manufacturer says this is to align the price of the injections with other developed countries.

The drugs have helped Ross to transform his life and his health.

At the start of this year, he tipped the scales at 25 stone.

Today he’s down six stone and 4lbs.

But like many people using the medication, the personal banker has been hit in the pocket by the price hike which came into effect last week.

Ross has expressed his disappointment at the “greedy” manufacturer for increasing the cost of Mounjaro.

“It’s a shame the price has gone up – it’s just sheer corporate greed.

“They know they’ve got people hooked on it.

“So now they just want to make as much profit as possible.”

The price of his weekly dose has gone up by 40% – from £167 to £279 – which he hopes to cover.

But he says other users will no longer be able to afford it.

“I’m lucky I can probably make it work for now, with my parents helping out,” he admits.

“But not everyone has that.

“It’s heart-breaking to think people who’ve finally found something that works are going to be priced out.”

When did Ross start taking the weight loss injection?

Ross started taking the weight loss medication Mounjaro in April.

He tried many diets first, but the weight wouldn’t stay off.

“I lost around five stone but in the long term it didn’t work for me.

“I gained it all back and ended up heavier than I had ever been.”

One of Ross’s friends was in a similar position and had always struggled with her weight.

She tried Mounjaro and he was inspired by her success on the medication.

“She had been on it a good few months before me and I asked her a lot of questions,” he explains.

“Then I did my own research because I was quite sceptical.

“I didn’t want to pay out all this extra money a month for it not to work.

“But after thinking about it, I decided to just go for it.”

He adds: “It’s one of the best things I have ever done.”

What is Mounjaro and how does it work?

Tirzepatide, widely known by its brand name Mounjaro, is used for type 2 diabetes to help lower blood sugar levels.

Mounjaro is also prescribed for weight management in adults with obesity (BMI of 30 or higher).

Or those overweight (BMI of 27-30) with at least one weight-related health condition.

It is given as weekly injections and works as an appetite suppressant by mimicking a hormone which makes people feel fuller for longer and less hungry.

Patients generally start on a low dose which is gradually increased.

Ross says being on Mounjaro helped him to change his mindset about food.

“The medication helps to block out the food noise and the cravings,” he explains.

“This has allowed me to build those healthy eating habits.”

No more late night trips for snacks

Ross has also swapped pizza and fast food for chicken, salads and omelettes.

He has cut back on drinking fizzy juice and reduced his portion sizes.

“Before, at night time I would end up nipping to the shops to buy chocolate or a big pack of crisps.

“But now I have my three meals a day and I don’t feel the need to eat anything else.”

Like many new users, Ross braced himself for side effects. But in reality they were fleeting.

“I had a few days of headaches and nausea, but that was likely sugar withdrawal more than anything else.”

Taking Mounjaro has been life changing

For Ross the benefits of taking weight loss medication have been profound.

At his heaviest, doctors warned he was on the brink of type 2 diabetes and high cholesterol.

But now he has shed six stone.

And he has re-discovered his energy and joined a local gym.

“Not only am I feeling healthier but I feel more confident.

“Last month I joined a gym in Arbroath and I go a couple of times a week.

“Before I would sign up but then never go because of my size.

“Recently I was in a shop looking for something to wear to a family wedding.

“I picked up a waistcoat and shirt which actually fitted.

“I could feel myself getting emotional in the changing room.”

Dangers of the black market

Ross hopes to continue losing weight.

So he plans to stay on the injections – while he can still afford it.

But he fears the price increase might tempt users to buy Mounjaro from the black market.

“If you are struggling to afford it and someone offers you a cheaper option, I can understand why you would be tempted to consider it.

“But you are putting your health at risk and if you buy from black market pharmacies, you could ending up becoming really unwell or worse.”