Balfron grandad faced bombs, snakes and cancer – all with his trademark military bravery

Diving to the bottom of the sea to blow up a bomb.

Coming under IRA gunfire.

Meeting highly-venomous snakes.

Being diagnosed with cancer.

These are all moments in Paul Henke’s remarkable life which could have terrified him.

But instead, the former Royal Navy Reserves commanding officer from Balfron, in Stirlingshire, faced them with his trademark stoicism.

Paul, 75, who is recovering from a stroke, was diagnosed with prostate cancer after a routine test in 2021.

The shock news – he had no symptoms – could have floored him.

But Paul took it in his stride, with the courage he showed throughout his 30-year military career.

Paul Henke’s military courage

He says: “I didn’t think about it. You can either think about things too much and drive yourself nuts. ‘I’ve got cancer, poor me.’

“Or you can get on with things. I decided to get on with things.

“I just did what the doctors told me.”

Originally from Wales, Paul joined the Royal Navy in 1968 aged 18.

The author’s life story is one of derring-do similar to tales in many of his 20 published novels.

When he left in 1977 he joined the Royal Naval Reserve and served until 1998.

As a bomb disposal expert, he commanded ships including Ton Class minehunters and minesweepers.

He was responsible for blowing up many Second World War mines around the UK coast.

While second in command of HMS Maxton, he detonated a mine in the Forth.

Blowing up a bomb in the Forth

Paul says: “A 220 lb explosive, one of our own, had failed to go off. I had to dive down 30 metres and put plastic explosives on this thing and blow it up.”

To make matters even more perilous, the bomb was bouncing.

“These things are so delicate, if you drop them from waist height, they explode,” he explains.

Was it terrifying?

“No,” he says. “We were pretty competent in mine disposal.

“One thing I was aware of was, if it went off, I wouldn’t know about it.

A stern word with God

However, he admits: “I had a word with God and told him he’d get a mouthful of abuse from me if he set it off before I got away!

“From 30 metres you should take three minutes to get to the surface,” he says.

Pressure on divers’ lungs increases with water depth, so their ascent should be gradual to avoid injury.

Paul says: “I swam as fast as I could blowing out all the way. It’s not something you would advise sports divers to do but we had special training.”

He had another scrape with danger when he came under IRA gunfire on Carlingford Lough, in Northern Ireland.

What happened when Paul encountered the IRA

“We were there to revittle,” he says. Vittle is an old-fashioned term often used in the military for food or supplies.

“We went into the loch to vittle a patrol boat called the Yoyo. They [the IRA] opened fire on us.

“Anyway, nothing happened. We went chasing towards the gunfire but they left.”

That close call in 1976 he only thought more of years later when he began telling his story to promote his books.

“I think any soldier will tell you, you just don’t think about it.”

Even after his military career, Paul had some hairy moments.

He spent 15 months in Nigeria in charge of a deep diving system on an American oil rig.

Ropes were hissing black mambas

“When I first got there,” he says, “I was walking up a concrete path towards the staff house where we would stay before we went to the rig.

“There were two pieces of what I thought was black rope about eight feet away.

“All of a sudden there was a hiss. They were black mambas.”

Black mambas are highly venomous snakes which can deliver a fatal strike from a considerable distance.

“So I yelled out to the house and this man came out, Joseph I think his name was, with a sweeping brush.

“He rubs the snakes across their tails and they darted off into the undergrowth.

“My heart stopped a little then!”

Paul latterly worked in financial services and has written 20 books. These include his Tears historical adventure series, his Nick Hunter action thrillers and a New York private investigator series.

He was among speakers at the inaugural Balfron Book Festival earlier this month. Paul is also involved in politics, as a councillor on Stirling Council and former Scottish UKIP chairman.

When he went to his local GP surgery for a check-up on his asthma four years ago, the last thing he expected was to be diagnosed with cancer.

“The nurse said, ‘while you’re here, Paul, I might as well take some blood and we’ll check your PSA’,” he explains.

PSA screening detects protein which can indicate prostate cancer or other prostate conditions. It is not routine in Scotland but those aged over 50 can ask for a test even without symptoms.

“The next day I got a phone call to say your PSA is too high. It was 10 and a half, it should be less then five.”

When Paul was told he had cancer

MRI and CT scans confirmed Paul had cancer.

“Cancer is a frightening word,” he says. “People hear the word ‘cancer’ and they go into shock.

“But I literally didn’t think about it. I just got on with it. It’s the only thing you can do if you don’t want to drive yourself nuts worrying about it.”

Paul began six weeks of radiotherapy at the Beatson Cancer Centre, in Gartnavel General Hospital, and hormone injections.

And the treatment was a success.

“My PSA is now so low it’s undetectable,” he says, “which means the cancer is gone.”

Last year, he was given the all-clear.

But soon after, his health took another turn for the worse.

Stroke could not anchor dream cruise

In August last year Paul suffered a stroke.

He spent four weeks in hospital

Luckily, he suffered no cognitive impairment but his speech and mobility were affected.

His wife Dorothy says: “His speech came back quite quickly and his walking within a few weeks.

“Within nine weeks we were away on a cruise in the Mediterranean!”

Paul, a grandfather of five, faced his stroke with the same courage he has faced everything else in life.

And, he says, his “bloody mindedness”.

He and Dorothy were determined to make the cruise with son Richard, and did so with the use of a wheelchair.

Paul laughs: “I figured cruises are geared up for wrinklies!”

But he admits: “I didn’t realise how debilitating a stroke was until it happened.

“When I got home I was so weak I couldn’t open a packet of crisps.”

He remains weak, but is continuing physiotherapy.

In dealing with both his illnesses, he can’t credit his local GP practice enough.

“To be honest, they saved my life.”

Some men see avoiding their GP surgery as a sign of strength.

But Paul hopes they will be inspired by his story to seek a PSA test.

“Bearing in mind what it means, I’d urge anybody to get it,” he says.

“Don’t be worried about it. Get checked. And do what the doctors tell you.”