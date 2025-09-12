Mid-life autism diagnosis made Callander mum stronger then ever

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mid-life autism diagnosis made Callander mum stronger then ever

For Mandy Williams, receiving a formal autism diagnosis "was like getting a manual for myself".

Mandy Williams bending over a barbell about to lift it
Callander mum Mandy Williams won her first powerlifting competition at the age of 50 after an adult autism diagnosis. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Debbie Clarke

When Mandy Williams was at school she hated sport.

In fact she would do anything to avoid physical exercise until she was 18.

So it might come as a surprise when you learn that now – at the age of 50 – the mum-of-two from Callander is a Scottish record-breaking powerlifter.

And she only took up the sport a year ago.

“I have always loved watching weightlifting,” she explains.

“But I would never do it because I’d never put anything over my head. That scares me.

“Yet when I googled powerlifting I saw it involved just three moves – a bench press, deadlift, and squat.

“And I thought I can do that.”

Her new found success in powerlifting also comes after a life-changing adult autism diagnosis at the age of 45.

Mandy, smiling, with hands on hips in front of a wall.
Callander powerlifter Mandy was diagnosed with autism five years ago. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

But rather than holding her back, Mandy found it has made her stronger.

And it has even helped her to sharpen her focus when she is preparing for – and taking part in – powerlifting competitions.

Why did Mandy hate sports at school?

Mandy, who has lived in Stirlingshire since she was 19, explains why she didn’t enjoy exercising when she was young.

“I was brought up in a sweetie shop and I was very chubby,” she says.

“I also went to a very strict private school and if you weren’t good at hockey or netball that was it.

“But I wasn’t good at these team sports.

“I hated PE and I would do anything to avoid it!”

It wasn’t until she was in her 20s when she secured an RAF cadetship that she realised she had to get fit.

“I had to run around the university a lot and that was really my first introduction to sports.

“Then I got the bug and that was it – I was addicted.”

Mandy enjoyed running and that was her main exercise for the next 20 years.

She took part in marathons, ultra marathons, track and mountain running.

How did Callander’s Mandy end up joining a gym?

Fast forward to a few years ago and Mandy, who was then in her 40s, decided to join a gym.

She reveals she signed up for one reason.

“I joined a gym so I could train for Hyrox.”

Hyrox is a global, fitness race for all fitness levels that combines eight kilometres of running with eight functional fitness workout stations.

“It involves running, doing the sled push, using wall balls and circuit training,” she says.

“So I thought I would join a gym to train for it to see how I got on.”

Mandy with her partner Robert taking part in a Hyrox event. Image: Mandy Williams.

Mandy went on to compete in Hyrox events.

But she found she struggled with one of the eight stations.

“I found the sled pull let me down,” she admits.

“I had an online coach at the time and I said to him – ‘is there anything I can do to get stronger at the sled?’

“He suggested a few exercises.

“Then with a jokey face he said: ‘We might turn you into a powerlifter’.

“And I said: ‘What’s that?’ I then went away and googled it.”

Becoming a powerlifter

Mandy discovered that powerlifting is a strength sport where competitors aim to lift the maximum possible weight in three different exercises: the barbell squat, the bench press and the deadlift.

So in mid-2024 she decided to give it a go.

“I ended up hurting my back when I tried deadlifting because my technique was awful.

“I was just watching YouTube and teaching myself.

“That’s when I thought I need someone who can help me with my technique.”

Mandy in a gym with her hands on a barbell on the floor with coach Kim Wilson in the foreground
Mandy training with coach Kim Wilson at Limitless Fitness in Stirling. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

As a result, Mandy started working with coach Kim Wilson.

“I soon discovered I was really good at powerlifting.

“And I always like to have a goal to train towards so I entered my first Scottish power lifting competition.

“And amazingly I won it – after only four months of training!”

Breaking records as a champion powerlifter

After Mandy discovered she was able to push herself in a competitive setting she was all in.

And more competitions followed.

“I qualified for the Scottish Masters championships in Lochgelly in March 2025 and won gold in the 47kg class.

“That’s where I also set my first Scottish bench press record.

“After that result I qualified for the British National Masters Powerlifting championships in London in June.

“I had no expectations.

“But I won gold in the M2 47kg class.”

Mandy grinning as she holds her British National Masters Powerlifting championships gold medal in front of her
Mandy at the British National Masters Powerlifting championships in London. Image: Mandy Williams/White Lights Media.

At a body weight of 45.3kg, Mandy deadlifted 110kg and squatted 67.5kg.

“I also ended up beating my own bench press record, as well as setting a new Scottish record in the 50kg bench press.

“I am only little at 5ftt 2in – so I was really shocked I was that strong.”

Being diagnosed with autism as an adult

But a few years before she developed a passion for powerlifting, Mandy embarked on another journey of self-discovery –  outside the gym.

This led to the Callander powerlifter being formally diagnosed with autism as an adult.

“I thought I struggled with depression,” she says.

“I always felt burnt out but couldn’t put my finger on why.

“Before Covid I was really struggling so I went to see my GP and I told him I thought I might be autistic.

“He was like ‘I’ve always thought that’. And I said: ‘What? You never told me!’

“After that I went down the formal diagnostic route through the NHS.”

Mandy, who now works as a volunteer co-ordinator for autism charity Swan Scotland, continues: “Getting that formal diagnosis was like getting a manual for myself.

“It’s been life-changing – suddenly everything made sense.

“When I was growing up I had depressive episodes but now I realise it was sensory overload.

“I just felt overwhelmed by bright lights, crowded places or loud noise.

“The beauty of the diagnosis is now I’m able to help myself.

“Just knowing this and learning more about it has been a game-changer for me.”

How autism diagnosis helps Callander’s Mandy as a powerlifter

The mum-of-two explains how her autism helps her train as a powerlifter.

“One of the things it does is give me an intense focus,” she says.

“So when I am training I am completely focused and I don’t notice anything else.

“Kim is very good at looking after me and helps me to find a quiet space if I feel overwhelmed.

Mandy with coach Kim leaning on gym equipment.
Callander powerlifter Mandy with Kim. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

She continues: “At competitions there are bright lights but I wear sunglasses.

“And in terms of the noise, I don’t hear it when I’m doing the actual powerlifting moves. I’m able to block everything out and just concentrate on that.”

Family support

Mandy is thankful for the support of her family.

Mum Mandy Williams with her two children Kimmy and Michael.
Mandy with her two children. Image: Mandy Williams

Her partner Robert, 43, and her two children Kimmy, 20, and Michael, 23, are her biggest cheerleaders.

“Robert is so supportive and encouraging and my kids are awesome.

“I hope I am a good role model for my daughter.

“I love that she can see me as a strong mum so she can think when I am 50 I can be like that too.

“That makes me proud.”

‘This is just the beginning’

Looking ahead, Mandy is gearing up for more powerlifting competitions.

And with autism as a lens for understanding herself, the mum-of-two is not just lifting barbells.

She’s lifting expectations — of age, of strength and of what women can do.

She adds: “This is just the beginning.

“I remember someone telling me it’s all downhill from 50.

“But I’m like ‘no, it’s game on.”

