How Dundee mechanic beat the odds after losing arm in life-threatening motorbike smash

On a dark, wet night in October 2021, John Drummond headed out on his motorbike for his last ride of the year.

The then 29-year-old from Dundee didn’t really like going out in bad weather.

But he thought he would go for one final run before the winter.

It was a decision which would change his life forever.

Once out, John recalls riding on his motorbike along Strathmartine Road and heading for a corner.

But he didn’t make it.

Instead the mechanic’s motorbike skidded and he came flying off after crashing into a parked car.

The impact shattered his body.

“I don’t really remember much about it,” he admits.

“People have told me different versions of what happened.

“All I know is I ended up under a parked car.”

John’s fight for survival

John was blue-lighted to Ninewells Hospital and what followed was a fight for survival.

At one point on the operating table he fell into cardiac arrest.

But he had broken so many ribs it was impossible for medics to perform CPR.

So, as a result, a doctor was forced to cut open his chest and perform cardiac massage to restart his heart.

John says: “I ended up having many surgeries and needed over 50 pints of blood.

“Apparently they tried cutting my arm back bit by bit to try and keep as much of it as they could.

“But they couldn’t save it.”

He adds: “I am really grateful to the doctors and all those blood donors.

“They are the reason why I am still here.”

‘Be our Blood’ campaign

The fact that blood donors saved his life is why Dundee’s John, who is now 32, is backing The Courier’s Be Our Blood campaign.

We are asking people across Tayside, Fife and Stirling to register here and become a donor.

Every blood donation can save up to three lives, but currently less than 3% of eligible people in Scotland give blood.

The Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service needs 500 more people become a donor in our area this year.

John is just one example of the many lives which have been saved thanks to blood donors.

Here is his story.

What were the extent of John’s injuries after the accident?

When paramedics rushed John to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee, the situation was critical.

John had to undergo 10 major surgeries and receive 52 pints of blood – more than five times the usual amount in the human body.

His family were told he might lose his arm and leg which was badly injured.

Doctors tried to keep as much of his arm as they could.

But in the end they had to amputate it after it became infected.

John also came close to losing his left leg.

But fortunately medics were able to save it and he had pins implanted.

John’s lung was punctured too and part of it had to be removed.

What happened when John woke up?

When John was in theatre he had a cardiac arrest and it was touch and go as to whether he would survive.

His heart stopped beating for 12 minutes.

And while a doctor was able to re-start it, there were fears John might suffer brain damage.

He had to be placed in a medically-induced coma and his family were told there was a chance he might not survive his injuries.

However, against all the odds, John woke up after two weeks – and incredibly suffered no brain damage.

“When I woke up I was still on a lot of drugs so I wasn’t aware of what had happened,” he says.

“Then when I realised parts of me were missing, I was just so grateful to still be alive.

“When I spoke to the doctors I could tell how hard they had tried to save my arm – they want the best for you no matter what.

“So I can’t complain because I am still here.”

The long road to recovery

After he left the intensive care unit, John was placed into the care of the orthopaedics department at Ninewells Hospital.

His recovery was long and brutal.

He had to have a lot of physio to regain movement in his injured limbs.

“At first I couldn’t sit up in bed, it was crazy” he explains.

“So the physios had to try and get me up walking.

“I was also left-handed and it was that arm they couldn’t save so I had to find a way to try and use my right arm.

“The physios were good at teaching me how to adapt.”

The simplest acts became obstacles: pulling on socks, fastening buttons, chopping vegetables.

Yet John adapted, slowly, finding workarounds and leaning on the quiet kindness of friends.

“You’ve got to learn again,” he says.

“You learn to pick clothes which are easy to get on.

“Your pals are everything and they don’t mind helping too.

“For instance if I am going out with my mates, they will button up my trousers for me and we just laugh about it.

“They make life feel normal again.”

In fact some of his friends wanted to thank the staff at Ninewells Hospital for how hard they looked after John so they did a fundraiser in June 2022.

They completed the Three Peaks Challenge and raised over £2,600.

John is also aware of the impact the accident had on his family.

“My brother and dad have been really supportive and I feel bad for what I have put them through. That’s the worst part.

“While it has been hard for me, I think about what it did to my friends and family.

“It was a stupid decision to go out on my bike that night and I think about the stress it caused them.”

How blood donors saved Dundee’s John

Today John keeps busy and he works as a hire controller at Ainscough Crane Hire in Dundee.

But he remains incredibly grateful to the doctors, nurses and blood donors who ensured his survival.

“When you think a standard blood donation is approximately one pint that means 52 people donated to help save me.

“That is an amazing thing.”

He adds: “You might think giving blood is just a small act but it’s so important – you could be saving someone’s life at the end of the day.”