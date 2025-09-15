How Dundee mechanic beat the odds after losing arm in life-threatening motorbike smash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

How Dundee mechanic beat the odds after losing arm in life-threatening motorbike smash

John Drummond's family were told he might not survive after the accident in 2021.

John Drummond, from Dundee, is grateful to the blood donors who helped to save his life.
John Drummond, from Dundee, is grateful to the blood donors who helped to save his life. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Debbie Clarke

On a dark, wet night in October 2021, John Drummond headed out on his motorbike for his last ride of the year.

The then 29-year-old from Dundee didn’t really like going out in bad weather.

But he thought he would go for one final run before the winter.

It was a decision which would change his life forever.

Once out, John recalls riding on his motorbike along Strathmartine Road and heading for a corner.

But he didn’t make it.

Instead the mechanic’s motorbike skidded and he came flying off after crashing into a parked car.

The impact shattered his body.

“I don’t really remember much about it,” he admits.

John, from Dundee, needed 52 pints of blood during his surgery after his accident. The blood donations saved his life.
John, from Dundee, is grateful to the blood donors who saved his life. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“People have told me different versions of what happened.

“All I know is I ended up under a parked car.”

John’s fight for survival

John was blue-lighted to Ninewells Hospital and what followed was a fight for survival.

At one point on the operating table he fell into cardiac arrest.

But he had broken so many ribs it was impossible for medics to perform CPR.

So, as a result, a doctor was forced to cut open his chest and perform cardiac massage to restart his heart.

John says: “I ended up having many surgeries and needed over 50 pints of blood.

“Apparently they tried cutting my arm back bit by bit to try and keep as much of it as they could.

“But they couldn’t save it.”

He adds: “I am really grateful to the doctors and all those blood donors.

“They are the reason why I am still here.”

‘Be our Blood’ campaign

The fact that blood donors saved his life is why Dundee’s John, who is now 32, is backing The Courier’s Be Our Blood campaign.

We are asking people across Tayside, Fife and Stirling to register here and become a donor.

Every blood donation can save up to three lives, but currently less than 3% of eligible people in Scotland give blood.

The Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service needs 500 more people become a donor in our area this year.

John is just one example of the many lives which have been saved thanks to blood donors.

Here is his story.

What were the extent of John’s injuries after the accident?

When paramedics rushed John to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee, the situation was critical.

John had to undergo 10 major surgeries and receive 52 pints of blood –  more than five times the usual amount in the human body.

His family were told he might lose his arm and leg which was badly injured.

Doctors tried to keep as much of his arm as they could.

But in the end they had to amputate it after it became infected.

John also came close to losing his left leg.

But fortunately medics were able to save it and he had pins implanted.

John’s lung was punctured too and part of it had to be removed.

What happened when John woke up?

When John was in theatre he had a cardiac arrest and it was touch and go as to whether he would survive.

His heart stopped beating for 12 minutes.

And while a doctor was able to re-start it, there were fears John might suffer brain damage.

He had to be placed in a medically-induced coma and his family were told there was a chance he might not survive his injuries.

John pictured in 2022 after the accident
John pictured in 2022 after the accident. Pic: Paul Reid.

However, against all the odds, John woke up after two weeks – and incredibly suffered no brain damage.

“When I woke up I was still on a lot of drugs so I wasn’t aware of what had happened,” he says.

“Then when I realised parts of me were missing, I was just so grateful to still be alive.

“When I spoke to the doctors I could tell how hard they had tried to save my arm – they want the best for you no matter what.

“So I can’t complain because I am still here.”

The long road to recovery

After he left the intensive care unit, John was placed into the care of the orthopaedics department at Ninewells Hospital.

His recovery was long and brutal.

John had to learn how to adapt after the accident. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

He had to have a lot of physio to regain movement in his injured limbs.

“At first I couldn’t sit up in bed, it was crazy” he explains.

“So the physios had to try and get me up walking.

“I was also left-handed and it was that arm they couldn’t save so I had to find a way to try and use my right arm.

“The physios were good at teaching me how to adapt.”

The simplest acts became obstacles: pulling on socks, fastening buttons, chopping vegetables.

Yet John adapted, slowly, finding workarounds and leaning on the quiet kindness of friends.

“You’ve got to learn again,” he says.

“You learn to pick clothes which are easy to get on.

“Your pals are everything and they don’t mind helping too.

“For instance if I am going out with my mates, they will button up my trousers for me and we just laugh about it.

“They make life feel normal again.”

John's friends completed the Three Peaks Challenge to raise money for new equipment at Ninewells Hospital.
John’s friends raised money for new equipment at Ninewells Hospital. Image: John Drummond

In fact some of his friends wanted to thank the staff at Ninewells Hospital for how hard they looked after John so they did a fundraiser in June 2022.

They completed the Three Peaks Challenge and raised over £2,600.

John is also aware of the impact the accident had on his family.

“My brother and dad have been really supportive and I feel bad for what I have put them through. That’s the worst part.

“While it has been hard for me, I think about what it did to my friends and family.

John pictured on his motorbike before the accident in 2021. Image: John Drummond

“It was a stupid decision to go out on my bike that night and I think about the stress it caused them.”

How blood donors saved Dundee’s John

Today John keeps busy and he works as a hire controller at Ainscough Crane Hire in Dundee.

But he remains incredibly grateful to the doctors, nurses and blood donors who ensured his survival.

“When you think a standard blood donation is approximately one pint that means 52 people donated to help save me.

Dundee's John is grateful for the blood donations which saved his life
Dundee’s John is grateful to the blood donors who saved his life. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“That is an amazing thing.”

He adds: “You might think giving blood is just a small act but it’s so important – you could be saving someone’s life at the end of the day.”

More from Health & Wellbeing

Mandy Williams bending over a barbell about to lift it
Mid-life autism diagnosis made Callander mum stronger than ever
Ross Johnston, from Arbroath, started taking weight loss injection Mounjaro in April and has lost a total of six stone so far.
Arbroath banker lost six stone on Mounjaro - but now fends off 'black market'…
5
Fife mum with FND in her house with walking stick
Leven mum's neurological disorder so 'misunderstood' she heard paramedic say she was 'at it'…
a montage of pics showing an ambulance, a clock and a chart
Find out ambulance waiting times in your area with our data tracker
2
CR0054741, Rebecca Baird, Dundee. Portraits of retiring Ninewells nurse Avril Jordan as she tells all about her 50 years nursing in Tayside. Happy pics please. Picture Shows; Avril Jordan outside the hospital where she started and also finished her nursing career, Royal Victoria Hospital, Jedburgh Road, Dundee, 26th August 2025. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
'I've been a Dundee nurse for nearly 50 years and loved it - but…
4
Amy Boyd decided to chase her dreams after her type one diabetes left her 45 minutes away from death. Image: Amy Boyd
Stirling personal trainer who nearly died says type one diabetes still stigmatised
Elaine Kane (57) with husband Tam (56) at home in Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
How Glenrothes gran is refusing to let incurable brain tumour 'rule her life'
Fife mum Heather Stringer has lost nine stone taking weight loss injection Mounjaro
Fife mum on weight loss jab Mounjaro: ‘I lost nine stone – but wouldn't…
6
David and Amanda Scott from Newport-on-Tay
Call for compassion as Fife stroke patient faces treatment miles from home
5
Great-gran Jessie Cotton is unable to register with an NHS Fife dentist. She now plans to get dental treatment abroad.
Fife great-gran heading to Bulgaria for dental treatment as long waiting lists bite
5

Conversation