Kirkcaldy mum trains after cancer in CrossFit gym – and she’s not the only one changing her life

Older adults enjoying weekly CrossFit sessions explain how the intense workouts have transformed their lives.

Fife Crossfit Gold member Liz McKinnon started attending the class at Strength Lab after having treatment for breast cancer.
By Debbie Clarke

When Liz McKinnon finished treatment for breast cancer in her late 50s, she could barely walk from her bed to the bathroom.

“The chemotherapy and radiotherapy drained everything out of me,” she recalls.

“I wasn’t in good shape before it.

“And afterwards I felt broken.”

But today, nearly three years on, at the age of 61, Liz strides into her weekly CrossFit class in Kirkcaldy with confidence.

And the mum-of-two credits the classes – which she joined to rebuild her strength – with transforming her life.

Liz is the among the over 60s who attend the Fife Crossfit class.
“It’s been an absolute lifesaver,” she says.

“I never thought I’d have confidence in my body again—but now I do.”

For Liz, the benefits aren’t just physical.

She’s stronger, more independent, and—perhaps most importantly— she is now part of a supportive community.

“In the class, we’re all rooting for each other,” she says.

“One of the class members, Emma, taught me not to give up.

“So if I can’t do it this week, I’ll do it next week.

“Having that mindset has changed my life.”

And Liz isn’t alone in gaining benefits from the weekly workouts.

The members who take part in CrossFit have all found gains from the 45-minute sessions.

They have been surprised by what their bodies can still do, the friendships they have made and how the exercises help them in daily life.

What is CrossFit Gold?

CrossFit Gold is for seniors and it has age-appropriate modifications to the standard CrossFit programme.

The workout, which combines strength and cardio exercises, aims to mitigate age-related physical decline – making everyday activities easier.

The Fife CrossFit class at Strength Lab in Kirkcaldy is just one of a number across Courier country as more and more gyms now cater for seniors.

Other local gyms also offering CrossFit for seniors include: Peacefit in Wormit, Claymore CrossFit in Perth and Functional Fitness in Dundee.

It comes as statistics show more people over the age of 50 are now doing CrossFit.

The sport is often promoted as being beneficial for healthy aging with a growing upward trend in older adult participation.

How CrossFit helped Liz after breast cancer battle

Liz explains why she started going to the CrossFit Gold class.

“The reason I ended up there was I had breast cancer,” she says.

“And the treatment I had caused damage to my bones.

“So I decided to go to Strength Lab to get myself into better shape.

“I tried yoga first for about a year but I felt it wasn’t challenging enough for me. But I found CrossFit is.”

She continues: “I wasn’t very fit before I was diagnosed with breast cancer.

“But when I started doing CrossFit, it turned everything around.

“I found there were things I could do that I haven’t been able to for years. It has given me a lot more confidence in my body.

“I am conscious of losing muscle mass as I get older.

“But I have worked on improving my strength through lifting weights.”

Liz started off lifting weights weighing around 7kgs before moving on to heavier ones at 15kgs.

And she finds this helps her with every day activities at home.

“Now I can lift heavy shopping bags and lift the Asda trays in when they are delivered.

“Before CrossFit I couldn’t do that.”

She adds: “I look forward to the class every week and it’s one of the best things I have ever done.”

How does CrossFit help Martin in his daily life?

Martin Reece, 78, started coming to the class a year ago after being encouraged to by his daughter Katie.

Martin is one of the over 60s who attends the Fife Crossfit class.
She is a coach at Strength Lab as well as being a competitive CrossFitter.

The retired farm manager says he didn’t realise how much muscle wastage occurs as you get older.

“When I was younger I used to lift bales of hay on to trailers and carry 100 weight bags of fertiliser off of lorries,” Martin explains.

“But these days I have suddenly discovered I can’t do the things I used to.

“I like CrossFit because it uses muscles that you wouldn’t use in any other activity.”

The grandad-of-two has found the exercises he does in CrossFit Gold help him in his daily life.

“As you get older it can be harder getting up from the sofa.

“But in CrossFit we do squats which strengthen the legs and this helps you to get out of your seat without using your arms.”

He adds: “By doing these exercises every week I know that I am less likely to fall and that if I do, I have a better chance of being able to get up unaided.”

It’s never too late to try something new

Then there’s Emma McLeod.

Emma is the oldest member of the CrossFit Gold class.

Emma started attending the Fife CrossFit class in her late 70s.
And at 79, she is proof that it is never too late to try something new.

A lifelong exerciser, Emma came to CrossFit just two-and-a-half years ago after decades of running.

Now she’s swapping marathons for barbells—and even learning to play golf.

“I don’t think age matters,” she says with a smile.

“It’s your mindset. I stopped running when I was in my 60s.

“But now I can lift, I can move and I can dance!

“I like that the exercises in CrossFit can be modified – if there are things you can’t do.”

The gran-of-six adds: “I would definitely recommend it.”

The coach behind it all

At the centre of this thriving community is Sam Davis, owner of Strength Lab.

Her mission is simple: to help people stay independent as they age.

Strength Lab CrossFit owner Sam Davis.
“Everything we do in the gym has a purpose outside the gym,” Sam explains.

“I always try to relate the exercises back to everyday life.

“Deadlifts are picking up your shopping bags.

“And cleans are picking up your shopping and lifting it on to the worktop.”

But for Sam the real reward is watching her members grow in confidence.

Members of the Fife CrossFit Gold class.
“Martin and Emma’s posture has improved. I also have another member who couldn’t pick up her walking stick to start with – now she is deadlifting 40kgs.

“It’s about giving them the confidence and the tools to be more independent.”

Conversation