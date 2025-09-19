Perthshire grandad’s finger numbness was first sign of MS

When Barney Black started experiencing numbness in two fingers on his left hand, his doctor thought it was simply a trapped nerve.

The then 47-year-old from Perthshire was fairly active so it was assumed he had pinched a nerve through playing sports.

“The numbness didn’t stop me from doing anything,” he explains.

“But it was just this sudden sensation of pins and needles in my pinkie and wedding finger.

“So in 2002 I went to the doctor who gave me a check-up and I ended up going to hospital for an MRI.

“This resulted in me wearing a neck brace as medics concluded it must be a trapped nerve.

“But I just shrugged it off and carried on.”

For years, Barney continued having unexplained sensations.

These included: shooting jolts down his back, tightness across his chest and numbness in his lower back which he found unnerving.

Each symptom would flare up and then fade.

He continues: “I had two or three MRI scans but nothing untoward was ever mentioned.

“It wasn’t until 2015 that I finally learned what might be causing all these strange symptoms.

“I saw a neurologist and he asked me a question no-one else had.

“He said: ‘Has anybody discussed Multiple Sclerosis with you?’

“He went on to say that in my medical records from 2002 it said MS might be a possibility.

“And I replied: ‘Well nobody told me.”

Barney went on to have further tests including another MRI and a lumbar puncture.

And in 2017 it was finally confirmed the Perthshire retail operations manager has relapsing-remitting MS (RRMS).

The grandad-of-two remembers the moment vividly – not for the fear it sparked, but for the clarity it finally brought.

What was Barney’s reaction to the MS diagnosis?

Before he was given the official diagnosis, Barney did some research on the neurological condition.

“I read and digested everything but it wasn’t with panic or fear,” he explains.

“I just wanted to understand what these weird things were that were happening with my body.”

By the time Barney had a final appointment with the neurologist, he had a good idea of what he was facing.

“The neurologist showed me scans which revealed there were lesions in my brain and spine.

“And he confirmed it was relapsing-remitting MS.

“I wasn’t devastated by the diagnosis and I wasn’t relieved either,” he says.

“This is because I had already been living with symptoms for over 20 years.

“I knew I was at the low end of how MS can impact people with the condition.”

What is relapsing-remitting MS?

Relapsing remitting Multiple Sclerosis (RRMS) is a type of MS where you have relapses (symptoms getting worse) followed by recovery (that’s when it’s “remitting”).

Usually symptoms don’t get worse between relapses. But relapses can leave lasting effects.

Relapsing remitting MS is the most common type of MS.

It’s estimated there are around 17,000 people living with MS in Scotland.

And a large proportion of those (85% or more) are initially diagnosed with RRMS.

The other types are primary progressive and secondary progressive MS.

With progressive types, MS symptoms gradually get worse over time.

How does relapsing-remitting MS affect Barney now?

Barney is now 55 and he takes daily medication to help reduce relapses.

For him, MS manifests as pins and needles in his hands, numbness in his feet and lower back.

He also experiences the occasional crushing chest pain or tightness known as the ‘MS hug’.

This is caused by spasms in muscles between the ribs or pain due to nerve damage.

But the grandad-of-two feels fortunate that his symptoms are manageable.

And he considers himself “lucky” compared to others whose MS is more aggressive.

But he says the emotional toll is harder to deal with.

“The uncertainty is what gets you,” he admits.

“I have had symptoms, which have worried me. But they’ve all passed, which is the nature of relapsing-remitting MS.

“I’ve been lucky that all the symptoms I’ve had over the years have been really low-level in terms of their physical impact.

“And I hope that continues.”

Developing a passion for running

Not long before his symptoms started, Barney developed a passion for running as part of his commute to work.

And since then he’s built up an impressive race log.

“I’ve always been sporty,” he explains.

“But then I started travelling to work in Edinburgh by train.

“And I was no longer able to commit to anything.

“So I just started to run backwards and forwards to the train station.

“Then in 2002 I stumbled across an advert for the Edinburgh Marathon.

“Running for the train then transformed into training for a marathon!”

Does running help reduce Barney’s MS symptoms?

Since then Barney has gone on to run eight marathons and ultra-marathons.

But does he find running helps to keep his MS symptoms at bay?

“I know a lot of neurologists and doctors are advocates of being as active as you possibly can.

“The only answer I can really give is it couldn’t have done me any harm being fit and active.

“I think it’s bound to have had some impact.”

Barney continues to run despite having numbness in his feet.

“It’s like wearing compression socks all the time. And your feet are just waking up from that kind of pins and needles sensation.

“It’s constant but it doesn’t affect my running.”

This month he has already taken part in the Great North Run with his step-daughter Lottie, 19.

And next weekend he is running the 30-mile Ochil Ultra, along the Ochil Hills from Stirling to Perth.

Helping to raise awareness of MS

As well as running to stay active, Barney is also doing it to fund MS research and raise awareness.

“I’ve raised money for the MS Society a few times in the past,” he says.

“But this time it’s linked to wanting to be more involved with the MS community.

“After I got my diagnosis I was all over YouTube, sharing my experiences.

“I’d learnt loads from the stuff I’d seen, so I thought I’d add to that.

“Raising money is another way of raising awareness because you end up talking to people about your MS.

“This helps them to understand what it is.”

For the past year, Barney has also been hosting a podcast, MS is Chronic.

During this he invites other people living with the condition to share their experiences with his listeners.

Barney said his guests are often happy to share “really intimate experiences” because they know it could help someone in a similar situation.

Family support

Family support has been important to Barney, even if it often comes wrapped in humour.

He says his wife Karen, daughter Molly and step-children Lottie and Lewis tease him when he drops something or forgets a chore:

“’That’ll be the MS, eh?’”

And he is quick to fire the joke back: “I’ll say, sorry, I’ve got cognitive fog. It lightens things, you know?”

Barney knows he cannot predict what the future holds.

Relapsing-remitting MS can remain stable for years, or shift into progressive forms.

But for now, he prefers not to dwell on what could lie ahead.

He adds: “I tend to put aches and niggles down to age rather than MS.

“It helps me keep perspective.

“Every time I finish a race, I say ‘never again.’ Then a week later I’m signing up for the next one.

“Because why not?”

Anyone wanting to sponsor Barney can do so here