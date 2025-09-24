Desperate slimmers ‘risking health’ with switch to black market jabs, warns Dundee prescriber

As the cost of Mounjaro rises steeply, Dundee prescriber Kristeen Geddes fears more people will be tempted into the black market.

The former nurse worries the recent surge in costs will push more people towards unregulated sellers.

And she warns they are putting their health at risk by buying from unlicensed sources.

Kristeen Geddes, who owns Renu skin and wellness clinic in the city, has been prescribing Mounjaro to customers for the past year and a half.

But while she says none of her clients have been tempted by the black market, she regularly hears of others who have gone down illicit supply routes to buy the weight-loss injection.

It comes in the wake of Mounjaro manufacturer Eli Lilly increasing the price of the weight loss medication in the UK.

The manufacturer says this is to align the price of the injections with other developed countries.

“I hear of people buying Mounjaro from unregulated sources all the time,” Kristeen, 52, says.

“And the scary part is they don’t actually know what they’re injecting.

“Recently I heard from one woman who is now getting it on the black market.

“But she has no idea what is in it.

“She doesn’t know what she is injecting but she says she is losing weight on it.

“I asked her how much she was paying and she said £200.

“So it isn’t even that cheap.

“Black market sellers know how desperate people are to get their hands on weight-loss medication at a less expensive price.

“So they know they can still charge high amounts.”

She continues: “Unfortunately we are hearing of people taking these risks because they don’t want to pay the higher costs.

“And my fear is more and more will start doing it.”

What has been the impact of the Mounjaro price rise on clients?

Kristeen reveals how the new costs have impacted her clients.

“The lowest Mounjaro dose (2.5mg) has risen by about £24,” she explains.

“While mid-range doses – from 5mg to 7.5mg – have increased by around £50–£60.

“But at higher doses, the price jumps sharply.

“For instance the highest dose of 15mg has shot up from around £210 to £343.

“We don’t have a lot of people on the highest dose but the difference in price now is crazy.”

She continues: “A lot my clients are worried about being able to continue to afford Mounjaro.

“And the problem is if they just stop abruptly, they will rapidly put the weight back on.

“But some are so desperate for the health benefits they say they’ll find the money no matter what.

“Many have simply scraped by to buy it as it is. That’s the issue.”

What about alternative weight-loss medications?

One option people can consider is swapping Mounjaro for another weight-loss medication, which is less expensive.

For many patients, Wegovy provides a cheaper monthly option, with savings ranging from £65–£200 compared to Mounjaro.

Wegovy is also a once-weekly injection but it has a different active ingredient.

Wegovy contains semaglutide which mimics the hormone GLP-1.

This helps regulate blood sugar, slows digestion, and reduces appetite.

While Mounjaro contains tirzepatide and is a newer drug.

It activates two hormones instead of just one: GLP-1 and GIP (glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide).

By targeting two hormones, Mounjaro has stronger effects on blood sugar control.

Kristeen says so far one of her clients has tried switching to Wegovy.

“One has gone on to Wegovy but she had had no result on it,” she says.

“She has been on it for two months.

“So while some people might think about switching to Wegovy because it’s cheaper, there is no guarantee you will get similar results.”

What have been some of the results of clients taking Mounjaro?

Kristeen says she has seen some of the positive results some of the clients at her clinic have experienced through taking Mounjaro.

The mum-of-one used the drug herself for over a year – and lost three and a half stone.

Since she stopped taking it she has put on ‘a few pounds here and there’ but says her clothes still fit.

She changed her eating habits and also noticed another benefit due to the weight-loss: “Another thing that has completely disappeared is my snoring.

“It’s absolutely gone and it’s never come back.”

As for her clients, she says one with severe knee pain now walks freely after shedding four stone.

While another with rheumatoid arthritis reports dramatic improvements in her joint pain.

“We’re seeing lower blood pressure, better sleep, less alcohol consumption, and just a huge boost in overall health,” she says.

However, while Mounjaro can be life-changing for many people, like all medicines, it carries side effects and risks.

Common side effects can include nausea, diarrhoea or constipation, and low energy.

There are also more serious risks.

These are less common but can include: Pancreatitis, stomach paralysis, kidney, and gallbladder problems.

Kristeen says taking Mounjaro without supervision is risky.

And she warns that some of the worst cases she’s heard of — pancreatitis, gallbladder problems, severe vomiting — often involve people using unregulated black market products or doses increased too quickly.

More affordable options in future

Kristeen believes pharmaceutical innovation will eventually bring new, more affordable options to market.

But until then, people considering using weight-loss injections like Mounjaro will have to weigh up the cost.

And in the shadows, an unregulated trade continues to grow.

She adds: “While it might be tempting to buy from the black market, it’s just not worth the risk to your health.”