Desperate slimmers ‘risking health’ with switch to black market jabs, warns Dundee prescriber

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Desperate slimmers ‘risking health’ with switch to black market jabs, warns Dundee prescriber

Kristeen Geddes, who owns Renu skin and wellness clinic, says the increase in the monthly cost of the weight-loss medication may tempt many to buy it cheaper from unregulated sources.

Dundee clinic owner Kristeen Geddes warns of the black market dangers after Mounjaro price increase.
Dundee clinic owner Kristeen Geddes warns of the Black Market dangers after Mounjaro price increase. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Debbie Clarke

As the cost of Mounjaro rises steeply, Dundee prescriber Kristeen Geddes fears more people will be tempted into the black market.

The former nurse worries the recent surge in costs will push more people towards unregulated sellers.

And she warns they are putting their health at risk by buying from unlicensed sources.

Kristeen Geddes, who owns Renu skin and wellness clinic in the city, has been prescribing Mounjaro to customers for the past year and a half.

But while she says none of her clients have been tempted by the black market, she regularly hears of others who have gone down illicit supply routes to buy the weight-loss injection.

It comes in the wake of Mounjaro manufacturer Eli Lilly increasing the price of the weight loss medication in the UK.

The manufacturer says this is to align the price of the injections with other developed countries.

“I hear of people buying Mounjaro from unregulated sources all the time,” Kristeen, 52, says.

“And the scary part is they don’t actually know what they’re injecting.

“Recently I heard from one woman who is now getting it on the black market.

“But she has no idea what is in it.

“She doesn’t know what she is injecting but she says she is losing weight on it.

“I asked her how much she was paying and she said £200.

“So it isn’t even that cheap.

“Black market sellers know how desperate people are to get their hands on weight-loss medication at a less expensive price.

“So they know they can still charge high amounts.”

Kristeen talks about the impact the Mounjaro price hike has had on her clients.
Kristeen talks about the impact the Mounjaro price hike has had on her clients. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

She continues: “Unfortunately we are hearing of people taking these risks because they don’t want to pay the higher costs.

“And my fear is more and more will start doing it.”

What has been the impact of the Mounjaro price rise on clients?

Kristeen reveals how the new costs have impacted her clients.

“The lowest Mounjaro dose (2.5mg) has risen by about £24,” she explains.

“While mid-range doses – from 5mg to 7.5mg – have increased by around £50–£60.

“But at higher doses, the price jumps sharply.

“For instance the highest dose of 15mg has shot up from around £210 to £343.

“We don’t have a lot of people on the highest dose but the difference in price now is crazy.”

She continues: “A lot my clients are worried about being able to continue to afford Mounjaro.

“And the problem is if they just stop abruptly, they will rapidly put the weight back on.

“But some are so desperate for the health benefits they say they’ll find the money no matter what.

“Many have simply scraped by to buy it as it is. That’s the issue.”

What about alternative weight-loss medications?

One option people can consider is swapping Mounjaro for another weight-loss medication, which is less expensive.

For many patients, Wegovy provides a cheaper monthly option, with savings ranging from £65–£200 compared to Mounjaro.

Wegovy is also a once-weekly injection but it has a different active ingredient.

Wegovy contains semaglutide which mimics the hormone GLP-1.

This helps regulate blood sugar, slows digestion, and reduces appetite.

The cost of Mounjaro went up this month.
The cost of Mounjaro went up this month. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

While Mounjaro contains tirzepatide and is a newer drug.

It activates two hormones instead of just one: GLP-1 and GIP (glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide).

By targeting two hormones, Mounjaro has stronger effects on blood sugar control.

Kristeen says so far one of her clients has tried switching to Wegovy.

“One has gone on to Wegovy but she had had no result on it,” she says.

“She has been on it for two months.

“So while some people might think about switching to Wegovy because it’s cheaper, there is no guarantee you will get similar results.”

What have been some of the results of clients taking Mounjaro?

Kristeen says she has seen some of the positive results some of the clients at her clinic have experienced through taking Mounjaro.

The mum-of-one used the drug herself for over a year – and lost three and a half stone.

Kristeen from Dundee pictured before she started taking weight loss medication. Image: Kristeen Geddes

Since she stopped taking it she has put on ‘a few pounds here and there’ but says her clothes still fit.

She changed her eating habits and also noticed another benefit due to the weight-loss: “Another thing that has completely disappeared is my snoring.

“It’s absolutely gone and it’s never come back.”

As for her clients, she says one with severe knee pain now walks freely after shedding four stone.

While another with rheumatoid arthritis reports dramatic improvements in her joint pain.

“We’re seeing lower blood pressure, better sleep, less alcohol consumption, and just a huge boost in overall health,” she says.

However, while Mounjaro can be life-changing for many people, like all medicines, it carries side effects and risks.

Common side effects can include nausea, diarrhoea or constipation, and low energy.

There are also more serious risks.

These are less common but can include: Pancreatitis, stomach paralysis, kidney, and gallbladder problems.

Kristeen says taking Mounjaro without supervision is risky.

And she warns that some of the worst cases she’s heard of — pancreatitis, gallbladder problems, severe vomiting — often involve people using unregulated black market products or doses increased too quickly.

More affordable options in future

Kristeen believes pharmaceutical innovation will eventually bring new, more affordable options to market.

But until then, people considering using weight-loss injections like Mounjaro will have to weigh up the cost.

And in the shadows, an unregulated trade continues to grow.

She adds: “While it might be tempting to buy from the black market, it’s just not worth the risk to your health.”

More from Health & Wellbeing

Jayne McGhie, left, and Jamie Craig-Gentles of Wild Scottish Sauna
Fife sauna founders named among Scotland's top 100 businesswomen as demand grows
2
Barney Black from Perthshire was diagnosed with relapsing-remitting MS in 2017.
Perthshire grandad's finger numbness was first sign of MS
Dr Douglas Brown pictured in 2013 meeting then Prince Charles, the future King, at the oncology unit at Ninewells Hospital. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
How disgraced former Ninewells surgeon met future King and fronted breast cancer campaign
2
Advocacy gives adults at risk in Fife the confidence and support to speak up.
Making every voice count: Advocacy and adult support in Fife
Fife Crossfit Gold member Liz McKinnon started attending the class at Strength Lab after having treatment for breast cancer.
Kirkcaldy mum trains after cancer in CrossFit gym - and she's not the only…
John Drummond, from Dundee, is grateful to the blood donors who helped to save his life.
How Dundee mechanic beat the odds after losing arm in life-threatening motorbike smash
Mandy Williams bending over a barbell about to lift it
Callander mum became record-breaking powerlifter after mid-life Autism diagnosis
Ross Johnston, from Arbroath, started taking weight loss injection Mounjaro in April and has lost a total of six stone so far.
Arbroath banker lost six stone on Mounjaro - but now fends off 'black market'…
5
Fife mum with FND in her house with walking stick
Leven mum's neurological disorder so 'misunderstood' she heard paramedic say she was 'at it'…
a montage of pics showing an ambulance, a clock and a chart
Find out ambulance waiting times in your area with our data tracker
2

Conversation