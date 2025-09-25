How a special dog helps Fife woman live with rare sleep disorder

A paw gently touches Eve Bird’s leg. She looks down to find her dog Ekko’s eyes locked on hers, steady and unflinching.

To anyone watching it might seem like a pet simply seeking affection.

But for Eve, who lives in Fife, it is a subtle alert that soon she will suddenly and uncontrollably fall asleep in a narcoleptic episode.

For years, these moments happened to the 44-year-old without warning, leaving her asleep on trains, in toilets at university, and later at work.

But when Romanian rescue dog Ekko came into her life, everything changed.

She enrolled him in training and he went on to become a certified medical alert assistance dog.

Now Ekko can detect chemical shifts in his owner’s body at least an hour before she feels them.

“He gives me a warning,” Eve says.

“It’s like he’s saying: pay attention, something’s coming. And he’s always right.”

When did Eve first start showing symptoms of narcolepsy?

Narcolepsy is a rare long-term brain condition that prevents a person from controlling when they wake or sleep.

Eve, originally from Aberdeen, first showed symptoms as a teenager.

She recalls nodding off in classes at Harlaw Academy. Sometimes she would fall back asleep at home and miss school altogether.

“Several times I also ended up missing my stop on the train due to suddenly dropping off,” she says.

At university, the problem grew worse. “I would know that an attack was coming on and I used to just head to the disabled toilet and fall asleep on the floor.”

When was Eve diagnosed?

Eve was 26 when she finally got answers.

“I was taking a driving lesson when I suddenly fell asleep,” she recalls.

“That’s when I went to the doctors and for the first time they took me seriously.

“When I was at school and would fall asleep they put it down to just being a teenager.”

She was relieved to finally have a diagnosis and a name for her condition, but knew narcolepsy was lifelong.

Even with medication, her sleep attacks came with little or no warning.

The rescue dog who stayed

But then something happened which would end up transforming Eve’s life and making her condition easier to manage.

After losing two elderly dogs who had seen her through the hardest years of her condition, Eve agreed to foster a Romanian street dog in 2017.

“Ekko was meant to be a foster, but he just stayed,” she says. “Very quickly it was obvious he wasn’t going anywhere.”

And Ekko, once called Zeppo, showed a natural aptitude.

“I took him to training classes and he showed such aptitude that I decided to get in touch with someone from the Rescue Dogs to Super Dogs programme.

“One of the trainers then came to work with me on training him how to help me with narcolepsy.

“And Ekko just took to it.”

Training Ekko

The work began with scent training — teaching Ekko to recognise changes in Eve’s body before an attack.

Each dog develops their own alert.

“My previous dog Frank used to walk in front of me blocking my path,” she explains.

“But as Ekko is half the size of Frank I was tripping over him. So the trainer taught Ekko to do a paw alert instead.”

That paw alert — a touch on the leg combined with an intense stare — now gives Eve up to an hour’s notice.

Ekko was also taught to wake her from sleep paralysis, when the brain wakes but the body is frozen.

“When I experience sleep paralysis, Ekko pushes his head under my hand which allows me to move a muscle.

“As soon as I can move one muscle a tiny bit, I can shake my whole body and release myself from it,” she says.

“If I am having a nightmare Ekko wakes me up and this allows me to get back to sleep quickly.

“It makes a difference the next day when I have had a normal sleep.”

He even learned to bark when he hears a special ringtone on her phone, making sure she wakes in the mornings.

Public access training

For Ekko to qualify as a medical alert assistance dog, Eve had to complete public access training with him.

It meant taking him into supermarkets, cafés, hospitals and on public transport, teaching him to stay calm and focused whatever the distractions.

He learned to ignore food, other dogs, strangers, and sudden noises.

Eve then worked with the charity Medical Detection Dogs.

It is at the forefront of innovative research into dogs’ ability to detect the smell of human diseases and save lives.

The process was rigorous: 150 logged hours of public access work, medical data, and independent assessments.

By May 2024, Ekko was officially certified.

How Ekko has changed Eve’s life

Thanks to Ekko, Eve now feels more in control of her sleep episodes.

“I don’t end up at the end of the line on the train. And I don’t end up having to go fall asleep in a bathroom.

“I have much more control of when it’s going to happen,” she says.

Eve, who runs her own consultancy Biobased Innovations, also travels frequently.

“Without him I would have really struggled, especially with the amount of travel I do.

“But now I can get on a train and not worry about missing my stop,” she says.

“I also worried about collapsing in public, missing flights, or falling asleep at the gate.

“But with him, I can plan and feel secure.”

More puppy socialisers needed

Working with Medical Detection Dogs has been life-changing for Eve.

But supply is limited, and in Scotland more puppy socialisers are needed, particularly in Perthshire.

