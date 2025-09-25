How a special dog helps Fife woman live with rare sleep disorder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

How a special dog helps Fife woman live with rare sleep disorder

Before Ekko, Eve Bird never knew when narcolepsy would strike. But now, her medical assistance dog gives her advanced warning so she can take medication and move somewhere safe before an episode occurs.

Fife narcoleptic Eve Bird's life has been transformed by having medical alert assistance dog Ekko.
Fife narcoleptic Eve Bird's life has been transformed by having medical alert assistance dog Ekko. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
By Debbie Clarke

A paw gently touches Eve Bird’s leg. She looks down to find her dog Ekko’s eyes locked on hers, steady and unflinching.

To anyone watching it might seem like a pet simply seeking affection.

But for Eve, who lives in Fife, it is a subtle alert that soon she will suddenly and uncontrollably fall asleep in a narcoleptic episode.

For years, these moments happened to the 44-year-old without warning, leaving her asleep on trains, in toilets at university, and later at work.

But when Romanian rescue dog Ekko came into her life, everything changed.

She enrolled him in training and he went on to become a certified medical alert assistance dog.

Now Ekko can detect chemical shifts in his owner’s body at least an hour before she feels them.

Eve, from Fife, has narcolepsy
Eve, from Fife, has narcolepsy. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“He gives me a warning,” Eve says.

“It’s like he’s saying: pay attention, something’s coming. And he’s always right.”

When did Eve first start showing symptoms of narcolepsy?

Narcolepsy is a rare long-term brain condition that prevents a person from controlling when they wake or sleep.

Eve, originally from Aberdeen, first showed symptoms as a teenager.

She recalls nodding off in classes at Harlaw Academy. Sometimes she would fall back asleep at home and miss school altogether.

“Several times I also ended up missing my stop on the train due to suddenly dropping off,” she says.

At university, the problem grew worse. “I would know that an attack was coming on and I used to just head to the disabled toilet and fall asleep on the floor.”

When was Eve diagnosed?

Eve was 26 when she finally got answers.

“I was taking a driving lesson when I suddenly fell asleep,” she recalls.

“That’s when I went to the doctors and for the first time they took me seriously.

“When I was at school and would fall asleep they put it down to just being a teenager.”

She was relieved to finally have a diagnosis and a name for her condition, but knew narcolepsy was lifelong.

Even with medication, her sleep attacks came with little or no warning.

The rescue dog who stayed

But then something happened which would end up transforming Eve’s life and making her condition easier to manage.

After losing two elderly dogs who had seen her through the hardest years of her condition, Eve agreed to foster a Romanian street dog in 2017.

Eve, who has narcolepsy, got Ekko trained as a medical alert assistance dog.
Ekko has been trained as a medical alert assistance dog. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“Ekko was meant to be a foster, but he just stayed,” she says. “Very quickly it was obvious he wasn’t going anywhere.”

And Ekko, once called Zeppo, showed a natural aptitude.

“I took him to training classes and he showed such aptitude that I decided to get in touch with someone from the Rescue Dogs to Super Dogs programme.

“One of the trainers then came to work with me on training him how to help me with narcolepsy.

“And Ekko just took to it.”

Training Ekko

The work began with scent training — teaching Ekko to recognise changes in Eve’s body before an attack.

Each dog develops their own alert.

“My previous dog Frank used to walk in front of me blocking my path,” she explains.

“But as Ekko is half the size of Frank I was tripping over him. So the trainer taught Ekko to do a paw alert instead.”

That paw alert — a touch on the leg combined with an intense stare — now gives Eve up to an hour’s notice.

Ekko was also taught to wake her from sleep paralysis, when the brain wakes but the body is frozen.

“When I experience sleep paralysis, Ekko pushes his head under my hand which allows me to move a muscle.

“As soon as I can move one muscle a tiny bit, I can shake my whole body and release myself from it,” she says.

Fife's Eve with medical assistance dog Ekko.
Fife’s Eve with medical assistance dog Ekko. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“If I am having a nightmare Ekko wakes me up and this allows me to get back to sleep quickly.

“It makes a difference the next day when I have had a normal sleep.”

He even learned to bark when he hears a special ringtone on her phone, making sure she wakes in the mornings.

Public access training

For Ekko to qualify as a medical alert assistance dog, Eve had to complete public access training with him.

It meant taking him into supermarkets, cafés, hospitals and on public transport, teaching him to stay calm and focused whatever the distractions.

He learned to ignore food, other dogs, strangers, and sudden noises.

Eve then worked with the charity Medical Detection Dogs.

It is at the forefront of innovative research into dogs’ ability to detect the smell of human diseases and save lives.

The process was rigorous: 150 logged hours of public access work, medical data, and independent assessments.

By May 2024, Ekko was officially certified.

How Ekko has changed Eve’s life

Thanks to Ekko, Eve now feels more in control of her sleep episodes.

“I don’t end up at the end of the line on the train. And I don’t end up having to go fall asleep in a bathroom.

Eve, who has narcolepsy, says having Ekko has changed her life.
Eve, who has narcolepsy, says having Ekko has changed her life. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“I have much more control of when it’s going to happen,” she says.

Eve, who runs her own consultancy Biobased Innovations, also travels frequently.

“Without him I would have really struggled, especially with the amount of travel I do.

“But now I can get on a train and not worry about missing my stop,” she says.

“I also worried about collapsing in public, missing flights, or falling asleep at the gate.

“But with him, I can plan and feel secure.”

More puppy socialisers needed

Working with Medical Detection Dogs has been life-changing for Eve.

But supply is limited, and in Scotland more puppy socialisers are needed, particularly in Perthshire.

Find out more about becoming a puppy socialiser.

More from Health & Wellbeing

Ron Coleman, originally from Dundee, is showcasing his work in Stirling. Image: Colin Cameron.
Dundee man who uses Alexa to help with his dementia brings inspiring story to…
Dundee clinic owner Kristeen Geddes warns of the black market dangers after Mounjaro price increase.
Desperate slimmers 'risking health' with switch to black market jabs, warns Dundee prescriber
Jayne McGhie, left, and Jamie Craig-Gentles of Wild Scottish Sauna
Fife sauna founders named among Scotland's top 100 businesswomen as demand grows
2
Barney Black from Perthshire was diagnosed with relapsing-remitting MS in 2017.
Perthshire grandad's finger numbness was first sign of MS
Dr Douglas Brown pictured in 2013 meeting then Prince Charles, the future King, at the oncology unit at Ninewells Hospital. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
How disgraced former Ninewells surgeon met future King and fronted breast cancer campaign
2
Advocacy gives adults at risk in Fife the confidence and support to speak up.
Making every voice count: Advocacy and adult support in Fife
Fife Crossfit Gold member Liz McKinnon started attending the class at Strength Lab after having treatment for breast cancer.
Kirkcaldy mum trains after cancer in CrossFit gym - and she's not the only…
John Drummond, from Dundee, is grateful to the blood donors who helped to save his life.
How Dundee mechanic beat the odds after losing arm in life-threatening motorbike smash
Mandy Williams bending over a barbell about to lift it
Callander mum became record-breaking powerlifter after mid-life Autism diagnosis
Ross Johnston, from Arbroath, started taking weight loss injection Mounjaro in April and has lost a total of six stone so far.
Arbroath banker lost six stone on Mounjaro - but now fends off 'black market'…
5

Conversation