Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Dundee man who uses Alexa to help with his dementia brings inspiring story to Stirling

Ron Coleman, who wants to change perception of dementia, takes centre stage at Stirling's Dementia Arts Festival where a double-bill of films about his life is premiering.

Ron Coleman, originally from Dundee, is showcasing his work in Stirling. Image: Colin Cameron.
By Michael Alexander

When Ron Coleman first heard the words “vascular dementia”, he thought his life was over.

The former mental health trainer from Dundee, who built his career teaching others about recovery, suddenly faced a diagnosis that stripped him of his sense of certainty.

“I did what everybody does,” he recalls.

“I went on Google, and all I could see were nightmare scenarios.

“‘That’s it. I’ve got seven years’, I thought.”

But more than seven years on from his first symptoms, and three years on from diagnosis, Ron, now 67, is using words, theatre and film to challenge perceptions of what living with the illness can mean.

Showcase at Stirling arts festival

This week, his story takes centre stage at the Dementia Arts Festival in Stirling, where a double-bill of films about his work will premiere before touring cinemas across the country under the banner Demented Cinema.

The showcase includes Caught in This Moment of Time, adapted from Ron’s stage play about the confusing overlap of life, technology and memory.

It also features The Demented Poets, a documentary by Bafta-winning Angus filmmaker Ian Bustard charting Ron’s unlikely transformation from trainer to poet and playwright.

Ron Coleman in a scene from the film. Image: Ian Bustard/PA Wire

Ron is also helping to steer the development of a new film, The F Ward, which will explore the impact of Covid-19 on care homes. For him, the project is both personal and political.

“What happened during Covid-19 to people with dementia is shocking,” he says, speaking with The Courier from Stirling.

“The extra number of deaths amongst our community of people with dementia was really high.

“I don’t believe we are ready for the next one even. We wanted to make something that would remind people ‘this is what happened’. ‘This was their reality’.”

What did Ron’s family notice first to suggest he had dementia?

Though Ron now lives on the Isle of Lewis, where he and his wife Karen settled 25 years ago, his voice carries the unmistakable cadence of Dundee.

He was raised in Kirkton, attending St Columba’s and St Michael’s schools, before carving out a career in mental health training.

A lifelong Dundee United supporter who still tries to visit Tannadice twice a season, that sense of rootedness is mirrored in his creative collaborations.

Screenwriter Simon McCallum, who worked with Ron to adapt Caught in This Moment of Time for screen, is also from Dundee. Meanwhile, Ian Bustard, who won a Bafta for his documentary, Marty Goes to Hollywood, is based nearby in Forfar.

Ron Coleman was diagnosed with vascular dementia in 2022. Image: Colin Cameron.

Ron’s journey into the arts began after his dementia was first diagnosed.

It was his daughter who first spotted the signs.

“She noticed I was leaving pans on, forgetting to turn the gas off. She told my wife, and we went to the doctor. That led to tests, scans, and eventually the diagnosis.”

Initially, he stopped working, fearing mistakes and the frustration that came with covering them up.

“I’d get so wound up when things didn’t work the way I wanted. I expressed myself in good Dundee fashion – which you can’t really do when you’re working,” he says with a smile.

Ron Coleman on stage. Image: Ian Bustard

But then he met others through the DEEP network (the Dementia Engagement and Empowerment Project), people who had lived with dementia for years and continued to lead full lives.

They inspired him and he thought: “If they can do it, I can do it.”

He began writing – first dark, angry poems about death and decline, then plays, songs, and even a choreographed performance of Dementia The Musical.

He’d never written creatively before. All his writing had been workbooks and training manuals. But suddenly it unlocked something.

Living with dementia – and Alexa

Much of Ron’s writing springs from lived experience. Caught in This Moment of Time was inspired by his relationship with Alexa, the voice-activated home assistant he relies on to stay independent while his wife is at work.

“Alexa reminds me to feed the dog, take my tablets, have lunch,” he explains.

“But then you start asking yourself: where does Alexa stop and my wife start? It becomes quite confusing.”

The play was first performed on stage before being adapted into a screenplay and filmed inside his own home in Lewis. Ron wants to show that people with dementia are not defined by limitations.

Ron Coleman working at home. Image: Colin Cameron

Ron, who had his right leg amputated due to a gangrenous wound, says one of the hardest times of his life was the Covid-19 pandemic – mainly because there was no one to talk to.

In response, he and others with dementia across the UK formed an online self-help group. Meeting twice a week, they shared experiences, frustrations, and support. That solidarity has since evolved into activism and artistic collaboration.

The F Ward, the Covid-19 film now in development, will be performed by actors all living with dementia, including Ron himself.

Two familiar faces from BBC Scotland’s River City, Joyce Falconer and David McGowan, are taking part in workshops with the cast.

Love, home and family

Ron’s activism is underpinned by his partnership with wife Karen, a nurse he met at a conference years ago.

With a “blended family” of seven children between them, the two youngest they’ve had together grew up on Lewis, where one daughter became bilingual in Gaelic and English.

Karen is also his fiercest supporter. “She’s my soulmate, but she also believes strongly that I have a right to a life. She bats for me in everything I do.”

Ron knows there is no cure for dementia. His mother and grandmother both lived with it, and he has no illusions about the challenges ahead.

Ron Coleman. Image: Ian Bustard.

But his focus is on changing how society views people like him.

“When I was first diagnosed, I thought it was a death sentence,” he says.

“Now I see I’m not dying with dementia – I’m living with it. And when you make that decision, to keep going and to try new things, it changes you as a person.”

Ian Bustard has made a film about Ron. Image: Paul Pickard.

The arts, he argues, are key to extending life outside of care.

“The one thing we do know is that those of us involved in arts tend to live independently for longer. That’s why it’s so important people realise it’s an option for everybody.”

The Dementia Arts Festival runs from September 25 to 27 at Macrobert Arts Centre, Stirling. Demented Cinema, featuring Caught in This Moment of Time and The Demented Poets, will tour 11 venues across Scotland this autumn.

