100km a week? Meet Dundee’s running fanatics

From the endless buzz of joggers on the Riverside path to the rise of new run clubs, Dundee’s running community is thriving.

On Dock Street, the specialist shop Run4It has reported a sharp rise in customers in 2025, while the Camperdown Parkrun continues to grow in popularity.

We caught up with four of Dundee’s most dedicated runners, who hit the streets day after day.

Neither the city’s punishing hills nor its notorious east coast gales can keep them from logging the miles.

Alison McNeilly, 48, research scientist, Dundee

Average runs a week: 10. Average running time a week: 9hr 18min. Average distance covered a week: 104km.

Year-to-date stats – Runs: 396; time: 367hr 50 min; distance: 4,293km.

Personal records 5k: 17:19; 10k: 38:24; half-marathon: 1:22:37; marathon: 2:54.

The first thing I asked the surgeon after the operation was whether I could still run cross-country. I had just received treatment for ocular melanoma, a form of eye cancer, and he said it was the first time he had ever been asked this!

I wanted to return to normal as soon as possible. And I did. It just meant wearing an eye patch on my runs for the next six months.

I’m almost blind in that eye now, which is my excuse for being so clumsy. I’ve broken bones tripping on the way to start lines – but right now, I’m injury-free. Touch wood.

I don’t take running for granted. From the age of 14 to 30, I was in and out of the hospital with an eating disorder, often on bed rest. It was horrendous. I had grown up in an active family and loved sports, so not being able to get out and about was horrible.

As I recovered, I decided to follow the NHS Couch to 5k programme before joining the Running Sisters in Dundee.

It was great to get back to something I enjoyed. As I improved, the other members suggested that I might benefit from joining the Dundee Roadrunners – a larger running group in the city.

‘This year has been one of my best yet’

I did – and was made chairwoman of the club last year. It’s where I met my partner and almost all my closest friends. It’s also given me a brother-in-law and a godson.

I run every day now, usually with friends from the club. Friday is supposed to be my recovery day, but if I run in the morning and wait until Parkrun on Saturday, that’s more than 24 hours, which I convince myself is a rest day. Sort of.

I race at least once a month. I get FOMO (fear of missing out) when I see others signing up. I normally do two marathons a year, but it does take a toll on your body.

This year has been one of my best yet, with new personal bests across various distances. I don’t think I could have done this without the support of the club and everyone’s encouragement.

David Webster, 36, civil servant statistician, Dundee

Average runs a week: 7. Average running time a week: 8hr 22min. Average distance covered a week: 120km.

Year-to-date stats – Runs: 344; time: 314hr 57min; distance: 4,178km.

Personal records 5k: 15:41; 10k: 32:19; half-marathon: 1:10:41; marathon: 2:29:20.

My holidays often revolve around running. Recently, my friends and I spent the weekend in Copenhagen for a half-marathon.

Last year, my wife came to the Berlin marathon with me, and we tagged on a trip to Dresden afterwards. She jokes that I own more shoes than her – which might be true. I have about eight pairs of trainers.

I got into running as a university student in Sydney, where I grew up. I would join my friends on the City to Surf race every year – a 14km fun run from the city to Bondi Beach.

I wasn’t an athletic kid, so it was nice to discover a sport I could do well in.

From there, I found Parkrun. I’ve since clocked over 460 Parkruns, and recently ticked off my 100th at Camperdown. I go most Saturdays, it’s always a nice morning with friends.

My running stepped up in 2018, when my wife and I moved from Sydney to the UK. I joined a running club in Newcastle, and discovered my competitive streak.

Then, after moving to Dundee in 2021, I signed up with Dundee Roadrunners. The progress kept coming as my new training partners spurred me on. A year later, I was invited onto the committee.

Running has been a great way to make friends, which can be hard as an adult moving to a new city.

It also clears my head. And I enjoy challenging myself to meet targets and seeing what I can do.

‘I’ve got 10 marathons under my belt’

These days, I average 120km across seven runs and six days, usually after work in the evenings. It helps to create that work-life separation when I’m working from home.

I’ll enter a handful of half marathons a year – they’re easier to recover from – and aim for one or two marathons. I’ve got 10 under my belt so far.

I never run with music in – I prefer to switch off completely – but I’ll sometimes listen to a podcast if I’m on the treadmill.

Cereal is my go-to pre-run snack. Last year, Sainsbury’s told me I was the top buyer in Scotland of my particular brand of muesli – arguably my favourite statistic.

Shania King, 26, emergency shift worker, Dundee

Average runs a week: 6. Average running time a week: 3hrs 20min. Average distance covered a week: 41km.

Year-to-date stats – Runs: 291; time: 118hr 28min; distance: 1,485km.

Personal records 5k: 18:59; 10k: 40:44, half-marathon: 1:34:14

I was always sporty growing up, but it wasn’t until my mum dragged me along to Parkrun at Camperdown that I got into running.

After that, I joined her at a couple of 5k and 10k Race for Life events.

A friend at school caught wind of this, and she spent a year convincing me to join her at Dundee competing club Hawkhill Harriers.

A week before my 14th birthday, I finally joined the club.

I’ve never looked back.

Competing is encouraged at the Hawks, so I participated in cross-country and track races.

At one point, I was away every weekend at competitions across Scotland and England.

Performance was never my main focus – I just liked hanging out with my friends.

That changed during Covid. I was furloughed from my job and my university classes moved online, so I had loads of free time.

I knew I was allowed this one hour of outdoor exercise, and it felt like I had to make the most of it.

I started running most days and taking care of the little things for the first time – like mobility and stretching.

That’s when I really saw a change in my performance.

‘Running wasn’t cool in school – it’s changed now’

Coming out of Covid, I managed to run a 5k in under 20 minutes for the first time. This had been a huge barrier for me, so I was buzzing.

I usually run five or six days a week, and sometimes I’ll throw a gym or cross-training session in as well. I have one complete rest day a week.

Luckily, I’ve remained injury-free for the most part, minus losing two toenails.

I still compete with the Hawks, but my track days are behind me as I move up the distances. I actually raced in my first half-marathon this month.

When I was at school, running wasn’t cool. My friends thought I was a bit odd for running. Now it’s different. I think the ‘look’ of the sport has changed – it’s trendy now.

Michael Richardson, 27, mental health engagement worker, Dundee

Average runs a week: 5. Average running time a week: 6hrs. Average distance covered a week: 70km.

Year-to-date stats – Runs: 227; time: 209hrs; distance: 2,500km.

Personal records 5k: 16:23; 10k: 34:28; half-marathon: 1:17:26

Getting lost in races is a theme for me. I took a wrong turn in my first half-marathon, adding an extra kilometre. But I still finished in 1 hour and 32 minutes, which I was pretty happy with.

My goal this year was simple: don’t get lost. So far, so good.

I started running during Covid as a way to get out of the house. It was basically Couch to 5k without the celebrity’s voice in my ear – jog a bit, walk a bit, repeat.

I struggled with body image and didn’t want anyone to see me, so I would head out at 9pm or 10pm. Probably not good for my sleep, looking back.

Three years later, one of my colleagues asked if I would train for the Dundee Half Marathon with her. It seemed daunting, but I said yes and started upping my mileage.

I loved the buzz and camaraderie of race day. From then on, I was competing in local races, joining Parkrun each week, and meeting others in the Dundee running community.

Around that time, I bought my first proper pair of running shoes at Run4It. I had a gait analysis, which meant stepping on a treadmill for the first time. When I hit stop, I flew straight off the back. Credit to the guy in the shop for not laughing – I definitely would have.

As my running improved, I thought about joining a running club, but social anxiety held me back. The idea of showing up alone was terrifying.

Then I met some Dundee Roadrunners at a race, and with encouragement from friends and family, I joined a training night. I’ve hardly missed one since. It’s where I’ve met some of my best friends.

‘Injuries set me back – but I came back stronger’

The great thing about speaking to runners is you’ve always got something in common. The usual icebreaker is, “Got any races coming up?” It’s the runner’s version of asking a taxi driver, “Been busy tonight?”

I run five days a week, usually after work. I do most of my training down at Riverside – give me a flat road where I can run fast, and I’m happy. If you can train in Dundee, where it’s either windy or extremely hilly, then you can race well anywhere.

On my rest days, I use the elliptical. I picked it up last year after injuries forced me to take six-week breaks, and when I came back to running, I was actually fitter.

I’m proud of how I adapted, took setbacks on the chin, and came back stronger.

Running has been amazing for my mental health – I’m a lot more confident these days.