Arbroath mum ‘confident and ready’ for daughter’s wedding after breast reconstruction crowdfunder

Jenni Christieson’s dream was to have breast reconstruction surgery before walking proudly into her daughter’s wedding.

After a double mastectomy in 2022, the Arbroath mum imagined the operation would follow within months.

It would allow her to reclaim her body and confidence after having cancer.

However, three years on – Jenni is still waiting.

And this summer the 45-year-old mum-of-three was losing hope of being able to realise her dream before her daughter Brogan’s big day next month.

That was until she decided to launch her own crowdfunder to pay for the surgery privately.

Now, thanks to the £7,000 she fundraised, – with the support of her local community – she is scheduled to have the operation done on November 1.

“I was saying to my work colleagues that the waiting list is years long,” she explains.

“And it was them who said to me – why don’t you start a GoFundMe?

“I really didn’t want to ask people for help.

“But after my colleagues encouraged me, I decided to set one up in July.

“I thought I would get a little money towards the cost of the surgery.

“And then save up the rest over a couple of years.

“But it just took off and people helped a lot more than I ever expected.

“I ended up hitting my target a fortnight ago.

“It’s just been amazing – people have been so generous.”

When did Jenni find a lump?

In the summer of 2021, while staying at her gran’s house in Arbroath, Jenni felt something on one of her breasts.

That discovery would change her life forever.

“I have the breast cancer gene – BRCA2 – so I was getting yearly check-ups,” Jenni explains.

“But they didn’t pick it up.

“I was showering and that’s when I found a lump in my armpit.

“Even though I was high-risk and getting monitored, it still got to 5cm without anybody noticing.”

Jenni made an appointment to see her GP and she was then referred to hospital straight away.

Tests then confirmed what she had feared.

“They did an ultrasound which found I had a completely separate tumour growing deep inside my left breast,” she says.

“It was decided I should have six rounds of chemotherapy to shrink the tumours first before surgery.”

When did Jenni have a double mastectomy?

In February 2022 Jenni had a double mastectomy at Perth Royal Infirmary.

“It was pretty horrific,” she recalls.

“But I knew it was probably the safest thing, because I was so high-risk.”

The mum-of-three had always thought her breast reconstruction surgery would happen straight away.

“I just assumed I would have breast reconstruction at the same time,” she says.

“But they told me they wouldn’t be able to do it on the same day.

“I think it was because it was my body wasn’t strong enough after having chemo to withstand the reconstruction.”

She adds: “It was all very stressful and I wasn’t taking a lot of the information in at the time.”

Jenni went on to have an appointment with a surgeon at NHS Tayside to discuss her breast reconstruction options.

“There are a few different ones you can have but I just wanted the basic implant,” she says.

Waiting for breast reconstruction

Due to her health issues, the Arbroath mum-of-three has only been on the waiting list for breast reconstruction since July 2024.

And because Jenni believes she could be waiting years to have the surgery, she decided to launch her own fundraiser to pay for the operation privately.

So at the start of July this year, Jenni set up a GoFundMe page.

“I organised a quiz night at my work and also held a raffle,” she says.

“People were so generous. I used to be a support worker in the community and people were giving me donations.

“They were saying as I had helped them they wanted to give back to me.

“I had savings of £2,000 too which I was able to add to the fund.”

In just over two months Jenni was able to collect the £7,000 she needed for the surgery.

“I was absolutely blown away. People were just so lovely.”

Life on hold

For Jenni, who works for Home-Start Dundee – a charity dedicated to supporting families in need – life has been on hold while she has waited to have her breast reconstruction.

Due to feeling self-conscious, she gave up salsa dancing.

“I also hated putting a swimming costume on,” she says.

“And I keep trying to get a dress for [my daughter’s wedding] but would end up in tears every time.

“None of the mother of the bride dresses looked or fitted right.

“I came out the other side of cancer desperate to embrace life again.

“But instead I was stuck, left with a body I didn’t recognise. I thought it doesn’t need to be this way.”

Looking ahead

On November 1, Jenni will finally undergo her reconstruction at Spire Murrayfield in Edinburgh.

Other procedures will follow but Jenni is just happy to get the ball rolling.

Jenni, who also runs a breast cancer support group for a Dundee-based cancer charity, adds: “I am really looking forward to my daughter’s wedding.

“And by having surgery and starting the process, I should feel better than I do right now.”

NHS Tayside spokesperson addresses breast reconstruction waiting times

NHS Tayside said it cannot discuss individual cases but confirmed it offers both immediate and delayed breast reconstruction as part of the breast cancer pathway.

While implant-based reconstruction can be carried out at the time of mastectomy, some patients need specific treatment before surgery so reconstruction is planned for a later date.

“There are a small number of patients who have undergone a mastectomy operation who are waiting for delayed breast reconstruction surgery.”