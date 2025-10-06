Arbroath mum ‘confident and ready’ for daughter’s wedding after breast reconstruction crowdfunder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Arbroath mum ‘confident and ready’ for daughter’s wedding after breast reconstruction crowdfunder

Jenni Christieson, who had a double mastectomy in early 2022 after contracting breast cancer, says "people have been kinder than I ever expected".

Arbroath mum Jenni Christieson launched a crowdfunder to pay for breast reconstruction surgery after she had a double mastectomy.
Arbroath mum Jenni Christieson launched a crowdfunder to pay for breast reconstruction surgery after she had a double mastectomy. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
By Debbie Clarke

Jenni Christieson’s dream was to have breast reconstruction surgery before walking proudly into her daughter’s wedding.

After a double mastectomy in 2022, the Arbroath mum imagined the operation would follow within months.

It would allow her to reclaim her body and confidence after having cancer.

However, three years on – Jenni is still waiting.

And this summer the 45-year-old mum-of-three was losing hope of being able to realise her dream before her daughter Brogan’s big day next month.

That was until she decided to launch her own crowdfunder to pay for the surgery privately.

Now, thanks to the £7,000 she fundraised, – with the support of her local community – she is scheduled to have the operation done on November 1.

“I was saying to my work colleagues that the waiting list is years long,” she explains.

“And it was them who said to me – why don’t you start a GoFundMe?

“I really didn’t want to ask people for help.

“But after my colleagues encouraged me, I decided to set one up in July.

“I thought I would get a little money towards the cost of the surgery.

“And then save up the rest over a couple of years.

“But it just took off and people helped a lot more than I ever expected.

Arbroath mum Jenni didn't want to wait years for breast reconstruction surgery so she launched a crowd-funder.
Arbroath mum Jenni didn’t want to wait years for breast reconstruction surgery so she launched a crowdfunder. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“I ended up hitting my target a fortnight ago.

“It’s just been amazing – people have been so generous.”

When did Jenni find a lump?

In the summer of 2021, while staying at her gran’s house in Arbroath, Jenni felt something on one of her breasts.

That discovery would change her life forever.

“I have the breast cancer gene – BRCA2 – so I was getting yearly check-ups,” Jenni explains.

“But they didn’t pick it up.

“I was showering and that’s when I found a lump in my armpit.

“Even though I was high-risk and getting monitored, it still got to 5cm without anybody noticing.”

Jenni made an appointment to see her GP and she was then referred to hospital straight away.

Tests then confirmed what she had feared.

“They did an ultrasound which found I had a completely separate tumour growing deep inside my left breast,” she says.

“It was decided I should have six rounds of chemotherapy to shrink the tumours first before surgery.”

When did Jenni have a double mastectomy?

In February 2022 Jenni had a double mastectomy at Perth Royal Infirmary.

“It was pretty horrific,” she recalls.

“But I knew it was probably the safest thing, because I was so high-risk.”

The mum-of-three had always thought her breast reconstruction surgery would happen straight away.

“I just assumed I would have breast reconstruction at the same time,” she says.

“But they told me they wouldn’t be able to do it on the same day.

“I think it was because it was my body wasn’t strong enough after having chemo to withstand the reconstruction.”

She adds: “It was all very stressful and I wasn’t taking a lot of the information in at the time.”

Jenni went on to have an appointment with a surgeon at NHS Tayside to discuss her breast reconstruction options.

“There are a few different ones you can have but I just wanted the basic implant,” she says.

Waiting for breast reconstruction

Due to her health issues, the Arbroath mum-of-three has only been on the waiting list for breast reconstruction since July 2024.

And because Jenni believes she could be waiting years to have the surgery, she decided to launch her own fundraiser to pay for the operation privately.

So at the start of July this year, Jenni set up a GoFundMe page.

“I organised a quiz night at my work and also held a raffle,” she says.

“People were so generous. I used to be a support worker in the community and people were giving me donations.

“They were saying as I had helped them they wanted to give back to me.

“I had savings of £2,000 too which I was able to add to the fund.”

In just over two months Jenni was able to collect the £7,000 she needed for the surgery.

“I was absolutely blown away. People were just so lovely.”

Life on hold

For Jenni, who works for Home-Start Dundee – a charity dedicated to supporting families in need – life has been on hold while she has waited to have her breast reconstruction.

Arbroath mum Jenni’s life has been on hold while waiting for breast reconstruction. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Due to feeling self-conscious, she gave up salsa dancing.

“I also hated putting a swimming costume on,” she says.

“And I keep trying to get a dress for [my daughter’s wedding] but would end up in tears every time.

“None of the mother of the bride dresses looked or fitted right.

“I came out the other side of cancer desperate to embrace life again.

“But instead I was stuck, left with a body I didn’t recognise. I thought it doesn’t need to be this way.”

Looking ahead

On November 1, Jenni will finally undergo her reconstruction at Spire Murrayfield in Edinburgh.

Other procedures will follow but Jenni is just happy to get the ball rolling.

Jenni, from Arbroath, is looking forward to finally having breast reconstruction surgery. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Jenni, who also runs a breast cancer support group for a Dundee-based cancer charity, adds: “I am really looking forward to my daughter’s wedding.

“And by having surgery and starting the process, I should feel better than I do right now.”

NHS Tayside spokesperson addresses breast reconstruction waiting times

NHS Tayside said it cannot discuss individual cases but confirmed it offers both immediate and delayed breast reconstruction as part of the breast cancer pathway.

While implant-based reconstruction can be carried out at the time of mastectomy, some patients need specific treatment before surgery so reconstruction is planned for a later date.

“There are a small number of patients who have undergone a mastectomy operation who are waiting for delayed breast reconstruction surgery.”

More from Health & Wellbeing

Eryn Rodger, from East Wemyss, was diagnosed with the rare condition gastroparesis last year.
How Fife social worker is rebuilding her life despite debilitating stomach paralysis
6
Margaret and Gordon Lafferty. Image: Margaret Lafferty.
Perth widow hits out at NHS Tayside after 'repeated misdiagnosis' leads to husband's 'cruel…
10
CR0054949. For Cheryl Peebles For My Health Journey feature. Couple of different shots of Paul Henke, a former bomb disposal expert and navy commanding officer who has been given the all-clear from prostate cancer and is recovering from a stroke. Photographed on 12th September 2025 at his home. Photo: Eve Conroy/DC Thomson
Balfron grandad faced bombs, snakes and cancer - all with his trademark military bravery
An ambulance parked at accident and emergency department at Ninewells Hospital, Dundee, with a line chart in the background which symbolises a&e waiting times in Scotland.
Track A&E waiting times in your area
a montage of pics showing an ambulance, a clock and a chart
Find out ambulance waiting times in your area with our data tracker
2
Fife narcoleptic Eve Bird's life has been transformed by having medical alert assistance dog Ekko.
How a special dog helps Fife woman live with rare sleep disorder
Ron Coleman, originally from Dundee, is showcasing his work in Stirling. Image: Colin Cameron.
Dundee man who uses Alexa to help with his dementia brings inspiring story to…
Dundee clinic owner Kristeen Geddes warns of the black market dangers after Mounjaro price increase.
Desperate slimmers 'risking health' with switch to black market jabs, warns Dundee prescriber
Jayne McGhie, left, and Jamie Craig-Gentles of Wild Scottish Sauna
Fife sauna founders named among Scotland's top 100 businesswomen as demand grows
2
Barney Black from Perthshire was diagnosed with relapsing-remitting MS in 2017.
Perthshire grandad's finger numbness was first sign of MS

Conversation