How Fife social worker is rebuilding her life despite debilitating stomach paralysis

Eryn Rodger, 28, lost nearly five stone in five months and was admitted to hospital in April this year when she was fitted with a feeding tube.

Eryn Rodger, from East Wemyss, was diagnosed with the rare condition gastroparesis last year.
Eryn Rodger, from East Wemyss, was diagnosed with the rare condition gastroparesis last year. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
By Debbie Clarke

At the age of 28, many young people are busy carving out careers, going out with friends, attending the gym or planning holidays.

Eryn Rodger, a newly qualified social worker from East Wemyss in Fife, does all of these things too.

But alongside the everyday milestones of her twenties, she’s also been facing the life-altering impact of a rare digestive condition.

“At the end of last year I just couldn’t keep anything down at all,” she explains.

“I was constantly nauseous. And when I did eat just a little I felt really full — yet I was still losing weight.”

Eryn ended up in hospital, where her condition was put down to slow stomach emptying.

And she was diagnosed with gastroparesis, sometimes called stomach paralysis.

But after getting the right treatment, Eryn started to regain her strength.

Now she is feeling a lot better and is rebuilding her life.

When did Eryn start having health issues?

Eryn has had health problems since she was a teenager.

When she was 17 she was diagnosed with eosinophilic enteritis, a rare inflammatory condition that affects the oesophagus and digestive tract.

“It gave me extreme pain in my stomach. I was on morphine pumps and frequently in and out of hospital.

“But then I was put on medication and it settled.”

Eryn pictured at home in East Wemyss.
Eryn, who was diagnosed with gastroparesis, at home in Fife. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

However, in 2021 new symptoms emerged.

Eryn experienced constant nausea, early fullness after tiny meals and unexplained weight loss.

“Eating half a yoghurt felt like I had eaten a three-course meal. It was very frustrating”

After seeing her GP, Eryn was referred to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

A barium swallow test, which highlights the digestive tract on X-ray, revealed her stomach was emptying abnormally slowly.

Doctors then diagnosed gastroparesis.

What is gastroparesis?

Gastroparesis is a long-term condition is often referred to as stomach paralysis and results in food passing through the stomach slower than it should.

It can be managed with diet changes, medicines and other treatments.

At first Eryn coped but earlier this year, her condition deteriorated rapidly.

She lost almost five stone in five months, fainted regularly, and struggled to finish her social work placement.

Her GP kept sending her into hospital, but she was usually discharged without answers.

A friend eventually phoned her consultant directly to demand an urgent appointment.

“My consultant put me on a trial with medication to see if that would kick-start my stomach into working properly again.

“But it didn’t work.”

Being admitted to hospital

At the end of March this year, Eryn’s body gave in.

“I was determined to finish my social work placement because if I didn’t I would have had to re-do it.

“The adrenalin kept me going. I finished it on the Thursday but the next day I felt absolutely terrible.

“I ended up passing out at home and hitting my face off our downstairs toilet.

“But I knew I had an appointment with my dietician the following week so I just rested until then.”

When she did go in to see her dietician at the hospital, Eryn ended up being admitted.

“I needed infusions of glucose because my blood sugars were so low,” she explains.

Eryn spent some time in hospital earlier this year when she was unwell.
Eryn in hospital earlier this year. Image: Eryn Rodger.

“I knew some of the nurses from previous stays but when they saw how unwell I was they were really shocked and upset.”

Medics decided to insert a feeding tube because Eryn was so malnourished.

Ten attempts to insert feeding tube

What followed was a few traumatic weeks of attempts to fit a feeding tube.

“They tried ten times to fit it,” Eryn says.

“It was awful — I had tubes put down my nose and throat.

“But what was happening was the feeding tube wasn’t sitting in my bowel, it was going into my stomach.

“They initially thought the tube was moving because I was being sick so much. So they would try again and insert another one.”

“But when they did x-rays they realised my stomach had gone so floppy and large that they couldn’t get the feeding tube through.”

Finally, under live imaging with a specialist team at Victoria Hospital, they succeeded on the tenth attempt.

And nutrition was drip-fed into her body.

Then slowly but surely, her strength started to return.

Learning to manage gastroparesis

When Eryn was discharged from hospital in May it took some time to get used to living with a feeding tube.

Fife's Eryn who has gastroparesis, has learned to adapt to having her feeding tube.
Fife’s Eryn who has gastroparesis, has learned to adapt to having her feeding tube. Image: Eryn Rodger.

“When I first came home it was a massive adjustment and it would take me ages to set everything up.

“But now it takes me just minutes.

“My feed runs for 14 hours so I have it running through the night rather than during the day.

“This allows me to go to work and have some normality.”

Eryn says her consultant is hoping having the nutrition direct might help her stomach to work better.

“I am not sure when the tube will come out but I am not bothered just now because I am feeling a lot better.

“I went from lying on the couch all day, not being able to do anything, to going back to work full-time.

“It’s given me my life back.”

Eryn’s fitness community rallied round

Throughout her health challenges, Eryn’s lifeline has been her fitness community.

She has been a gym-goer since her teens and she and her mum attend Fiona Livingstone Fitness in Methil.

Eryn’s fitness community organised a fundraiser to support her. Image: Eryn Rodger

Although she can’t take part in sessions, she still goes on a Friday morning where her ‘6am Fuse’ crew have rallied round her.

“When I was in hospital, they sent me a bag with pyjamas, a voucher to get my eyelashes done and even a phone case with a picture of my dog Olly.

“I was really touched by that.”

In August, gym owner Fiona organised a month of fundraising for Guts UK, the only UK charity funding digestive disease research.

“My gym organised different events every Sunday in August.

“Altogether we raised over £4,600.

“We even had bracelets made in green — the awareness colour for gastroparesis — and called them ‘Eryn bracelets.’

“It was so emotional.”

Family support

Eryn’s parents, Donna and Billy, and her younger brother Jay, 24, have also been by her side every step of the way.

They took turns visiting Eryn in hospital – sometimes working from there to support her.

They also brought in her laptop so Eryn could finish her dissertation from her hospital bed.

And they were all there to celebrate her graduation from Glasgow Caledonian University this summer.

Eryn with her mum and dad on her graduation. Image: Eryn Rodger

“My mum and dad said they couldn’t believe we got there.

“Everyone was crying at the ceremony. After everything, that day was so special.”

Looking ahead to the future

Now, Eryn is balancing her social work career, her health, and is determined to live fully.

She’s been on holiday with friends and still dreams of returning to exercise when doctors agree it’s safe for her to do so.

“I think the biggest thing I’ve learned is that health really is your wealth,” she says.

“Between December and April, I had zero quality of life.

Eryn at home with Olly. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“Now, even with the feeding tube, I feel lucky. I can go to work, see my friends and walk my dog Olly.”

She adds: “Occupational health once told me I wouldn’t be able to live a normal life.

“And I was really upset.

“But now I’m working full-time, I’ve been on holiday and I’m doing everything as I normally would.

“I’ve proved them wrong.”

Conversation