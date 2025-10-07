Fifers left with ‘nowhere to turn’ in ME care crisis

Two years after the death of Fife’s only specialist nurse for myalgic encephalomyelitis (ME), patients across the region say they have been left without expert care — and without hope.

Last year NHS Fife pledged to recruit a replacement for Keith Anderson, whose ME clinic once offered rare, dedicated support for people across Scotland living with the debilitating condition.

But despite this, an appointment has yet to be made.

And it has left many people across the Kingdom to manage complex, life-limiting symptoms alone.

Among them is Paula Notman, 63, from Dunfermline.

She says the loss of the service has been ‘devastating’ for people like her.

“It’s as if we’ve been forgotten about,” she says.

“Keith Anderson [who was Fife’s only specialist nurse] understood us. He gave people hope.

“Now there’s no one – nowhere to turn.”

The Fife gran-of-three is one of an estimated 20,000 Scots living with the condition.

And one of many who feel they’ve fallen through the cracks of a health system that no longer knows where to send them.

What is ME?

Myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS) is a long-term condition causing extreme fatigue, muscle pain and cognitive difficulties (‘brain fog’).

It often follows a viral infection and can range from mild to severely disabling.

There is currently no definitive test or cure. Treatment focuses on managing symptoms, pacing activity and supportive care.

Paula has lived with ME for more than a decade.

“I had a really bad flu when I went to Spain in 2012,” she explains.

“I couldn’t breathe and it was just awful.

“My doctor gave me antibiotics but I found, since having that, I just didn’t recover properly.”

In the weeks which followed the part-time Lloyds Banking Group worker kept going back to her GP.

“I was told it was just viral fatigue,” she says.

“I’d feel better for a while, then a couple of months later I’d feel the same again — back in bed feeling really unwell with no energy.”

Paula noticed that whenever she seemed to exert herself she would end up back in bed.

Being diagnosed with ME

Eventually Paula says her doctor referred her.

“In 2015 I saw a rheumatologist at the Spire Hospital in Edinburgh.

“She went through everything and diagnosed ME.

“She told me I fitted all the criteria.

“I said, ‘oh well thank goodness it’s nothing serious’.

“And she looked at me and said: ‘it is pretty serious’.

“I didn’t really know what it was and that it was something that would affect me for the rest of my life.”

How does having ME affect the Fife gran?

The illness robs the part-time Lloyds Banking Group worker of her energy, clouds her mind and can make the simplest tasks overwhelming.

Even small activities such as housework, or having a night out — can leave her floored for days or even weeks.

“I used to work full-time,” Paula says.

“Now I do 24 hours a week. That’s all I can manage.

“On a bad day it’s like the flu, a hangover and jet lag all at the same time.

“If I overdo it, the fatigue can be quite crippling.”

Paula explains having the condition can see her fluctuate between having ‘good days’ and days with no energy, feeling exhausted.

She has to plan everything carefully — balancing work, rest and minimal social activity.

As a result, her son now lives with her and helps with her dog Henry.

Getting help from the Fife ME specialist

In 2020, after doing her own research, Paula found out there was a specialist service in Fife helping people with chronic fatigue.

“I found out there was an ME specialist nurse who ran a clinic. But nobody told me about it.

“I then asked my GP to refer me.

“Then a few weeks later I got a call from Keith Anderson.

“Keith was brilliant and was the first person who really understood.

“He talked about pacing, helped with my diet and he also advised me on medication.

“Having difficulty sleeping is an issue for me and he prescribed something which helped me sleep.

“And it was a game-changer for me. It helped me to sleep and this allows you to cope a bit better with symptoms.”

She adds: “Keith also contacted my GP and organised blood tests to rule things out. He just seemed to know what he was talking about.”

Their appointments, held fortnightly by phone during Covid, became a lifeline.

“Just talking to him helped,” she says. “He made you feel validated.”

‘Now there is no one to help’

When Mr Anderson passed away, Paula says it left a void that still hasn’t been filled.

“He was helping people and now there’s no one.

“The GPs don’t have anywhere to refer you to.

“And many doctors just don’t have the knowledge.

“They just give you prescriptions for your symptoms.

“This is why having that specialist in place is so important and it is sorely missing at the moment.”

She adds: “It is a disgrace there is still no replacement and no ME specialist nurse in Fife.

“There are specialists for other illnesses and diseases, why not ME?

“You feel you are not important and it’s as if we have been forgotten about.”

No dedicated services for chronic fatigue

Statistics obtained by Scottish Conservatives have shown that only one health board in Scotland – NHS Fife – had any dedicated ME service in 2024/25.

But the post has been vacant since Mr Anderson passed away.

Tess White, Scottish Conservative MSP for the North East, said: “This new data suggests some health boards are trying to treat ME alongside other conditions.

“While others don’t seem to have the staff or training available — it’s a postcode lottery.

“A large cross-section of Scotland’s population have life-changing experience of ME.

“This should mean the illness gets treated as a priority.

“But the reality is, there is very little in the way of specialist treatment.”

Response from NHS Fife

NHS Fife and the Fife Health and Social Care Partnership (FHSCP) recognises the importance of specialist services for individuals living with ME and chronic fatigue.

And they continue to explore options to strengthen service provision.

A spokesman says: “Recruiting for a specialist in this field continues to be a priority.

“However, it is a challenging post to fill due to the limited number of trained professionals nationally.

“We are actively exploring all available avenues to recruit a suitably qualified individual.

“And we are considering ways to enhance training and professional development opportunities to help attract candidates to the role.

“In the interim, we are working closely with our wider clinical teams to ensure that appropriate support remains available to those affected by ME.”