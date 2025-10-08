Dundee nurse says new Covid strain is ‘worse I’ve had’ as cases rise across the UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee nurse says new Covid strain is ‘worse I’ve had’ as cases rise across the UK

Annette Haigh is just one of many Dundonians who have been unwell after catching one of the new variants circulating this autumn.

Dundee nurse Annette Haigh says the new Covid strain is the 'worst' she's ever had
Dundee nurse Annette Haigh says the new Covid strain is the 'worst' she's ever had. Image: Annette Haigh
By Debbie Clarke

A new wave of Covid is sweeping across the country, forcing dozens of people off work and into isolation.

And for one Dundee nurse, it meant cancelling her 60th birthday party at the very last minute.

Annette Haigh had spent months looking forward to her celebration at Dundee Social Club, where friends and family were due to gather last Saturday night.

But instead of cutting cake and raising a glass, she found herself confined to bed, shivering with fever and battling what she believes is the worst strain of Covid she has ever had.

“My poor daughter had spent months organising it,” says Annette, her voice still hoarse from illness.

“I tested positive the night before so we had to cancel everything.”

Annette, who works for a private company, says this is her third time having Covid and it’s by far the worst.

“The first time it was like a cold, it was nothing.

“The second time I was in my bed for six days with a horrific headache, the shivers and a cough, but not like this.

“This time everything’s amplified.

“I had to get steroids because I’m asthmatic. My chest was so tight, I just couldn’t breathe, it was terrible.”

What are the new strains of Covid?

According to officials, Stratus and Nimbus are now the most common Covid variants being passed around in the UK.

Experts say these do not appear to pose any bigger threat than previous types of Covid or make people feel more unwell.

But recent changes to the virus mean it may make infections more likely.

What are the symptoms of the new Covid strains?

There are some tell-tale symptoms of the new Covid variants.

Two symptoms being widely reported are a hoarse voice or a ‘razor blade’ sore throat.

But Covid can still cause the usual symptoms associated with the virus including headache, coughing, a blocked or running nose and exhaustion.

Dundee nurse Annette has had Covid three times but says this new Covid strain is by far the worst. Image: Annette Haigh

Annette says these are the symptoms she has experienced.

“I started to get really sore limbs like you do with the flu and my back was killing me.

“I also had a really sore, swollen throat and the most horrendous headache – a migraine type headache.

“One minute I was pouring sweat and the next I was freezing cold.”

Annette has also lost her sense of smell due to being blocked up and her sense of taste is altered.

She also has no appetite.

“I have been up all night coughing and it’s exhausting. I have just been trying to sleep through it.”

She adds: “This is the third time I have had Covid and this time has been the worst. The cough, the congestion and the headaches have been the worst for me.”

Annette says she phoned her local doctor who prescribed steroids to help her breathe and reduce swelling in her respiratory tubes.

“He said there is a lot of Covid going around just now as well as other nasty viruses and told me to get back in touch if my chest got worse.”

Party re-scheduled

Annette’s husband has also been unwell with Covid since they returned home from a trip to York last Monday.

So she says cancelling her 60th birthday party was disappointing but necessary given the circumstances.

“My mum’s 94 this year and she was going to be at my party.

“And my niece has just had a baby and was bringing the baby along so there was no way it could go ahead — I had to cancel.”

She has now rescheduled the event for mid-November and hopes to be fully recovered by then.

‘Covid is no joke’

I contacted two other Dundonians about their experience of having caught one of the new Covid strains.

One Dundee woman, who did not wished to be named, messaged me on social media to say this new Covid strain was worse than one she had a few years ago.

While another 64-year-old woman, who also wished to remain anonymous, said she was very unwell with the virus for 15 days.

“It totally wiped me out.

“I had nausea, sweats, a really bad cough and was very breathless.

“I got antibiotics – which took a while to kick in – but eventually they did.

“Many people treat Covid as if it’s a joke, but it’s no joke.”

‘No indication variants lead to more severe illness’

Dr Chris Williams is the vice chairman of The Royal College of General Practitioners (RCGP) Scotland.

RCGP Scotland vice chairman Dr Chris Williams. Image: RCPG Scotland

He says the Nimbus and Stratus Covid-19 variants are currently the most dominant strains circulating the UK.

But he says: “Based on the evidence available to date, there is no indication that these variants lead to more severe illness or that they reduce the effectiveness of existing vaccines.”

Dr Williams says vaccination continues to be ‘an effective way of affording protection’ against serious illness and hospital admission for those at risk of this from Covid-19.

He adds: “For those experiencing mild symptoms, self-care measures such as rest, staying hydrated, and using sore throat relief are recommended.

“Anyone feeling seriously unwell should contact NHS 111 for further advice.”

Conversation