Dundee nurse says new Covid strain is ‘worse I’ve had’ as cases rise across the UK

A new wave of Covid is sweeping across the country, forcing dozens of people off work and into isolation.

And for one Dundee nurse, it meant cancelling her 60th birthday party at the very last minute.

Annette Haigh had spent months looking forward to her celebration at Dundee Social Club, where friends and family were due to gather last Saturday night.

But instead of cutting cake and raising a glass, she found herself confined to bed, shivering with fever and battling what she believes is the worst strain of Covid she has ever had.

“My poor daughter had spent months organising it,” says Annette, her voice still hoarse from illness.

“I tested positive the night before so we had to cancel everything.”

Annette, who works for a private company, says this is her third time having Covid and it’s by far the worst.

“The first time it was like a cold, it was nothing.

“The second time I was in my bed for six days with a horrific headache, the shivers and a cough, but not like this.

“This time everything’s amplified.

“I had to get steroids because I’m asthmatic. My chest was so tight, I just couldn’t breathe, it was terrible.”

What are the new strains of Covid?

According to officials, Stratus and Nimbus are now the most common Covid variants being passed around in the UK.

Experts say these do not appear to pose any bigger threat than previous types of Covid or make people feel more unwell.

But recent changes to the virus mean it may make infections more likely.

What are the symptoms of the new Covid strains?

There are some tell-tale symptoms of the new Covid variants.

Two symptoms being widely reported are a hoarse voice or a ‘razor blade’ sore throat.

But Covid can still cause the usual symptoms associated with the virus including headache, coughing, a blocked or running nose and exhaustion.

Annette says these are the symptoms she has experienced.

“I started to get really sore limbs like you do with the flu and my back was killing me.

“I also had a really sore, swollen throat and the most horrendous headache – a migraine type headache.

“One minute I was pouring sweat and the next I was freezing cold.”

Annette has also lost her sense of smell due to being blocked up and her sense of taste is altered.

She also has no appetite.

“I have been up all night coughing and it’s exhausting. I have just been trying to sleep through it.”

She adds: “This is the third time I have had Covid and this time has been the worst. The cough, the congestion and the headaches have been the worst for me.”

Annette says she phoned her local doctor who prescribed steroids to help her breathe and reduce swelling in her respiratory tubes.

“He said there is a lot of Covid going around just now as well as other nasty viruses and told me to get back in touch if my chest got worse.”

Party re-scheduled

Annette’s husband has also been unwell with Covid since they returned home from a trip to York last Monday.

So she says cancelling her 60th birthday party was disappointing but necessary given the circumstances.

“My mum’s 94 this year and she was going to be at my party.

“And my niece has just had a baby and was bringing the baby along so there was no way it could go ahead — I had to cancel.”

She has now rescheduled the event for mid-November and hopes to be fully recovered by then.

‘Covid is no joke’

I contacted two other Dundonians about their experience of having caught one of the new Covid strains.

One Dundee woman, who did not wished to be named, messaged me on social media to say this new Covid strain was worse than one she had a few years ago.

While another 64-year-old woman, who also wished to remain anonymous, said she was very unwell with the virus for 15 days.

“It totally wiped me out.

“I had nausea, sweats, a really bad cough and was very breathless.

“I got antibiotics – which took a while to kick in – but eventually they did.

“Many people treat Covid as if it’s a joke, but it’s no joke.”

‘No indication variants lead to more severe illness’

Dr Chris Williams is the vice chairman of The Royal College of General Practitioners (RCGP) Scotland.

He says the Nimbus and Stratus Covid-19 variants are currently the most dominant strains circulating the UK.

But he says: “Based on the evidence available to date, there is no indication that these variants lead to more severe illness or that they reduce the effectiveness of existing vaccines.”

Dr Williams says vaccination continues to be ‘an effective way of affording protection’ against serious illness and hospital admission for those at risk of this from Covid-19.

He adds: “For those experiencing mild symptoms, self-care measures such as rest, staying hydrated, and using sore throat relief are recommended.

“Anyone feeling seriously unwell should contact NHS 111 for further advice.”