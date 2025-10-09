Mum’s mission to honour her brave Dundee daughter who battled MND

Anna Mackie will never forget the moment she was ushered into a quiet private room at Dundee’s Ninewells Hospital with her daughter Jo.

They were both there to get the results of tests.

But Anna tells me she had a feeling it wasn’t going to be good news.

There were three nurses in the room.

“One said to me: ‘Do you have any idea at all what you think it could be?’

“I said: ‘Well my fear is … I hope it’s not MND.’

“And she just turned around and said: ‘Well it is.’

“I absolutely went to bits and I screamed and shouted. I just couldn’t believe what I was hearing.

“‘Surely,’ I said, ‘there is something that can help?’ But she said: ‘There isn’t.’”

Anna asked about the possibility of stem cell treatment but was told it wouldn’t work.

“Jo was there too and she had obviously been given the news already. I could see she had been crying,” Anna says.

“She didn’t know anything about MND so it was a complete and utter shock to her.

“It seemed unreal that this was happening to someone so fit and healthy.

“Jo, who was only 29 at the time, kept herself fit, she didn’t smoke and she didn’t drink alcohol. Yet she was hit with this.

“We just went home and that night we cuddled up in each other’s arms and cried ourselves to sleep.”

Honouring Jo’s legacy

Anna’s life was changed forever that day.

Over the next few years she was by Jo’s side as her only daughter bravely fought the rapidly progressing terminal illness.

Now 74, she is determined to keep her memory alive.

In August a charity was set up in Jo’s name — Jo Knowlton’s Journey with MND. Its aims include funding support for those affected by the disease and eventually creating a respite facility for patients and their carers.

This month Anna is organising a walk in Dundee to celebrate what would have been Jo’s 36th birthday, raising money for the charity.

She is also finishing the book Jo began writing during her illness — a project that started as a blog charting her journey with MND.

The book will include Jo’s words, photographs, and memories of her life before the devastating diagnosis.

Jo’s life before MND

Jo grew up in Peebles in the Scottish Borders and came to Dundee when she was 18 to study fine art and forensic art at Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design.

“She did reconstruction of facial images and also did weapons training out there,” Anna explains, recalling her daughter’s internship with Turkey’s national police in Ankara.

Jo went on to become a forensic imaging officer with Police Scotland.

“She just loved her job and did it for five years.”

Anna was working down in Peebles at the time but came up to Dundee once a month to spend time with her daughter.

“We would have girly weekends. We would go shopping, have meals out and just enjoy life.”

But when Jo went quiet for a while, Anna knew something was wrong.

“She tried to hide everything and keep it from me. But I knew there was something because we were in close contact regularly.”

‘I hope to hell it’s not MND’

Jo eventually told her mum she was starting to lose strength in her hands.

“I immediately dropped everything, came up and stayed with her,” Anna says.

“I worked in community care in Peebles so had experience of people with MND.

“So in the back of my head, with all the symptoms Jo was showing at the time, I just said to myself: ‘I hope to hell it’s not MND.’”

How MND took hold

Within months of the diagnosis, the disease quickly started to affect Jo’s mobility.

“It just seemed to rapidly affect everything — her hands and her legs,” Anna says.

In 2020 she decided to sell her house in Peebles and relocate.

“I bought a bungalow in Dundee to look after Jo because she needed me.

“MND doesn’t wait for anybody. It’s like an ever-flowing river — it keeps going.

“I had to do all her medication and pain relief and eventually she was on a ventilator 24/7.”

Anna had to tube feed her in the end because she couldn’t swallow.

Jo’s book

After her diagnosis in 2019, Jo started writing a blog to raise awareness of how people living with MND are affected.

“Her purpose in doing the book was sharing what she was going through,” Anna says.

“It’s all her words. Jo was one who told everything as it was. There is no sugar-coating with anything.

“She met her half-brother Mark, who lives in Kent, for the first time last year and he had been following her blog. It was him who suggested she should make the blog into a book. They worked on it together.”

Anna now wants to finish what her daughter started.

“As well as her journey with MND, I want to tell her story before MND,” she explains. “I want to include photographs from Jo’s birth, her school years and graduation.

“Her paintings also have to be included.”

She hopes to publish the book early next year.

Jo’s final days

In mid-November last year Jo knew she didn’t have long left.

“Her voice was becoming faint as time went on,” Anna says.

Then on November 13 she turned and said to me: ‘Mum I’m dying.’

“I said: ‘No you’re not. You are going to fight this.’ But she knew something had changed in her body.

“She needed more and more pain relief. But she just wanted to be at home with the dogs — her own dog Chino and our Jack Russell, Bella, on the bed.

“Jo said: ‘Just hold my hand.’ So I held her hand.

“A few days later the doctor came in and tried to get a pulse.

“That’s when he said: ‘I’m really sorry, she’s passed away.’

“That was on Saturday, November 16 at 7.45pm.”

Jo’s funeral service took place in Broughty Ferry on December 9.

“You should never have to bury your own child,” Anna says softly. “And I never ever envisaged that I’d be sitting here today without her.”

Dundee walk to mark Jo’s 36th birthday

This month Anna is organising a fundraising walk from Dundee to Broughty Ferry to mark what would have been Jo’s 36th birthday.

It comes in the week former England captain Lewis Moody revealed he has been diagnosed with MND.

Anna says: “We are doing an 18-mile walk over October 25 and 26 — the weekend before Jo’s birthday on October 28.

“We are meeting at Rushton Court at 9.30-9.45am both days, handing out T-shirts before the walk starts at 10am.

“We aim to raise £1,000 to support Jo Knowlton’s Journey with MND.

“Everyone is welcome.”

‘She was my everything’

Anna, a breast-cancer survivor, has had a tough few years — caring for Jo, and also for her mother and brother when he was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

But she plans to continue fundraising for her daughter’s charity and helping others with MND.

It gives her purpose.

“I never thought I would have children. I tried for years but had several miscarriages,” she says.

“Then when I was 39, Jo came along. She arrived late in my life and she was just a miracle baby.

“It’s just so cruel that I waited so long for her and then she was taken away from me.

“She was my everything.”