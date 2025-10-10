The homecare service going ‘above and beyond’ to improve lives

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The homecare service going ‘above and beyond’ to improve lives

The Bentleys Homecare team don’t just lessen the stress of caring for a loved one, they aim to enrich lives too.

In partnership with Bentleys Homecare
elder-group-friends-partying
Bentleys Homecare focus on social support alongside personal care.

Looking after a loved with care needs is demanding. Despite our best intensions, providing the support they require can feel overwhelming, generating challenging emotions and situations for all involved.

Certainly, residential care is not always the answer. Instead, the right homecare can transform the lives of individuals requiring help and support, and in turn, transform the lives of their family and loved ones too.

Like others considering homecare for a loved one, when Valerie Duguid was looking for a care service to support her mother, she hoped to find a service that could offer a more personalised approach.

However, unable to find homecare that offered the combination of flexibility, opportunity for social interaction and tailored level of support she was seeking, Valerie was driven to set up Bentleys Homecare to provide a bespoke approach to care that does more than just ‘mange decline’.

What makes Bentleys Homecare different is a focus on social support alongside personal care. Carers are able to spend more time on visits and do more than carry out just essential tasks. The service launched last year and the response from clients and families has been overwhelmingly positive.

val-duguid-of-bentleys-homecare
Valerie believes there is more to care than just managing decline – it should enrich lives.

Taking a different approach to personal care

Valerie is urging families to think about homecare a little differently; not just as a way to cover basic care requirements but as something that can help enrich lives.

“Traditional care can feel like a bit of a whirlwind,” said Valerie. “It often tends to be just 30-minute visits. That means there’s no time to allow for meaningful social interaction or to support an individual to carry out tasks for themselves. The carer will do what is required within 30 minutes then leave.”

Val explained more about the focus on social and personal care that makes Bentleys approach different: “Our personal care visits are a min of an hours visit. If the person has capacity, they can make their own choices and express their preferences for that day.

“For example, what would they like to wear, do they want to get dressed before or after breakfast, what would like to eat etc. There is time to discuss and decide on things together during the visit, it’s not just ticking points off a checklist.”

What is social support and why is it important?

Bentleys social support visits also place a strong emphasis on giving choice and providing meaningful interaction. Val told us more: “Our social support visits are a minimum of two hours. We take time to have conversations with clients, and they can make choices as to what they would like to do that day.

“Longer visits mean our carers have more time to be reactive to what that individual wants or needs. Our staff even have insurance to chauffer our clients if they want, and are able, to get out and about. Perhaps they might go to the cinema, a café or a club – or doctor and hospital appointments. The beauty is they can decide to go out off the cuff on the day too, it doesn’t need to be pre-planned.

“If someone isn’t able to leave their home, they might decide they want to play a board game, watch a film, tackle a task within the house for example, or simply have a chat, some cake and a cuppa!”

Of course, everyone requiring care will have different requirements and different levels of capacity. That is why there is no one-size-fits-all answer to homecare and Bentleys is designed to address this, working with families to establish a care solution that works for everyone.

a-client-of-bentleys-homecare
Valerie’s mother inspired her to set up Bentleys Homecare to provide bespoke care and social support.

A family shares their experience of Bentleys Homecare

Bentleys Homecare aims to help reduce the stress and pressure on families when it comes to caring for a loved one. Part of this is offering a system where family members can access real-time updates, information and details of carer visits. This enables family members to be kept up-to-date, offering reassurance of your loved one’s wellbeing when you can’t be there.

One family shared their experience of the care their father received from Bentleys and the impact it had on their family. They began using Bentleys Homecare to support their father following a fairly rapid decline due to vascular dementia.

They told us: “Initially we contacted Bentleys to provide additional social support hours over and above the basic care hours being provided by the local social care authorities.

“We were impressed by the responsiveness and flexibility offered by Bentleys which would allow our dad to enjoy his hobbies and social life and they were the only ones who could offer the hours needed.”

As scheduling social outings with existing care visits became difficult, the family decided to move all of their father’s care to Bentleys.

“I cannot stress enough how things improved from day one”

They explained the impact these visits had in lessening the load for the family: “I cannot stress enough how things improved from day one. I can remember visiting after the very first visit to find the kitchen work surfaces wiped down and the washing machine on (nobody asked them to do this). These are just small things, but they helped us as family members immensely.

“From that day on it felt like the Bentleys staff were our partners in caring for Dad and not just flying visitors to feed, water and change him then leave and they were caring for him in the same way we as daughters would.

“More importantly they ensured he maintained a quality of life over and above his basic care needs and the focus was very much on what he could still do rather that what he could not.”

Kym-Paterson-Bentleys-Home-Care-Manager
Kym Paterson is manager at Bentleys Homecare.

Consistent support – even when situations change

As the months progressed their father’s health deteriorated several extended hospital stays were required. However, the Bentleys team continued their support giving reassurance to the family.

“Bentleys were there helping in whichever way they could. This included hospital visits to ensure he was being supported to eat and drink. There were times they noticed things or suggested things we just didn’t know or see.

“The daily communication and updates provided us with comfort when we were not able to be there.”

The family describe Bentleys carers as becoming like friends and family to their father, and value the peace of mind the team provided. They added: “Without exception, every carer went above and beyond. They have been the carers we would choose for ourselves if we could.”

And perhaps that is key to the success of the Bentleys Homecare team, the passionate focus on delivering the kind of care all of us would hope to receive ourselves – and the dignity and respect that provides.

Interested to find out more about the services Bentleys Homecare offers? Visit the office at 31 Gray Street, DD5 2BJ (no appointment required), or contact the team for more information.

Alternatively, follow Bentleys Homecare on Facebook for information on the range of services available.

