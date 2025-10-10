Dundee mum’s pride at how her 8-year-old daughter came to terms with epilepsy diagnosis

A week before her sixth birthday, little Marley Cavin was tucked up in bed between her mum and dad after they had just got home from a snowboarding holiday.

Mum Meggan, 36, wanted the family to have one last cosy night together before getting back to their normal routines.

But at dawn she woke up to the bed shaking.

“At first I thought it was her dad moving,” Meggan explains.

“Then I turned on the light and saw Marley lying there having a seizure.

“Her long dark hair was covering her face, she was foaming at the mouth and her eyes were rolling back.

“But despite previously dealing with seizures when I worked as a pharmacy technician, I did everything you aren’t meant to do.

“I picked her up, shook her and had my finger in her mouth as I was worried she might swallow her tongue.”

She adds: “It was horrendous but everything you know just goes out the window when it’s your own child.”

That is the first of many seizures Marley has had.

But two years on the eight-year-old is coming to terms with the life-changing condition.

And she has even been helping to spread awareness among her school classmates about epilepsy and explaining what they should do if they see someone having a seizure.

What happened when Marley was born?

When Marley was born on March 25, 2017, Meggan, who works as a Dundee personal trainer, could never have imagined the path ahead.

After a long labour, she had to undergo an emergency C-section.

“When she was born, she wasn’t breathing,” the Dundee mum says.

“And there was a 12-minute gap before they managed to get her to start breathing again.

“I knew straight away something was wrong because I didn’t hear her crying.

“It was about 15 minutes before I got to see her.”

At this stage medical staff asked Meggan to alert them if her baby daughter showed any strange symptoms.

“But I was a first time mum and I was exhausted – I didn’t really know what was going on.”

That first night though the mum-of-one recalls struggling to breastfeed her new baby girl.

“I remember trying to latch her on and she was doing this shaking thing,” she explains.

“I didn’t think much of it.

“The next day the doctor came round to check on me.

“Marley started trembling again and he asked me how long she had been doing it.

“I told him she had been doing it all night and that I thought she was trying to latch on to breastfeed.

“Immediately he pressed an emergency buzzer and people came running from all directions.

“Then they just took her straight away.”

Why was Marley shaking?

Marley was taken to the neonatal unit at Ninewells Hospital.

Meggan recalls: “It was Mother’s Day and all the new mums around me had their babies — but I didn’t have mine.’

“I was put into a side room and they did some tests on Marley, including an MRI.

“She had had a stroke and this was why she was shaking. But they weren’t able to tell me when she had the stroke.

“It resulted in her having bilateral brain damage, with the left side of her brain affected more than the right.”

Marley remained in the neonatal unit for a fortnight before she was allowed home.

For the next year or so Meggan took Marley to the hydrotherapy pool and baby massage sessions.

“I overstimulated her with everything.

“I wanted her brain to make new pathways, to learn how to work around the damaged areas.

“And over the next few years she was absolutely fine until a week before her sixth birthday.”

Being diagnosed with epilepsy

When she was five, Marley had her first seizure at home and her parents immediately took her to Ninewells.

“We were sent to paediatrics and the medical staff looked back at Marley’s birthing notes,” Meggan explains.

“As she had seizures after she was born and now it was happening again, they thought it might be epilepsy.”

Over the next few months Marley had tests and she went on to have a few seizures.

She was started on medication and in June 2023 doctors confirmed she had epilepsy.

“We knew it was coming,” Meggan says.

“My mum and dad are both nurses and thought she might be epileptic.”

“We were told she has right-sided focal epilepsy so it is the left side of her brain that is damaged.

“She only has seizures which affect the right side of her body – her left side doesn’t do anything at all.”

When does Marley seizure?

Meggan says her daughter’s epilepsy seizures tend to happen during the night or just before she wakes up.

Because of the risk of SUDEP, Marley now sleeps beside her mum.

And if a seizure lasts more than five minutes, Meggan gives fast-acting rescue medication rubbed into her cheek.

The Dundee mum says they are currently in the process of trying to stabilise her daughter’s epilepsy with medication.

They’re taking treatment step by step, trying new medication as needed.

“But Marley is amazing at bouncing back – even on the days after she has had really bad seizures,” Meggan says.

“By the afternoon she is dancing about. She doesn’t let it faze her at all.”

Raising awareness at school

Marley is keen to raise awareness of epilepsy.

And she has even been helping to educate her classmates at St Andrews RC Primary about her condition.

“We had to do a project on something we found interesting and I did it on epilepsy,” Marley tells me.

“I told them that having a seizure is like little bits of electricity going through your brain.

“It’s like little lightning bolts and that’s why I shake.”

Marley explained why she needs to take medication and why people should give someone plenty of space when they have a seizure.

Meggan said her daughter’s teachers have all been trained by an epilepsy nurse too.

“It’s important to raise awareness as not all types of epilepsy have the same triggers.

“Many people think Marley can’t go into rooms with flashing lights.

“But that isn’t the type she has.

“We are still learning what her triggers are – sometimes there are none at all.”

Fundraiser for Epilepsy Scotland

Last month Marley and her family took part in a 60-mile challenge for Epilepsy Scotland.

Throughout September she did walks, runs and bike rides.

And when Marley was too tired or recovering from a seizure, her uncle ran laps of the park pushing her in a bright pink wheelbarrow!

Her classmates also joined in to support her.

“Her P4 class did the last two miles of the challenge with her in school and it was amazing to see them all get involved.”

Initially Meggan hoped the fundraiser would raise £300.

But Marley has smashed that target, collecting an incredible £2,673 so far.

Meggan adds: “Managing epilepsy can be a constant balancing act.

“But Marley faces it all with so much energy, humour and resilience.

“At just eight years old, she continues to amaze us with how well she adapts to the regular check-ups and changes that come with her condition

“Her dad and I are really proud of her.”