Kirkcaldy family of MMA legend desperately hope Myla’s second brain operation will end life-threatening seizures

Myla Ray suffers up to 40 seizures a night and is about to undergo a second brain operation her parents hope will save her life.

But the courageous 10-year-old from Kirkcaldy – daughter of retired MMA champion fighter Steven Ray – is more worried about missing out on Halloween.

“She’s 10 times braver than me,” says mum Natalie. “She’s more bothered about Halloween!

“I love Halloween and I’d already bought all the Halloween costumes and made up the Halloween bags. She wanted to hand them out.”

On October 31, Myla will be in hospital recovering from surgery to remove the part of her brain doctors believe is causing her seizures.

She has cortical dysplasia type 2, a genetic condition which causes abnormal development of cells in the outer layer of the brain, the cerebral cortex.

Why Myla needs a second brain operation

Natalie, 32, and husband Steven, 35, live in constant fear of losing the second youngest of their four children.

“Myla is more susceptible to having a sudden death, SUDEP [sudden unexpected death in epilepsy], and dying in her sleep,” explains Natalie.

During her first operation in 2023 a golf ball-size piece of Myla’s brain was removed.

The family had raised more than £118,000 in two days to cover the cost privately, with support from high-profile figures including UFC president Dana White and Outlander star Sam Heughan.

Steven had also hoped to win $1 million in a PFL (Professional Fighters League) tournament.

But in the end, the NHS was able to treat Myla sooner than expected and the surgery was performed in the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People in Edinburgh.

The operation has had a profound impact on Myla, causing her to regress. She struggles with school work.

And, sadly, there remains a dysplasia which is causing seizures more frequently than ever.

Surgeons say there is a 50/50 chance of success.

But Natalie says: “Now that she is getting to the top spoke of her medications, where else do we go from here?”

Myla led a normal childhood until her first seizure at the age of four in August 2019.

Kirkcaldy girl Myla Ray’s first seizure six years ago

Natalie, who was pregnant with youngest daughter Lara at the time, says: “I’ll remember this until the day I die.

“I went upstairs to check on Myla and she was frothing at the mouth.

“She was in between her wardrobe and mattress and her eyes were flickering. I blew into her eyes and there was nothing, her body was rigid.”

Two neighbours helped Natalie rush Myla to the nearby Victoria Hospital.

Myla was put into an induced coma to prevent brain damage from the seizure and was transferred to the Royal Hospital for Sick Kids in Edinburgh.

On her discharge, Natalie and Steven were given emergency medication and shown how to administer it if Myla had another seizure.

Over the subsequent weeks, they hoped it had been a one-off.

But in October 2019 Myla suffered a second big seizure which lasted for 45 minutes.

The MRI scan which revealed the magnitude of Myla Ray’s condition

The following March she suffered 700 seizures in a month.

EEG (electroencephalogram) scans were conducted to determine what was going on.

Natalie says: “I just presumed she was epileptic and she would be on medications.

“I was totally naive to the magnitude of what would happen.”

In October 2022, the family was given the results of an MRI scan.

“They said ‘Natalie, we found something on the scan. She’s got cortical dysplasia type 2’.

“From 15 weeks of pregnancy in my tummy Myla’s brain didn’t grow to its full capacity. It’s now firing off all these electrons which are triggering seizures.

‘They say it’s our decision – but we’ve not really got a choice’

“Looking at the brain from a bird’s eye view you could see the part that was distorted and hadn’t grown properly.

“They were saying Myla needs to have brain surgery but it’s our decision.

“But we’ve not really got a choice. We need to do something because a seizure, inevitably, will kill her.”

After Myla’s first brain resection in May 2023 she went several months without a seizure and Natalie and Steven were confident it had worked.

Electrodes and rods drilled into her skull

However, Natalie says: “There were times I looked at Myla and thought something wasn’t quite right.

“Around the tail end of 2024 there were more and more times I’d get a call to pick her up from school. She was starting to not be able to walk properly and needed to sleep for long periods of time.”

In August this year, Myla returned to hospital so surgeons could locate the part of her brain causing the seizures. In what is known as an SEEG [stereo electro-encephalography] holes were drilled in her skull and rods and electrodes inserted.

This was in preparation for her upcoming second resection.

Now Myla, who is growing drug intolerant, is on the highest dose of one of her medications and another has been increased.

But this is making little difference.

“She’s been seizing ever since,” says Natalie. “It varies but some nights she can have up to 40 seizures.”

Life has been turned upside down for the family by Myla’s condition.

Natalie had to give up her work as a nail technician and has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Myla shaved her head on TikTok

Despite the challenges and heartache, she and Steven try to create as much fun and normality as possible for Myla and her siblings Lyle, 14, Millie, 13, and Lara, 5.

Natalie says: “We did Dubai in May. That was a special one because Myla was going in for surgery.

“She loves animals so she swam with the dolphins.”

They also try to stay as light-hearted as possible about what is happening.

When Myla’s head was shaved again for her SEEG, she documented the moment.

“We did a TikTok,” says Natalie, who regularly posts videos on the platform of the family’s journey. “She got me the clippers and was like ‘right Mum! What are you getting so upset about?'”

Despite their situation, they remain grateful for what they have.

“When you see some of the kids in the hospital ward,” says Natalie. “I know what Myla’s got is bad but you walk out there thinking things could be way worse.”

They are pinning their hopes on the surgeons getting all the dysplasia causing Myla’s seizures during her October 29 operation.

“It’s the same odds as last time, 50/50,” says Natalie. “They could resect [cut out] it and Myla is great or it might be the same as last time.

“The brain is intelligent and can find another pathway to start seizures.

“And that could be the case for Myla.

“But we need to try something.”