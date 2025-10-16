Kirkcaldy family of MMA legend desperately hope Myla’s second brain operation will end life-threatening seizures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kirkcaldy family of MMA legend desperately hope Myla’s second brain operation will end life-threatening seizures

Myla Ray, 10, suffers seizures daily, sometimes every 10 minutes.

Brave Myla is more worried about missing Halloween than having surgery at the end of October. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson.
By Cheryl Peebles

Myla Ray suffers up to 40 seizures a night and is about to undergo a second brain operation her parents hope will save her life.

But the courageous 10-year-old from Kirkcaldy – daughter of retired MMA champion fighter Steven Ray – is more worried about missing out on Halloween.

“She’s 10 times braver than me,” says mum Natalie. “She’s more bothered about Halloween!

“I love Halloween and I’d already bought all the Halloween costumes and made up the Halloween bags. She wanted to hand them out.”

Myla Ray with parents Natalie and Steven at home in Kirkcaldy.
Myla Ray with parents Natalie and Steven at home in Kirkcaldy. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson.

On October 31, Myla will be in hospital recovering from surgery to remove the part of her brain doctors believe is causing her seizures.

She has cortical dysplasia type 2, a genetic condition which causes abnormal development of cells in the outer layer of the brain, the cerebral cortex.

Why Myla needs a second brain operation

Natalie, 32, and husband Steven, 35, live in constant fear of losing the second youngest of their four children.

“Myla is more susceptible to having a sudden death, SUDEP [sudden unexpected death in epilepsy], and dying in her sleep,” explains Natalie.

The Ray family, including Myla's siblings Lyle, Lara and Millie.
The Ray family, including Myla’s siblings Lyle, Lara and Millie. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson.

During her first operation in 2023 a golf ball-size piece of Myla’s brain was removed.

The family had raised more than £118,000 in two days to cover the cost privately, with support from high-profile figures including UFC president Dana White and Outlander star Sam Heughan.

Steven had also hoped to win $1 million in a PFL (Professional Fighters League) tournament.

But in the end, the NHS was able to treat Myla sooner than expected and the surgery was performed in the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People in Edinburgh.

The operation has had a profound impact on Myla, causing her to regress. She struggles with school work.

And, sadly, there remains a dysplasia which is causing seizures more frequently than ever.

Surgeons say there is a 50/50 chance of success.

But Natalie says: “Now that she is getting to the top spoke of her medications, where else do we go from here?”

Myla led a normal childhood until her first seizure at the age of four in August 2019.

Kirkcaldy girl Myla Ray’s first seizure six years ago

Natalie, who was pregnant with youngest daughter Lara at the time, says: “I’ll remember this until the day I die.

“I went upstairs to check on Myla and she was frothing at the mouth.

“She was in between her wardrobe and mattress and her eyes were flickering. I blew into her eyes and there was nothing, her body was rigid.”

Two neighbours helped Natalie rush Myla to the nearby Victoria Hospital.

The family in a photograph from Steven’s final fight last year, which hangs on their living room wall. Myla is on the right. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson.

Myla was put into an induced coma to prevent brain damage from the seizure and was transferred to the Royal Hospital for Sick Kids in Edinburgh.

On her discharge, Natalie and Steven were given emergency medication and shown how to administer it if Myla had another seizure.

Over the subsequent weeks, they hoped it had been a one-off.

But in October 2019 Myla suffered a second big seizure which lasted for 45 minutes.

The MRI scan which revealed the magnitude of Myla Ray’s condition

The following March she suffered 700 seizures in a month.

EEG (electroencephalogram) scans were conducted to determine what was going on.

Natalie says: “I just presumed she was epileptic and she would be on medications.

“I was totally naive to the magnitude of what would happen.”

In October 2022, the family was given the results of an MRI scan.

With mum, dad and siblings Lyle and Millie, sporting her previous bobbed haircut. Image: Natalie Ray.

“They said ‘Natalie, we found something on the scan. She’s got cortical dysplasia type 2’.

“From 15 weeks of pregnancy in my tummy Myla’s brain didn’t grow to its full capacity. It’s now firing off all these electrons which are triggering seizures.

‘They say it’s our decision – but we’ve not really got a choice’

“Looking at the brain from a bird’s eye view you could see the part that was distorted and hadn’t grown properly.

“They were saying Myla needs to have brain surgery but it’s our decision.

“But we’ve not really got a choice. We need to do something because a seizure, inevitably, will kill her.”

After Myla’s first brain resection in May 2023 she went several months without a seizure and Natalie and Steven were confident it had worked.

Electrodes and rods drilled into her skull

However, Natalie says: “There were times I looked at Myla and thought something wasn’t quite right.

“Around the tail end of 2024 there were more and more times I’d get a call to pick her up from school. She was starting to not be able to walk properly and needed to sleep for long periods of time.”

In August this year, Myla returned to hospital so surgeons could locate the part of her brain causing the seizures. In what is known as an SEEG [stereo electro-encephalography] holes were drilled in her skull and rods and electrodes inserted.

Kirkcaldy girl Myla Ray in hospital following surgery for her seizures.
Kirkcaldy girl Myla Ray in hospital following surgery for her seizures. Image: Natalie Ray

This was in preparation for her upcoming second resection.

Now Myla, who is growing drug intolerant, is on the highest dose of one of her medications and another has been increased.

But this is making little difference.

“She’s been seizing ever since,” says Natalie. “It varies but some nights she can have up to 40 seizures.”

Life has been turned upside down for the family by Myla’s condition.

Natalie had to give up her work as a nail technician and has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Myla shaved her head on TikTok

Despite the challenges and heartache, she and Steven try to create as much fun and normality as possible for Myla and her siblings Lyle, 14, Millie, 13, and Lara, 5.

Natalie says: “We did Dubai in May. That was a special one because Myla was going in for surgery.

“She loves animals so she swam with the dolphins.”

They also try to stay as light-hearted as possible about what is happening.

When Myla’s head was shaved again for her SEEG, she documented the moment.

“We did a TikTok,” says Natalie, who regularly posts videos on the platform of the family’s journey. “She got me the clippers and was like ‘right Mum! What are you getting so upset about?'”

Myla’s hair shaved for her SEEG test in August. Image: Natalie Ray.

Despite their situation, they remain grateful for what they have.

“When you see some of the kids in the hospital ward,” says Natalie. “I know what Myla’s got is bad but you walk out there thinking things could be way worse.”

They are pinning their hopes on the surgeons getting all the dysplasia causing Myla’s seizures during her October 29 operation.

“It’s the same odds as last time, 50/50,” says Natalie. “They could resect [cut out] it and Myla is great or it might be the same as last time.

“The brain is intelligent and can find another pathway to start seizures.

“And that could be the case for Myla.

“But we need to try something.”

Conversation