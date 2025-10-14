Retiring Kinross GP and St Johnstone FC doctor reflects on 40 years of job he loves

When Alistair McCracken started working as a GP, doctors wore suits and ties and their appointment books were handwritten.

A doctor was on duty 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Today being a doctor is very different.

The Kinross GP is reflecting on his career as he hangs up his stethoscope – 46 years after he qualified.

I ask Dr McCracken, 70, why he hasn’t retired before now.

“I enjoy it too much,” he says.

“It never really occurred to me to retire until maybe about nine months ago.

“And then it was only because I thought things are changing.

“The other thing is you don’t want to make a big mistake and then people say: ‘Well what was that old guy still doing practicing?'”

Chatting to him, I can see why Dr McCracken is probably very popular with his patients.

And why his departure will be a loss keenly felt at Orwell Medical Practice in Loch Leven Health Centre.

Asked how he sums up four decades working as a local GP, he recalls something his eldest son once said: “He was asked at school, what does your dad do?

“And he said: ‘He gets paid quite a lot of money for chatting to his pals.’

“And that probably, over 40 years, sums it up quite well, I would say.”

Crisis in general practice

I also spoke to Dr McCracken about the crisis general practice in Scotland is facing.

“There’s no doubt there is a crisis,” he says.

“And it’s not doing the general practitioner-patient relationship any good.

“Today’s GPs are every bit as good and every bit as hard working as they were when I started out.

“But the constant barrage from Facebook just makes it seem like it’s completely not the case.”

He believes one way of taking the pressure off is to require students – whose medical education is funded by the Scottish Government – to work in Scotland for at least five years after graduating.

He says it costs a six-figure sum to train each medical student, yet many new graduates leave for jobs abroad.

“We’re putting a lot of money into the service and we’re not getting it back,” he says.

He also warns that the difficulties facing general practice are worsened by the shortage of support services, particularly in mental health.

Physiotherapy, podiatry and district nursing are also “hopelessly underfunded,” leading to long waits.

In Perth and Kinross, he says, district nurse numbers have halved since the 1980s, while the local population has doubled.

Politicians, he adds, should visit local GP surgeries to see what can be done to alleviate the pressures.

Joining the Mill Street Practice

Dr McCracken was educated at Perth Academy and studied medicine at Edinburgh University.

He qualified in 1979.

After training in Edinburgh and the Borders, he spent two years in New Zealand before coming home.

“I wanted to work in a rural, semi-rural area so I always quite fancied Kinross,” he explains.

“But there were lots of GPs and not many posts which is a complete change to nowadays.

“So I was fortunate to be selected.

“I joined three practitioners working at a surgery in Mill Street.”

What was it like being GP in the late 1970s?

Dr McCracken paints a picture of what it was like when he started practicing in the late 1970s.

“There was a doctor on duty 24 hours a day seven days a week including Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

“And you were expected to wear a suit, collar and tie.”

He continues: “It was a completely different job back then.

“We weren’t only GPs, we were also police surgeons. That meant we attended the police station, usually in the middle of the night, to take blood from drunk drivers.

“We also had to attend suspicious deaths and road traffic accidents.”

Stories from the rounds

Dr McCracken recalls two patient stories from the early days of his career.

One of them began with a night-time phone call from a local lady.

“She said: ‘I think my husband Willie might have passed away.

“So I went and did my examination.

“It was about 3am and the bedroom was dimly lit.

“I said: ‘Yes Nancy, I think he’s passed away.’

She went: ‘Oh dear, never mind.’

“And I was just going out the door when there’s a rustling sound and this voice from the bed says: ‘Nancy.’

“And she replies: ‘Willie, shut up! If the doctor says you’re deed, you’re deed!

“I said: Oh he’s maybe revived.

“Maybe you go and get him a dram, he might be alright.”

‘Frightening but very rewarding’

Dr McCracken also used to deliver babies.

But he says first-time mums were the exception as it was deemed too risky.

“It was frightening, but very rewarding,” he explains.

“In my time here I have probably delivered about 20 babies.

“There was one occasion when the husband wasn’t present and his wife wasn’t sure where he was.

“I delivered the baby and left the house.

“I was walking when I heard this voice shouting for help.

“There were roadworks across the road and when I went over saw there was a big hole.

“And there was the new father stuck down the hole after falling in!

“He wasn’t injured, but couldn’t get out.

“I gave my hand down and said: ‘By the way, congratulations, you are a dad again.’

“And he replied: ‘Oh my god’ and nearly fell back again in the hole!”

Becoming part of the local community

Dr McCracken recalls having to decide early on what kind of local GP he wanted to be.

“One of the senior doctors took me aside and said: ‘You can do your job, go home at night and shut the door,” he explains.

“Or you can be part of the community and get involved.

“And I think that was the best advice I ever got.”

Dr McCracken chose to get involved.

And he took part in all sorts of different activities, including helping out with school football teams and joining various boards.

The grandad-of-three found being part of the community helped him to build trust with his patients.

Nurturing those relationships has seen Dr McCracken look after whole families – in one case, five generations of the same family.

Team doctor for St Johnstone F.C

Alongside his GP work, Dr McCracken was club doctor at St Johnstone FC for more than two decades.

“I’ve been a fan of St Johnstone for 65 years,” he says proudly.

“I took on the role of team doctor in 1985 and stayed on until 2008. And I was also a director for four years.

“I met some amazing people and had some fantastic, happy times.”

Plans for retirement

Now he’s looking forward to more time with his wife Janieann, their children and three grandchildren — Elvie, 11, Flora, 8, and Robin, 6.

He’s also halfway through a history and politics degree at Stirling University, which he may finish.

But in terms of his career, he has no regrets.

“The last 40 years have been a privilege. I’ve met lots of great characters.

“I’ve had so many conversations with people — so much fun, also a lot of sadness and seeing people being brave in the face of illness and difficult situations.

“I’ve been so lucky to have been a witness to it all.”