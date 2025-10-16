Donors save Perthshire mum with rare ‘unclassified’ blood condition and her two children

If it wasn’t for blood donors Perthshire mum Ann Agnew and her two children wouldn’t be here today.

All three of them needed blood transfusions to survive and Ann has been diagnosed with a condition so rare it has been termed “unclassified” by doctors.

Today Ann, 58, reflects on what happened and explains why she is incredibly grateful for the blood donations they all received.

And her story – stretching from complicated pregnancies in her 20s to a near-fatal haemorrhage years later – is a stark reminder of how any of us might come to depend on blood donors.

“I’ve always said to people who give blood: ‘You’re my heroes,’” she says.

“Because if it wasn’t for blood donors, me and my two children wouldn’t be here today.”

That is why the Perthshire mum is backing The Courier’s Be Our Blood campaign where we are asking people across Tayside, Fife and Stirling to register here and become a donor.

Every blood donation can save up to three lives, but currently less than 3% of eligible people in Scotland give blood.

The Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service needs 500 more people to become donors locally this year.

Ann, who lives in Glendevon, and her two children are just three examples of the many lives which have been saved thanks to blood donors.

Here is her story.

What happened when Ann had her first baby?

Ann was just 20 when she gave birth to her first child, a son called Graeme.

But she wasn’t aware how a small slip during his delivery would end up resulting in potentially life-threatening complications.

“When I had him, his head came out and slipped back in again,” she explains.

“It was just a simple thing. But in that moment, his blood mixed with mine.

“And that triggered a rare antibody in my body known as anti-C.

“But I didn’t know anything about it until I was pregnant again.”

Ann’s second baby was ‘severely anaemic’

Ann’s second pregnancy, with her daughter Gillian, went smoothly.

That was until Ann took her home after she was born at the former Rottenrow Maternity Hospital in Glasgow.

“I remember looking at Gillian in her cot and she was transparent,” Ann says.

“She was completely white and you could see her veins.”

Straight away Ann phoned her GP who told her to get to hospital immediately.

“They told me her blood count was low and if she didn’t have a transfusion within 12 hours, she might not make it.

“She was severely anaemic.”

Gillian’s red blood cells had been destroyed by the anti-C antibody that had passed from Ann’s body into her own.

How can the anti-C antibody be harmful?

Anti-C antibodies are red blood cell antibodies which can form during pregnancy and cause Hemolytic Disease of the Fetus and Newborn (HDFN).

This is a condition where a mother’s antibodies attack her baby’s red blood cells.

If the mother has the anti-C antibody, it can attack the baby’s healthy red blood cells while the baby is still in the womb or just after birth.

That destroys the baby’s red cells and can cause severe anaemia – which means the baby doesn’t have enough blood to carry oxygen around their body.

A compatible blood donor was needed

Doctors at Glasgow’s Rottenrow Maternity Hospital worked frantically to find a compatible blood donor for Ann’s baby girl.

Gillian needed a carefully matched donor blood — compatible not only with her basic blood type but also specifically free of the anti-C antibodies that Ann carried.

It’s a rarer combination that takes longer to locate in blood banks.

“She ended up having multiple pints of blood,” Ann says.

“And that donated blood saved her life.”

How a blood donor saved Ann’s son

Six years later, Ann, who was then 26, became pregnant again.

But this time doctors were aware of the risks.

Throughout her pregnancy with her youngest child, David, she underwent eight amniocentesis tests.

This was to monitor whether her baby’s blood was being attacked by her antibodies.

“They decided four weeks before I was due that he had to be born early,” she explains.

“They didn’t want to take any chances.”

When David was born, he was jaundiced and dangerously anaemic.

And Ann was then told something she has never forgotten.

“They told me a lady had come in especially because her blood matched David’s,” she recalls.

“She came in just to give blood so that he could be born.

“He had quite a few pints of blood.

“I was so grateful to her – she saved his life.”

She adds: “I asked the hospital if I could write her a wee letter just to say thank you.

“I never met her, but I wanted her to know what she did for us.”

Ann’s blood transfusion after routine operation

For years afterwards, Ann raised her children and put the medical scares behind her.

But then, when she was 38, she ended up seriously ill after having a routine tonsillectomy.

Getting her tonsils out was straightforward but everything changed the morning after.

“I came home after the operation and my neck was very painful.

“My husband phoned my GP who prescribed antibiotics.

“But the next day I went into my kitchen and was overcome with this feeling of dread.

“And the next thing I knew my throat popped.

“Gillian, who was 14 at the time, was standing in front of me and I haemorrhaged all over her.

“I kept saying I was going to die because I couldn’t get the bleeding to stop. It was horrific.”

Ann’s husband Arthur rushed her to hospital in their car.

“By the time we got there, I’d lost a lot of blood,” she says.

“They took me straight into the operating theatre.

“When I woke up, the nurse told me they had to remove half a gallon of blood from my abdomen.’

“This is because I’d swallowed so much.”

Doctors were able to stop the bleeding and stitched up her throat.

Ann had to get five units of blood.

Bleeding disorder

Tests at the Haemophilia and Thrombosis Centre at Glasgow Royal Infirmary eventually revealed Ann had developed several new antibodies after the transfusion.

And doctors now suspect she has a bleeding disorder.

But it is so unusual it has no official name.

“They call it unclassified,” she explains.

“They know I bleed heavily, but it doesn’t have a name.

“So if I am ever in an accident, I need specially matched blood.”

Ann now carries an SOS chain around her neck and an NHS alert card in her purse, listing her antibodies and emergency information.

“It says to contact the blood bank if I ever need a transfusion,” she says.

“That way, they can get the right blood quickly.”

Thankful for blood donors

Ann’s children are now grown up.

Graeme is 38, Gillian is 37, and David is 31.

But Ann, who works as a private carer, says she will never forget the people who gave blood to ensure her children survived.

“From that day on I have been really thankful.

“This is why I will always encourage people to give blood. It only takes a few minutes and it could save someone’s life.”

She adds: “If it wasn’t for people giving blood, me and my two children wouldn’t be here it’s as simple as that.”