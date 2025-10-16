Donors save Perthshire mum with rare ‘unclassified’ blood condition and her two children

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Donors save Perthshire mum with rare ‘unclassified’ blood condition and her two children

Ann Agnew and her children are alive today thanks to people who gave blood, now she is encouraging more locals to register.

Perthshire mum Ann Agnew is grateful for the blood donations which saved her life and the lives of her two children.
Perthshire mum Ann Agnew is grateful for the blood donations which saved her life and the lives of her two children. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Debbie Clarke

If it wasn’t for blood donors Perthshire mum Ann Agnew and her two children wouldn’t be here today.

All three of them needed blood transfusions to survive and Ann has been diagnosed with a condition so rare it has been termed “unclassified” by doctors.

Today Ann, 58, reflects on what happened and explains why she is incredibly grateful for the blood donations they all received.

And her story – stretching from complicated pregnancies in her 20s to a near-fatal haemorrhage years later – is a stark reminder of how any of us might come to depend on blood donors.

“I’ve always said to people who give blood: ‘You’re my heroes,’” she says.

“Because if it wasn’t for blood donors, me and my two children wouldn’t be here today.”

Ann's daughter Gillian when she was 4 holding David at eight days old after he received his blood transfusion.
Ann’s children Gillian and David were saved by blood donors. Image: Ann Agnew.

That is why the Perthshire mum is backing The Courier’s Be Our Blood campaign where we are asking people across Tayside, Fife and Stirling to register here and become a donor.

Every blood donation can save up to three lives, but currently less than 3% of eligible people in Scotland give blood.

The Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service needs 500 more people to become donors locally this year.

Perthshire's Ann is backing The Courier's blood donation campaign.
Perthshire’s Ann is backing The Courier’s blood donation campaign. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Ann, who lives in Glendevon, and her two children are just three examples of the many lives which have been saved thanks to blood donors.

Here is her story.

What happened when Ann had her first baby?

Ann was just 20 when she gave birth to her first child, a son called Graeme.

But she wasn’t aware how a small slip during his delivery would end up resulting in potentially life-threatening complications.

“When I had him, his head came out and slipped back in again,” she explains.

“It was just a simple thing. But in that moment, his blood mixed with mine.

“And that triggered a rare antibody in my body known as anti-C.

“But I didn’t know anything about it until I was pregnant again.”

Ann’s second baby was ‘severely anaemic’

Ann’s second pregnancy, with her daughter Gillian, went smoothly.

That was until Ann took her home after she was born at the former Rottenrow Maternity Hospital in Glasgow.

“I remember looking at Gillian in her cot and she was transparent,” Ann says.

“She was completely white and you could see her veins.”

Straight away Ann phoned her GP who told her to get to hospital immediately.

“They told me her blood count was low and if she didn’t have a transfusion within 12 hours, she might not make it.

“She was severely anaemic.”

Gillian’s red blood cells had been destroyed by the anti-C antibody that had passed from Ann’s body into her own.

How can the anti-C antibody be harmful?

Anti-C antibodies are red blood cell antibodies which can form during pregnancy and cause Hemolytic Disease of the Fetus and Newborn (HDFN).

This is a condition where a mother’s antibodies attack her baby’s red blood cells.

If the mother has the anti-C antibody, it can attack the baby’s healthy red blood cells while the baby is still in the womb or just after birth.

That destroys the baby’s red cells and can cause severe anaemia – which means the baby doesn’t have enough blood to carry oxygen around their body.

A compatible blood donor was needed

Doctors at Glasgow’s Rottenrow Maternity Hospital worked frantically to find a compatible blood donor for Ann’s baby girl.

Gillian needed a carefully matched donor blood — compatible not only with her basic blood type but also specifically free of the anti-C antibodies that Ann carried.

It’s a rarer combination that takes longer to locate in blood banks.

Ann's daughter Gillian aged one
Ann’s daughter Gillian aged one. Image: Ann Agnew

“She ended up having multiple pints of blood,” Ann says.

“And that donated blood saved her life.”

How a blood donor saved Ann’s son

Six years later, Ann, who was then 26, became pregnant again.

But this time doctors were aware of the risks.

Throughout her pregnancy with her youngest child, David, she underwent eight amniocentesis tests.

This was to monitor whether her baby’s blood was being attacked by her antibodies.

“They decided four weeks before I was due that he had to be born early,” she explains.

“They didn’t want to take any chances.”

When David was born, he was jaundiced and dangerously anaemic.

Ann's children Gillian and David when they were younger. Their lives were saved by blood donors.
Gillian and David’s lives were saved by blood donors. Image: Ann Agnew

And Ann was then told something she has never forgotten.

“They told me a lady had come in especially because her blood matched David’s,” she recalls.

“She came in just to give blood so that he could be born.

“He had quite a few pints of blood.

“I was so grateful to her – she saved his life.”

She adds: “I asked the hospital if I could write her a wee letter just to say thank you.

“I never met her, but I wanted her to know what she did for us.”

Ann’s blood transfusion after routine operation

For years afterwards, Ann raised her children and put the medical scares behind her.

But then, when she was 38, she ended up seriously ill after having a routine tonsillectomy.

Getting her tonsils out was straightforward but everything changed the morning after.

“I came home after the operation and my neck was very painful.

“My husband phoned my GP who prescribed antibiotics.

“But the next day I went into my kitchen and was overcome with this feeling of dread.

“And the next thing I knew my throat popped.

“Gillian, who was 14 at the time, was standing in front of me and I haemorrhaged all over her.

“I kept saying I was going to die because I couldn’t get the bleeding to stop. It was horrific.”

Ann with her daughter Gillian.
Ann with Gillian. Image: Ann Agnew

Ann’s husband Arthur rushed her to hospital in their car.

“By the time we got there, I’d lost a lot of blood,” she says.

“They took me straight into the operating theatre.

“When I woke up, the nurse told me they had to remove half a gallon of blood from my abdomen.’

“This is because I’d swallowed so much.”

Doctors were able to stop the bleeding and stitched up her throat.

Ann had to get five units of blood.

Bleeding disorder

Tests at the Haemophilia and Thrombosis Centre at Glasgow Royal Infirmary eventually revealed Ann had developed several new antibodies after the transfusion.

And doctors now suspect she has a bleeding disorder.

But it is so unusual it has no official name.

“They call it unclassified,” she explains.

“They know I bleed heavily, but it doesn’t have a name.

“So if I am ever in an accident, I need specially matched blood.”

Ann now carries an SOS chain around her neck and an NHS alert card in her purse, listing her antibodies and emergency information.

Ann, from Perthshire, with the SOS chain she now carries. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“It says to contact the blood bank if I ever need a transfusion,” she says.

“That way, they can get the right blood quickly.”

Thankful for blood donors

Ann’s children are now grown up.

Graeme is 38, Gillian is 37, and David is 31.

Ann's two children Gillian and David whose lives were saved by blood donors.
Ann’s two children Gillian and David. Image: Ann Agnew

But Ann, who works as a private carer, says she will never forget the people who gave blood to ensure her children survived.

“From that day on I have been really thankful.

“This is why I will always encourage people to give blood. It only takes a few minutes and it could save someone’s life.”

She adds: “If it wasn’t for people giving blood, me and my two children wouldn’t be here it’s as simple as that.”

Conversation