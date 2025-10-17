How a Broughty Ferry woman’s fight with cancer led to world-first trial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

How a Broughty Ferry woman’s fight with cancer led to world-first trial

Jennifer Robertson, who was diagnosed with gastro-oesophageal cancer in July last year, shares what it's like to be the first patient in Europe to take part in ground-breaking cancer research.

Jennifer Robertson, from Broughty Ferry, is the first patient in Europe to take part in a global trial for gastro-oesophageal cancer.
Jennifer Robertson, from Broughty Ferry, is the first patient in Europe to take part in a global trial for gastro-oesophageal cancer. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
By Debbie Clarke

For Jennifer Robertson, surviving gastro-oesophageal cancer is only the beginning.

Now, as the first person in Europe testing a new bespoke vaccine for the disease, the 60-year-old is part of important research which could change countless lives in the future.

Jennifer, from Broughty Ferry, is one of only five people in the world to receive the personalised gastro-oesophageal cancer jab as part of a global clinical trial.

And it is hoped one day the results could transform the way patients with the disease are treated.

Jennifer, who is now in remission, started the therapy in December 2024.

“After my diagnosis I was asked if I would be interested in doing a trial for cancer research and I said yes absolutely,” Jennifer recalls.

“I’m all for it because we don’t get anywhere with treatments without research.

“And I have probably benefited from people taking part in trials before me.”

Jennifer, from Broughty Ferry, explains what it's been like taking part in the cancer trial.
Jennifer, from Broughty Ferry, has been taking part in a cancer trial. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

She adds: “I was excited to be the first person in Europe to have the treatment – it’s really something special.”

How does the cancer therapy work?

Jennifer’s cancer therapy is administered as an injection and uses similar technology to the Covid-19 mRNA vaccine.

It works by using a patient’s own immune system to attack and destroy cancer cells.

The jab is personalised for each patient taking it.

Jennifer is being given nine doses alongside traditional treatments like surgery and chemotherapy.

And last week she had her final injection.

It is a remarkable step in Jennifer’s journey — one that began with a simple case of acid reflux.

‘It came out of the blue’

In early 2024, Jennifer, who was then working full-time as a medical secretary in Dundee, started having problems with food travelling back up her oesophagus after eating.

“I started having severe acid reflux,” she explains.

“It came out of the blue and was the only symptom I had.

“But thankfully my GP thought there was something more sinister going on.

“So he sent me for an endoscopy at Stracathro Hospital straight away.”

Jennifer went on to have two endoscopies and a CT scan.

Broughty Ferry's Jennifer has been taking part in a global cancer trial.
Broughty Ferry’s Jennifer has been taking part in a global cancer trial this year. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

She continues: “They told me they were going down the cancer route but assured me that didn’t necessarily mean I had cancer.

“But as soon as the word is mentioned you think ‘that’s it’.

“I was glad, though, that they did mention it because it meant when I was diagnosed it didn’t come as a bolt out of the blue.”

When was Jennifer diagnosed with cancer?

Jennifer attended an appointment at Ninewells Hospital in July last year.

And that’s when she learned she had cancer.

“Initially it was the surgical team that I dealt with,” she explains.

“And that’s when they told me they had found a tumour.

“It was underneath my oesophagus and just sitting above my stomach.

“It was a big tumour and quite advanced.

“They said I would have chemotherapy first to shrink it and then an operation to remove the tumour.

“It was all a bit surreal.”

She went on to have a PET (positron emission tomography) imaging scan which revealed the tumour was contained.

“That was the only time I got emotional – when I found out the cancer hadn’t spread.

“It was the biggest relief.”

Jennifer’s cancer treatment

Jennifer went on to have four rounds of chemotherapy.

The sessions took place every fortnight at Ninewells Hospital.

Jennifer at her first chemotherapy session.
Jennifer at her first chemotherapy session. Image: Jennifer Robertson

“It wasn’t painful but it sucks the life out of you,” she says.

“It wipes you out completely. All you can do is just rest.”

Once her final round finished, doctors gave her a few months to recover before operating.

The surgery to remove the tumour took place in February 2025.

“The operation was huge,” Jennifer says.

“It took 11 hours.

“But I had 100% faith in the surgeons, doctors and the nurses.

“They were all absolutely marvellous, they really were. So I wasn’t worried going into the operation.”

Surgeons had to remove part of her oesophagus and 60% of her stomach.

“They had to take part of my oesophagus out through my back and collapse one of my lungs to reach the tumour and take it out,” she explains.

“Then they took my oesophagus and what was left of my stomach, stretched it and sealed them both together.

“The surgeons managed to do keyhole surgery and they got all of the tumour.

“What they did was amazing.”

Recovering after cancer surgery

Jennifer’s recovery after the operation was tough.

“I was in intensive care for five days and then four weeks in the ward,” she says.

“It was tough going because I was fed through a drip when I was in hospital.

“But when I came home I had to train my stomach to eat smaller portions after a lot of it was removed.

“They said it would take roughly a year for my eating habits to get better.

“I have small meals throughout the day.

But it is very hard because I love my food.

“Eating is still a bit difficult but I am getting there. This is my new normal.”

Jennifer at her last chemotherapy session. Image: Jennifer Robertson

Jennifer then had another four rounds of chemotherapy to make sure all traces of the cancer were gone.

Family support

In August this year Jennifer finished treatment, and another scan confirmed she was cancer-free.

“To hear that was amazing,” she says.

“I will now have follow-up scans every three months for the next two years.

“I’m being closely monitored just to make sure it doesn’t come back.”

Throughout her treatment Jennifer has had a lot of support from family and friends which she is very thankful for.

Jennifer pictured with her mum. Image: Jennifer Robertson

“Everyone has been so helpful and positive.

“My family and friends are where I have drawn a lot of my strength from.

“But I was determined this cancer wasn’t going to beat me.

“I know I still have a bit of a journey ahead with follow-up appointments and continuing my recovery, but for the most part, I have got through it.”

Taking part in the global cancer trial

Jennifer started taking part in the global trial last December.

She has been treated at Tayside Cancer Centre – a University of Dundee and NHS Tayside facility – which is one of 38 cancer centres around the world that are offering the mRNA therapy treatment.

Jennifer, from Broughty Ferry, started taking part in the cancer trial in December 2024.
Jennifer, from Broughty Ferry, started taking part in the cancer trial in December last year. Image: Dundee University

The therapy has been developed by pharmaceutical companies Moderna and MSD.

It’s planned that only 20 patients across the world with gastro or gastro-oesophageal cancer – including Jennifer – will be given the treatment during the trial’s first phase.

“They took a biopsy and from that a bespoke vaccine was made purely for me,” she explains.

“The doses are injected into me and my immune system is then being monitored to see how it responds.”

Jennifer is the first patient in Europe on a global trial to be given a personalised cancer therapy
Jennifer is the first patient in Europe on a global trial to be given a personalised cancer therapy. Image: Dundee University

While she has experienced flu-like symptoms after having each dose, Jennifer says they have only lasted a few days before settling down.

“I feel very privileged to have been part of the trial.

“And I feel it is something good which is coming out of having this type of cancer.”

She adds: “If there is anything I can do to help research into this disease, I am more than happy to do it.”

Conversation