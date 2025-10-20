Fife dad with incurable brain tumour dealt ‘devastating blow’ over life-changing medication

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife dad with incurable brain tumour dealt ‘devastating blow’ over life-changing medication

Liam Vincent-Kilbride says he has gone back to being a "father, a husband and a friend again" since he started taking vorasidenib.

Liam Vincent-Kilbride fears losing access to the drug vorasidenib. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
By Lindsey Hamilton

A Fife dad with an incurable brain tumour has been dealt a “devastating blow” as the drug he says has changed his life may not be made available on the NHS.

Liam Vincent-Kilbride, 31, from Balmullo, who has glioma, was prescribed vorasidenib last November after he underwent gruelling brain surgery earlier the same month.

Surgery only managed to remove 80% of Liam’s tumour, so he was told it would continue to expand.

It was at that point that Liam was offered the chance to trial the new drug.

Now, however, the former physical trainer, singer and actor has learned that the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has issued a draft decision not to recommend vorasidenib for use on the NHS.

The move is under consultation, but if it is confirmed, Liam says it will be a “devastating blow” for him and others waiting for the drug to be approved for wider use.

Fife man’s seizures stop and tumour not growing thanks to new drug

He told The Courier: “Glioma is an incurable cancer, and for many of us, aggressive treatments have been the only way forward before its arrival.

Vorasidenib gave us time to stave off such treatments and allow us a peaceful gap with a higher quality of life between diagnoses and surgery, and then the eventuality of chemotherapy and/or radiation therapy.”

Liam says that before trialling vorasidenib, he was on a cocktail of 14 drugs a day.

He says that mentally, he was “already beaten down to a point where I saw little to no light”.

However, Liam says since he started taking vorasidenib – and cutting his drug intake to just three – he has seen a huge number of benefits.

These include his tumour not growing, his seizures stopping, losing 10kg and eating without nausea.

Liam Vincent-Kilbride brain tumour
Liam in his fitness trainer days. Image: Liam Vincent-Kilbride

He says this has allowed him to return to teaching singing, to renovate his home, to learn two languages – helping with the aphasia he had from surgery – and to go back to “being a father, a husband and a friend again”.

Liam continued: “Living with glioma is a challenge that has become bearable both physically and mentally thanks to vorasidenib.

“In a week’s time, I get the results of my next MRI, a result – given how my health has continued to improve – I can say with confidence will be good.

“However, now that result will be somewhat tainted because, while NICE say that the draft guidance does not impact those already accessing vorasidenib and will still be able to access it as part of their treatment, this is not entirely true.

“Those on the early access program have been told by their oncologists that if the final decision in November is made that vorasidenib will not be available on the NHS, they will only receive one more year of this life-changing medication.”

Liam feels he has started to get his “old self” back because of the drug. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

Liam fears for the wider impact of the drug only being available to people privately.

He added: “There are going to be more people over the years in the UK who will need this and may not have access to it.

“I am sharing my positive experience with vorasidenib in the hope that NICE can overturn this decision for all of us battling glioma.

“I’ll be one of the ‘lucky ones’ to get it for another year, but without it being approved, I’ll have no other choice come December 2026.”

A NICE spokesman said: “We are, of course, aware of the impact that a decision not to recommend a treatment can have.

“The views of people who are directly affected by the recommendations we make, as well as their carers and the organisations that represent their interests, are important in the development of our guidance.

‘This is not NICE’s final decision on vorasidenib’

“However, we also need to consider the evidence of a treatment’s clinical and cost-effectiveness in our decision-making.

“Clinical trial evidence ​shows​ that vorasidenib increases how long people have before their cancer gets worse compared with a placebo.

“But there is not enough evidence to show if vorasidenib extends how long people with the condition live.”

He added: “This is not NICE’s final decision on vorasidenib; our draft guidance is now open for public consultation.

“We have also asked the (manufacturing) company for additional information, including on key issues such as overall survival and this, together with comments received as part of the public consultation, will be considered by the independent committee at its next meeting.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Medicines Consortium said: “The remit of the Scottish Medicines Consortium is to provide advice to NHS boards across Scotland about the clinical and cost-effectiveness of new medicines.

“SMC is currently reviewing vorasidenib and will issue advice early next year.”

Conversation