Why has Dundee Slimming World legend decided to call it a day after 26 years – and it’s not the fat jabs

Ginevra McComiskie, who has helped thousands of Dundonians hit their weight-loss targets, is retiring after 26 years.

Dundee Slimming World consultant Ginevra McComiskie is retiring after 26 years. Image - Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
By Debbie Clarke

Over the past two decades, Ginevra McComiskie has not only supported thousands of Dundonians on their weight-loss journeys – she has helped to transform lives for the better.

The 67-year-old says the poignant messages she receives from her members make  the hard work worthwhile.

“There is a woman in her 40s in one of my groups who lost nine stone over two years,” Ginevra says proudly.

“She had health issues because of her weight.

“After reaching her target, she put a message in my Facebook group which said: ‘You’ve saved my life’.”

She adds: “That’s the reason why I do this.”

But now, after 26 years working in Dundee as a Slimming World consultant, Ginevra has decided to put her scales away for good.

And the gran-of-two was given an emotional send-off by her members, friends and family who attended her last group meeting in St Peter and Paul’s church hall on Friday.

Why weight-loss was a family affair

Ginevra, who lives in Dundee, first learned about Slimming World in 1998 and decided to become a member.

She was 41 at the time.

“I saw an editorial in the Evening Telegraph,” she explains.

“And being Italian I thought eating unlimited pasta sounds good to me!

Slimming World members can eat unlimited amounts of certain foods such as pasta and potatoes.

“My dad actually joined up first and was losing weight. So my husband John and I then decided to sign up together.

“Between us we lost ten stone!

“I lost four and a half stone, and John lost five and a half stone,” she says.

“We had two young children at the time and it fitted in because my husband and I ate the same meals.

“We enjoyed it and it didn’t feel like we were on a diet.

“And doing it together definitely motivated us.”

Ginevra found her purpose

Two years later, Ginevra, who was then working as a manager at the Bank of Scotland, decided to train as a consultant.

“Slimming World helped me to lose weight,” she explains.

“So I wanted to help other people do it too.”

The mum-of-two attended an Opportunities Day at the former Ballinard Hotel in Broughty Ferry, followed by full training in Derby.

“You were made so welcome,” she remembers.

“And I learned so much. The training was second to none.”

Dundee Slimming World consultant Ginevra at her first night in the Jimmy Shand in April 1999. Image: Ginevra McComiskie

On April 19, 1999 Ginevra launched her first evening group at the former Jimmy Shand pub in Dundee.

“I remember I felt nervous standing up in front of everybody,” she says.

“We had around 40 members on that first night.

“And we ended up with over 100 members attending.”

How Ginevra’s groups grew

Ginevra’s groups flourished over the next two decades as she balanced working in the bank with running part time slimming classes in the evening.

Her Monday night group grew quickly, moving from the Jimmy Shand to larger halls in Menzieshill and later the Friary.

In 2012, she took early retirement from her role in the bank and added two Thursday afternoon groups in Ardler.

And later she started up two Friday morning sessions at St Peter and St Paul church hall in Coldside.

Life-changing transformations

Some of the changes Ginevra has seen in her members over the years have been remarkable.

She recalls one man who shed an incredible 11 stone.

And she’s also helped women lose weight to qualify for IVF treatment.

“I had two members who were given a BMI that they had to get within before they could start IVF treatment.

“And both of them did it. They also went on to have babies which is amazing.”

Ginevra with some of her group members in the Friary in 2019. Image: Kim Cessford / DCT Media

Ginevra has also proved that age is no barrier to weight-loss.

“I have one 87-year-old lady who I helped get to her target weight just two weeks ago.

“It just goes to show that you can lose weight no matter how old you are,” she says.

A ‘quick fix’ vs lasting change

One change Ginevra has seen in recent years is how weight-loss injections have impacted Slimming World membership.

Weight-loss jabs have surged in popularity.

And she believes this has resulted in people choosing to use them instead of joining diet clubs.

But she thinks they are a “quick fix”.

And that once people realise this, they will go back to traditional weight-loss groups.

“Many people think weight-loss jabs are a quick fix,” she says.

“But then they start to realise all they do is make them not want to eat. They suppress the appetite, they don’t change eating habits.

Ginevra has helped thousands of Dundonians lose weight over the years. Image – Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

“And that’s not a healthy way to lose weight. Whereas Slimming World’s approach is healthier and more sustainable.”

Ginevra says its policy is members have to let their consultant know they are using weight-loss injections.

And she tells me there are a couple of people in her sessions who are using them.

They’re still welcome, although not eligible for awards.

Ginevra firmly believes that her groups can deliver the same results as weight-loss medication.

“Somebody said to me they’d lost eight pounds in three weeks on the jabs,” she continues.

“But you can do that in a week at Slimming World when you first start.”

She also says the cost of weekly meetings remains modest – compared to the jabs which can be very expensive.

“I spoke to someone last week who told me the jabs cost her £180 a month when she started taking them.

“And it’s now gone up to £280,” she says.

“Slimming World is just £5.95 a week.”

Ginevra’s personal view is that the jabs are not a good idea – especially for keeping weight off long-term.

“Something like that is a quick fix just like all the shakes you get,” she continues.

“But you can’t sustain it for life.

“It has to be a lifestyle change.”

She adds: “Unless people are given weight-loss jabs medically, I don’t think they should consider them.

“We don’t know what the long-term effects of weight-loss injections could be.”

Time to step back and focus on family

Through the years Ginevra’s husband John, 68, has been by her side.

Ginevra, pictured with husband John, at the Slimming World Oscars in Birmingham in June 2023. Image: Ginevra McComiskie

And since he retired from his job as a plumber, he has been helping her at the groups.

But now after more than two decades, Ginevra has decided to step down from her consultant role.

She plans to spend more time with her family including her two grandchildren Jack, 8, and Sophie, 5.

“There’s a lot of lifting and carrying in this role — tables, chairs, equipment. It was easier when I was younger.

“So I just feel that now is the time to retire so we can go on holidays while we are still able.

Ginevra with friends and family at her last group meeting in Dundee last Friday. Image – Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

“As well as helping out with the grandchildren.

“I just want to spend more time with my family.”

She adds: “I am sad to go.

“But it’s been very rewarding to be a part of people’s lives and see the changes – not just in their physical appearance, but also seeing their confidence grow.”

