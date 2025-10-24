How Carnoustie mum learned she had breast cancer – despite having no symptoms

When Mags Muir walked into the mobile unit parked outside Carnoustie Leisure Centre last October, she thought little of it.

The 62-year-old, who lives in the town, was going for a routine mammogram appointment.

“I never thought there would be anything wrong because I had no symptoms whatsoever.

“I’d had two before this one in recent years and they had been fine.

“So I had no reason to think this one would be any different,” she explains.

What she didn’t know that morning was that the short appointment would change her life – and perhaps save it.

The scan results were unclear and Mags was called back for a second mammogram at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

“This time they also did a biopsy and at this point I started to think something was wrong.”

Ten days later she was called back to Ninewells where an oncologist told her the results showed she had stage two breast cancer.

She went on to have an MRI and an ultrasound.

And this was when she was told the cancer was so small, she would never have found it herself.

Mags is sharing her experience to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The mum-of-one is keen to highlight why it’s so important for women aged between 50 and 70 to take up invitations for routine mammogram appointments.

Carnoustie mum’s breast cancer diagnosis

On November 25 last year, Mags sat in a consulting room at Ninewells as a doctor calmly told her she had breast cancer.

“It was very matter-of-fact,” she recalls.

“He just said: ‘Yes, you have breast cancer’. I was in shock. It completely took the wind out of my sails.”

Her 90-year-old father had gone with her that day.

“When the nurse brought him into the room and we were told I had breast cancer, he tried to reassure me.

“He had had bowel cancer himself a few years previously.”

She adds: “I am quite a positive person and I remember thinking I just have to deal with this.”

Mags was told she had invasive lobular carcinoma (ILC).

It is breast cancer that starts in the lobules, the glands in the breast that produce milk.

Further investigations

Mags was told she would need to have an MRI to check and see if the cancer had spread to other parts of her body.

She had the scan in early December at Ninewells.

And the results showed she actually had two small tumours in her left breast.

“They found two 30mm tumours,” she says.

“But a later CT scan showed the cancer was contained in my breast which was such a relief.”

What treatment did Mags have?

Initially Mags was given hormone therapy treatment – a daily tablet to stop the cancer feeding on her body’s hormones.

And she was told she would need a lumpectomy.

But as another tumour was discovered, she was then told she would need a mastectomy.

“The thought of losing my breast was horrendous and a real struggle for me.

“For me it was worse than the breast cancer diagnosis.”

She adds: “Your breasts define who you are as a woman.”

When did Mags have her mastectomy?

Mags underwent her mastectomy at Perth Royal Infirmary on February 19 this year.

“It all went really well,” she says. “There were no infections and everything healed fine.”

But breast reconstruction wasn’t possible at the time due to Mags’ BMI being too high.

“They told me I could have reconstruction later but there is a waiting list.”

The night after surgery, a nurse helped her to get changed into her nightwear and encouraged her to look in the mirror.

“I still had bandages on at that point so it still felt very medical.

“It didn’t really sink in.

“But then the next morning I had to put on a special bra I had bought and they gave me a soft breast prosthesis to put in it.

“The nurse had to help me with that because I was very upset.

“But I realised there was no point in dwelling on it because it was done. You just have to get on with it.”

What helped Mags come to terms with surgery?

Before she retired Mags had worked as a community carer with Angus Council and she had helped to care for women who’d had mastectomies.

She says having that experience helped her to come to terms with the surgery.

“I used to support these ladies with personal care and would help them shower,” she explains.

“It never entered my head that they were any different.

“So I told myself if I didn’t think differently about them, why should I think differently about myself?”

“That helped me to cope better.”

Chemotherapy and taking charge

Two months later came chemotherapy.

Mags knew she would lose her hair during treatment so she decided to take back control.

“I couldn’t have coped waking up one morning with my hair all over the pillow so I decided I would shave it off first.

“I wanted to do something positive so I did a sponsored head shave.

“It raised £5,500 for Tayside Cancer Support.”

She adds: “I now have a variety of coloured wigs which I have embraced.”

Mags had her first chemotherapy session on April 16 and then a further 15.

“The side effects weren’t as bad as I expected but it was very exhausting. I just tried to stay positive.”

Mags finished her chemotherapy treatment at the end of September and has just completed five radiotherapy sessions.

Support from family and friends

Throughout her treatment, Mags found support in her son Jamie Reynolds, 30, and his partner Rebecca Finnan, who took her to nearly every hospital appointment.

“Jamie has been there for me 100 percent,” she says warmly.

“He and Rebecca have been amazing.”

She also found strength in her friends — particularly the members of the Carnoustie Panmure Walking Football group, which she helps organise.

“They’ve been brilliant.

“Some of the guys go walking on a Tuesday morning, then meet for a bacon roll at the Bay Diner in Monifieth.

“They have now made me an honorary member of the Tuesday Walking Club.

“Some mornings I don’t think I’d have got out of bed if I wasn’t going to meet them.

“These guys have been a great support.”

‘If I hadn’t had the mammogram I would never have found it’

Now after finishing radiotherapy, Mags has had time to reflect on the year that changed her life.

“It definitely makes you think about what’s important to you.”

She’s also become passionate about raising awareness of breast cancer and encouraging others to keep up with screening appointments.

“If I hadn’t gone for that mammogram they told me I never would have found it myself.

“If I had waited a few years for my next mammogram, it probably would have been too late.”

She adds: “It is so important to look out for any changes in your breasts and take up invites for mammograms.

“It could save your life.”