Why Angus gran was left housebound after life-changing illness

When Cathy Rosa wakes up each morning, she never knows what kind of day it will be.

On bad days she’s largely housebound, sometimes bedbound, battling headaches, muscle pain, nausea and a crushing fatigue that never really lifts.

“It’s like having the flu and a hangover at the same time,” she says.

“Only it never really ends.”

For the 60-year-old from Letham in Angus, life has been shaped for more than three decades by myalgic encephalomyelitis – better known as ME or chronic fatigue syndrome.

It is a debilitating, often misunderstood condition that leaves thousands of Scots exhausted, in pain, and fighting to be believed.

Cathy is one of an estimated 20,000 Scots living with the condition.

And one of many who feel they’ve fallen through the cracks of a health system that no longer knows where to send them.

Recent statistics show there is no specialist service in Tayside for people with ME.

In fact, in recent years, only one health board in Scotland – NHS Fife – has had a dedicated ME specialist nurse.

That was until the postholder Keith Anderson passed away in 2023.

And since then, he hasn’t been replaced.

“I just didn’t get better”

Before Cathy became unwell in her mid-20s she was very active.

She particularly enjoyed outdoor activities like hill-walking and wild camping.

But when she was 25 she caught the flu and her life changed.

“It started like an ordinary flu,” she recalls.

“It’s the sort of illness where you normally feel rubbish for a week or so and then you start feeling better.

“Except I never started feeling better.”

She continues: “I ended up feeling quite ill for six months, I became housebound.

“I couldn’t walk more than a short distance without needing a rest.

“My main memory is just of just seizing any moment to lie down and rest.”

The illness forced her to leave her job as an admin worker at Women’s Aid.

Cathy saw her GP who thought she might have either post-viral syndrome or ME.

He then referred her to an NHS homeopath who put her on a strict diet and gave her some remedies to try.

And after six months she had more energy and started to feel more like herself.

When did Cathy start struggling again with chronic fatigue syndrome?

For the next few years Cathy’s condition continued to improve.

“I started being able to do more and didn’t have that painful exhaustion.

“But I always had to pay a lot of attention to my diet and have lots of rest.”

For years Cathy managed her condition carefully and raised her family.

But things changed in her fifties.

“For a while I didn’t know whether it was the menopause or ME, because there were a lot of overlapping symptoms.

“I tried treatment for the menopause – HRT – which worked for two months then that was it.

“But after explaining my symptoms to my GP she agreed with me that it was ME/chronic fatigue syndrome.

“She was sympathetic but didn’t know what could help.”

She adds: “Over the last ten years it’s been getting worse. And the last two years it’s been particularly bad.”

Simple tasks can wipe Cathy out

Now Cathy finds if she exerts herself or pushes herself too much she can end up unwell.

She says: “The best way I can describe it is it’s like you’ve kind of got a fluey, hungover feeling.

“And usually if I have a bad night with insomnia, I will go on to have a bad day.

“I’ll probably wake up already having a headache and have nausea.

“My limbs will be really heavy and everything just feels like hard work.”

Simple tasks can wipe her out.

“Most days I can’t do a shower in the morning,” she says.

“I find the standing up under the different change of temperature exhausting.

“So now I need to have a bath and go straight to bed in the evening because just doing that is very tiring.”

Cathy can also struggle with brain fog on bad days: “It sees me constantly using the wrong words.

“It can be very frustrating.”

No specialist service in Tayside

The Angus mum-of-three says there is no specialist service offered by NHS Tayside for anyone with ME or chronic fatigue syndrome.

“I am a member of Perth and Kinross ME Support Group on Facebook.

“And I have put the question to the group – what services have you had from NHS Tayside?

“And the answer is zero, nothing.

“Some members have been referred to neurology.

“But they have then been told there is nothing neurology can do for you.

“While others have been referred to long covid clinics only to be told they have ME, not long covid.”

Cathy says over the years she has been fobbed off by some doctors.

“You just have to do your own research and find ways to help yourself because there’s no one to help you.”

Four-hour workshop on chronic fatigue syndrome

The Angus gran says when she was struggling one nurse offered to secure her a place on a four-hour workshop on chronic fatigue.

“She sent me the details on the workshop which was about how to manage chronic fatigue syndrome.

“At that stage I couldn’t have even done half an hour, never mind four hours!

“It would have been too exhausting.”

She continues: “From what the Facebook group members have said – and I would agree with this – the best anyone’s ever had is that their doctor listens to them.

“Their doctor believes in them but is sorry they can’t help. That’s the best any of us have ever had.

“This is why having a specialist service would make such a difference.

“Firstly having somewhere to go and talk to someone who gets it would be incredible.

“I know there isn’t one specific treatment for ME.

“But a specialist might be able to suggest certain things which have helped others.

“Or they could come up with a treatment plan for you.”

She adds: “There are thousands of people across Scotland struggling with ME, so why is there no specialist service?

“It’s a total disgrace.”

ME/CFS should be a ‘priority’

Statistics obtained by Scottish Conservatives have shown that only one health board in Scotland – NHS Fife – has ever had a dedicated ME service.

They showed there are no specific services offered by NHS Tayside in relation to ME and related illnesses.

And that these illnesses are managed in primary care.

Tess White, Scottish Conservative MSP for the North East, says the data suggests some health boards are trying to treat ME alongside other conditions.

While others don’t have the staff or training available.

“A large cross-section of Scotland’s population have life-changing experience of ME,” she says.

“This should mean the illness gets treated as a priority.

“But the reality is, there is very little in the way of specialist treatment.”

Response from NHS Tayside

A spokesperson for NHS Tayside says: “NHS Tayside follows the NICE NG206 standard for patients with myalgia encephalomyelitis (ME) also known as chronic fatigue syndrome.

“Patients are seen in primary care and, depending on individual symptoms, they may be referred on to the appropriate service for further support.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson adds: “We have invested an additional £4.5 million this year to deliver new specialist support for people impacted by long covid, ME/CFS and other similar conditions.

“We are pleased that going forward, NHS boards will receive this money annually.

“This commitment will help boards to provide the support needed on a sustainable basis.”