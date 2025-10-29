Broughty Ferry mum turns heartbreak into hope after husband’s sudden cancer death

Within months of meeting Drew Macdonald, Leanne knew she had found her soulmate and the man she wanted to spend the rest of her life with.

“Drew is the man I wanted to grow old with,” the 43-year-old from Broughty Ferry says.

“Within a few months of meeting him, I remember thinking he was the missing piece that completed me.”

Drew, who worked as a software engineer at NCR in Dundee, was very active.

He loved mountain biking and keeping fit.

He didn’t smoke and he barely drank alcohol.

But in May 2019, their lives changed forever.

This was after her husband went to see his GP due to struggling with a persistent cough.

Keeping Drew’s memory alive

When antibiotics didn’t help and Drew began losing weight, he was referred for more tests at Dundee’s Ninewells Hospital.

The results came as a shock.

Leanne – who was just 23 weeks pregnant with their second daughter at the time – and her husband were told by doctors that Drew had stage four lung cancer.

“Our whole world was turned upside down in that moment,” Leanne recalls.

“We were so naïve — I didn’t even know what stage four meant.”

However, just 22 months later Drew passed away. He was only 37.

Now, four years on, his wife Leanne wants to keep his memory alive for their two children Lois, 8, and Rhona, 6.

And she is helping to launch the national Stand Up To Cancer campaign this autumn to fund life-saving cancer research, trials and treatments.

Leanne hopes to prevent other families from going through the same heart-breaking loss she’s experienced.

Broughty Ferry dad diagnosed with lung cancer

In May 2019 tests revealed Drew had ALK-positive lung cancer.

It’s a rare subtype of non-small cell lung cancer that often affects younger adults who have never smoked.

The disease is driven by a genetic mutation that causes abnormal cell growth.

Drew was given a drug called Alectinib, designed to block the signals telling cancer cells to grow.

The treatment worked as the tumours shrank.

“It was such a relief,” Leanne says.

“He got to be the dad he wanted to be, even if just for a while. Without that medication, he might never have seen Rhona born.”

In September 2019, baby Rhona arrived, joining big sister Lois, who was then two.

“It was wonderful that he could be part of her life,” says Leanne.

“He was so proud.”

Drew passed away – 22 months after diagnosis

As the pandemic took hold in early 2020, Drew’s health began to worsen.

Doctors switched him to a second-line drug, Lorlatinib, which allowed him to live well for longer, giving his family more time to make precious memories.

But in March 2021, Drew suddenly became unwell at home.

And the Broughty Ferry dad-of-two was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, where he died on March 30 — just 22 months after his lung cancer diagnosis.

Leanne is thankful for being given the chance to say goodbye.

“I will forever be grateful to the nurse who helped me into PPE and allowed me into the side ward for one last time to hold Drew’s hand.

“To have one last kiss and say ‘I love you’ meant everything.”

Celebrating Drew’s memory

Today Drew remains at the heart of the couple’s home in Broughty Ferry.

Leanne says: “There’s probably not a day that goes by when he’s not mentioned or thought about.

“Even when the girls do something that reminds me of him, I’ll say, ‘That’s your dad through and through.’”

Every year on August 16, Leanne and the girls bake a Gruffalo cake to mark Drew’s birthday.

And to mark Leanne and Drew’s wedding anniversary on November 1, the mum-of-two recreates the same meal they served guests that day — steak pie and sticky toffee pudding.

“We’ll get out the wedding album and look at the pictures,” says Leanne.

“It’s just nice little gestures that mean something to us.”

‘Puddle jumping’ through grief

Leanne, who works as a lecturer at Dundee and Angus College, says her daughters are finding their own ways to process the grief.

She explains that Lois, who is now eight, is old enough to remember her dad.

While Rhona, who is now six, was just 18 months old when he died.

Leanne says both have been supported by the Archie Foundation, which offers counselling and activities for bereaved children.

“I took advice early on from a bereavement counsellor because I knew I had one chance to get it right.”

She describes their emotional journey as ‘puddle jumping’.

“It’s the perfect way to describe how children grieve,” Leanne explains.

“One minute we’re knee-deep in tears, and the next they’re off to play Barbies.

“It’s what I call ‘puddle jumping’.

“It’s such an apt phrase for how children grieve – a child jumping in a puddle with emotions and questions flying everywhere.”

How exercise helps Leanne

For Leanne, exercise has become a lifeline.

A member of the Dundee Dodgers netball club, she also took up jogging.

Leanne says it has become an important outlet for her mental health.

“It really helps me cope and process everything,” she says.

Last year, she channelled that energy into training for the London Marathon, raising over £10,000 for Cancer Research UK in Drew’s memory.

“I was terrified I’d never raise the £1,500 minimum, but people were amazing – they just kept donating.

“The atmosphere on the day was brilliant. I knew I was crossing that finishing line no matter what!”

Drew’s legacy

Leanne and her daughters are now taking part in Stand Up To Cancer’s Sweat Every Day in November Challenge.

It involves participants doing 30 minutes of daily exercise to raise funds for life-saving research.

And the girls plan to walk, cycle, dance and scooter their way through the month.

“We’re even going to the Cancer Research shop to get wee matching T-shirts,” says Leanne.

“We’ll record our progress and try to raise awareness.”

For Leanne, fundraising is about more than money.

“Without the drugs Drew was on, he wouldn’t have met Rhona,” she says.

“Someone had to go through a trial for those treatments to exist.

“Even though Drew became too unwell to join one himself, he was passionate about research.”

‘Every action could make difference’

She’s proud that Stand Up To Cancer — a partnership between Cancer Research UK and Channel 4 — funds the kind of breakthroughs that gave her family precious extra time.

Since launching in 2012, Stand Up To Cancer has raised over £113 million, funding 73 trials and research projects involving more than 13,000 patients.

Cancer Research UK’s Scotland spokeswoman Lisa Adams says: “Every pound raised helps our scientists find new ways to save lives.”

Leanne believes that’s exactly what Drew would have wanted.

Drew and I spoke about the possibility of a long-term cure during his treatment.

“And that people could live well with cancer, particularly lung cancer,” Leanne says.

“We can’t necessarily change Drew’s outcome, but we can try to change someone else’s story.

“Every action, big or small, could make a difference.

“If what we do helps just one family get more time together, then it’s worth it.”

Anyone wanting to make a donation to Leanne and the girls’ fundraiser can do so by visiting The Macdonalds’ giving page