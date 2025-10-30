How older adults are building strength and confidence outdoors at Fife’s Cambo Estate

On a mild autumnal morning a small group of men and women in warm clothing and trainers gather under the trees at Cambo Estate in Kingsbarns for the latest Nature Moves session.

“What’s your favourite thing about autumn?” head coach Andrew Telfer asks the group as he asks each participant to introduce themselves.

The answers include the spectacular display of colourful leaves and cosy evenings indoors.

Then after the short introductions, the group is off – smiling and laughing their way through various challenges which are more like playground games than exercise drills.

This is Nature Moves, part of the WildStrong programme created by Andrew Telfer and Gill Erskine.

The couple run weekly outdoor movement sessions for older adults at Cambo Estate that mix playful challenges with strength and balance training.

The idea is simple but strikingly effective.

The outdoor programme includes activities to help get older people moving in ways that mirror real life.

Tasks involve lifting and carrying objects as well as learning the best ways to getting down onto the ground and then back up again.

The challenges are designed to help build strength and confidence as well as connection with others.

And with big smiles, the participants tell me why the 45-minute sessions at Fife’s Cambo Estate are something they all look forward to.

Practical movements that build confidence

Jean Kent from St Andrews has been part of the Nature Moves Cambo group since it began and at 79, she’s one of the older members.

“It’s fun – that’s the main thing”, Jean explains.

“And I suppose it’s quite novel doing things outside in the open air when you’re older.

“This is because generally you’re much more sedentary and spend more time indoors.

“So this is something different.”

She talks about learning how to get down to the floor safely, and, crucially, how to get back up again.

“I have fallen at home before and found it difficult to get up,” she says.

“That’s not fun. But here you are practising getting down and then getting back up in a controlled situation.

“So it gives you the confidence to think, right, if it happens again, I’ll know what to do.”

Having fun and meeting new people at Nature Moves in Cambo

Lorna Scott, 78, tells me she joined Nature Moves three months ago after major heart surgery.

Lorna, who also lives in St Andrews, says she looks forward to the weekly sessions.

“I had a new aortic valve fitted six months ago and was told I might lose my confidence after that,” she says.

“I would say coming here has definitely made me feel more confident.

“By taking part in these sessions I have realised I need to improve my upper body strength.

“Now I know what I need to work on.”

For Lorna, like many in the group, the appeal lies as much in the setting as the activity.

“Whatever season you come, it’s really nice at Cambo,” she says.

“And you meet a lot of new people.”

Julia Suttie, 62, from Cellardyke, has been attending since January this year.

“I love the fact that we’re doing something outside and it’s such a beautiful place,” she says.

“And we have such fun!

“I enjoy the activities and they make you realise you are more capable than you think you are.

“And you improve the more you come along,” she adds.

While, Fiona and Andrew Seenan, who are both newcomers, are still glowing from their first session.

“It’s different from anything we’ve tried before,” Andrew, 75, says.

“Everyone’s friendly, and you just throw yourself into it.”

Fiona, 72, adds: “I need something to motivate me at this time of year because I hate the idea of winter coming.

“I hate the darkness so I really struggle to make myself get out.

“But having a group like this, definitely motivates you.”

Where did the idea for outdoor movement sessions come from?

WildStrong, the umbrella organisation behind Nature Moves, began during lockdown.

Gill and Andrew had just moved to a new area and wanted a way to meet people safely outdoors.

So they started leading small, distanced exercise sessions.

“People loved it,” Andrew recalls.

“And after lockdown ended, they wanted to keep going.”

As well as classes in Cambo, WildStrong also runs sessions in Falkland and Silverburn, near Leven.

There are also plans to launch six more groups in Dundee next year.

During the sessions Andrew offers advice and encouragement to the group.

“When people think about ageing, they often focus on the physical — strength, balance, coordination,” he says.

“But confidence and connection are just as important.”

That philosophy drives Nature Moves’ approach.

“We use task-based coaching so there’s no right or wrong way to move,” he says.

“Only opportunities to explore what works best for your body.”

The activities might look simple – stepping over and under wooden poles, bending down to turn over colourful marker cones and carrying heavy objects.

Or crouching down to pick things up.

But they’re designed with purpose.

One of Andrew’s main goals is helping older people feel comfortable with movements they might find awkward or difficult.

“We focus on tasks and present challenges to see how people solve them.

“We work on balance, flexibility and strength.

“But the key thing is to make it fun.”

The Nature Moves sessions take place all year round.

And while the sessions are free of charge, booking is recommended to help the instructors prepare tasks for the numbers taking part.