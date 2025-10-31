St Andrews Cheesy Toast Shack worker on the liver transplant that saved her life

When Gemma Carter’s phone rang one Thursday afternoon in late August, she was sitting in a café with her dad.

For two years she’d kept her phone on loudspeaker, every minute of every day, waiting for the call that would save her life.

“I went outside to take the call and the co-ordinator just said: ‘I think we’ve got a liver for you,” Gemma recalls.

“If you can just come into the hospital in the next one to two hours, we’ll see you when you get here.

“I went back in and told my dad they had a liver for me.

“We just sat there in silence staring out the window – we were both quite emotional.”

She adds: “It sounds corny but in my gut I just knew this liver was the one.”

That call marked the end of a very long and terrifying journey for the 28-year-old who is well known locally in St Andrews for her work at The Cheesy Toast Shack.

It came after Gemma was diagnosed with Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis (PSC).

It is a rare, chronic liver disease that causes inflammation and scarring in the bile ducts.

A mystery illness far from home

Gemma’s journey to transplant began five years earlier on the other side of the world.

At the end of 2019, the then 23-year-old was living in Brisbane, Australia, when she began experiencing bouts of nausea and stomach pain.

“I’d get these episodes once a week where I’d just feel sick and couldn’t lie down,” she explains.

“I’d sit upright on the sofa all night.”

Her symptoms persisted for months until friends encouraged her to see a doctor.

“I went for an ultrasound and had some blood tests,” she says.

“He spent a lot of time scanning the area where my liver was.

“He then went to get someone else to come and take a look.

“In the meantime, my blood tests had come back and showed my liver function tests were really high.

“So I was told to go straight to A&E.

“It was a very stressful experience.”

Being diagnosed with PSC

After more tests and a referral to a gastro surgeon, Gemma finally had an answer.

In June 2020, she was diagnosed with Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis (PSC), an autoimmune disease that scars and blocks the bile ducts.

A colonoscopy then revealed she also had ulcerative colitis, another autoimmune condition affecting the bowel.

“The doctor said I had this autoimmune condition,” she says.

“She said they didn’t know much about it.

“But she went on to tell me I might need a liver transplant at some point. I was completely stunned.”

When did Gemma start becoming unwell?

Gemma was given medication.

And, for the next three years, lived a relatively normal life — until 2023, when she started to become really unwell.

“I just couldn’t stop being sick and I just felt exhausted,” she says.

“I remember when my mum was over visiting she just looked at me and said: ‘I think your eyes have gone yellow.’”

Gemma’s condition deteriorated and doctors inserted a stent to open her bile duct.

But it was unsuccessful and she developed pancreatitis.

“After that, doctors told me they didn’t see any other option except a liver transplant,” she recalls.

“I was very upset and rang my mum, and she booked flights to come out.”

Joining the list for a liver transplant

Gemma ended up moving back to Scotland so she could be closer to family.

She moved in with her mum in St Andrews.

And Gemma’s mum, who works in healthcare, helped transfer her daughter’s medical notes to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, home to Scotland’s liver transplant unit.

After assessment, Gemma was placed on the transplant waiting list in June 2023.

“They tell you to keep your phone on loud from now on because it could ring at any time,” she says.

“You need to be able to get to hospital as soon as a liver is available.

“In the end, I waited for nearly two and a half years, which is a long time to wait.”

Life on hold

Living with PSC meant unpredictable days — some weeks she felt fine, others she could barely get out of bed.

She took antibiotics to stave off infections and had several spells in hospital.

“It felt like my life was on hold,” she says.

To keep herself busy, in September 2023 she started working at the Cheesy Toast Shack, the seaside café famous for its gooey toasties.

Before her eventual transplant, Gemma was twice offered “high-risk” liver transplants – organs that carried a higher chance of complications.

But she decided to wait.

“When you get the call you have to make a decision there and then, which is really hard,” she says.

“But at the time I felt well enough that I wanted to wait for one that wasn’t high-risk, so I declined them both.”

The call that saved her life

While waiting for her transplant, Gemma met her partner, Gordon.

“Gordon and I were going on holiday to Spain on the Saturday when I got the call on the Thursday before,” she says.

“I felt like this liver was the one — there weren’t any issues with it and it just felt right.”

Gemma went straight to hospital, and the operation lasted eight hours.

When she woke up in the intensive care unit, she was overwhelmed.

“It was a lot to get my head round,” she says.

“All the emotions hit me because I realised that while I was so grateful for this new lease of life, there is a price that’s been paid.

“It was the best day for me, but I knew someone somewhere else was having the worst day of their life.

“That played on my mind a lot.”

Family support

Gemma says her recovery was helped by the support she had from Gordon and her family — especially her mum, who visited her in hospital every day.

“She’s been taking me to all my appointments since I got home,” Gemma says. “She’s like Wonder Woman.”

Her older sister Holly, who now lives in Australia, also flew back to be by her side.

While her younger sisters, Iona and Scarlett, and her dad all rallied round.

How Gemma’s experience has inspired her career

“When you’ve been in hospital so much, you see the difference one nice nurse can make,” Gemma continues.

“I’ll never forget some of them.

“And it made me realise that’s what I want to do.”

As a result, Gemma applied and has been accepted to study nursing at Queen Margaret University next September.

Gemma, who now lives in Edinburgh with Gordon, is passionate about encouraging people to become organ donors.

“My life has been saved because someone made that decision to donate their organs,” she says.

“To me, it’s a no-brainer.”

She hasn’t yet written to her donor’s family but plans to when she feels ready.

“Before I had the transplant, I thought I’d want to write instantly,” she says.

“But I don’t know how to put into words yet what I want to say to them.

You only get one chance to write that letter, so I want to make sure I capture the enormity of it – and just how grateful I am.”