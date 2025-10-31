St Andrews Cheesy Toast Shack worker on the liver transplant that saved her life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

St Andrews Cheesy Toast Shack worker on the liver transplant that saved her life

Twenty-eight-year-old Gemma Carter had the operation at the end of August and is now on the road to recovery.

Gemma Carter, who has had a life-saving liver transplant, is known for working at The Cheesy Toast Shack in St Andrews.
Gemma Carter, who has had a life-saving liver transplant, is known for working at The Cheesy Toast Shack in St Andrews. Image: Gemma Carter
By Debbie Clarke

When Gemma Carter’s phone rang one Thursday afternoon in late August, she was sitting in a café with her dad.

For two years she’d kept her phone on loudspeaker, every minute of every day, waiting for the call that would save her life.

“I went outside to take the call and the co-ordinator just said: ‘I think we’ve got a liver for you,” Gemma recalls.

“If you can just come into the hospital in the next one to two hours, we’ll see you when you get here.

“I went back in and told my dad they had a liver for me.

“We just sat there in silence staring out the window – we were both quite emotional.”

She adds: “It sounds corny but in my gut I just knew this liver was the one.”

That call marked the end of a very long and terrifying journey for the 28-year-old who is well known locally in St Andrews for her work at The Cheesy Toast Shack.

Gemma with manager of The Cheesy Toast Shack in St Andrews Abi Amor
Gemma with manager of The Cheesy Toast Shack in St Andrews Abi Amor. Image: Gemma Carter

It came after Gemma was diagnosed with Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis (PSC).

It is a rare, chronic liver disease that causes inflammation and scarring in the bile ducts.

A mystery illness far from home

Gemma’s journey to transplant began five years earlier on the other side of the world.

At the end of 2019, the then 23-year-old was living in Brisbane, Australia, when she began experiencing bouts of nausea and stomach pain.

“I’d get these episodes once a week where I’d just feel sick and couldn’t lie down,” she explains.

“I’d sit upright on the sofa all night.”

Her symptoms persisted for months until friends encouraged her to see a doctor.

“I went for an ultrasound and had some blood tests,” she says.

“He spent a lot of time scanning the area where my liver was.

“He then went to get someone else to come and take a look.

“In the meantime, my blood tests had come back and showed my liver function tests were really high.

“So I was told to go straight to A&E.

“It was a very stressful experience.”

Being diagnosed with PSC

After more tests and a referral to a gastro surgeon, Gemma finally had an answer.

In June 2020, she was diagnosed with Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis (PSC), an autoimmune disease that scars and blocks the bile ducts.

A colonoscopy then revealed she also had ulcerative colitis, another autoimmune condition affecting the bowel.

“The doctor said I had this autoimmune condition,” she says.

“She said they didn’t know much about it.

“But she went on to tell me I might need a liver transplant at some point. I was completely stunned.”

When did Gemma start becoming unwell?

Gemma was given medication.

And, for the next three years, lived a relatively normal life — until 2023, when she started to become really unwell.

“I just couldn’t stop being sick and I just felt exhausted,” she says.

“I remember when my mum was over visiting she just looked at me and said: ‘I think your eyes have gone yellow.’”

Gemma, pictured three months before her transplant, with her mum and sister Holly. Image: Gemma Carter

Gemma’s condition deteriorated and doctors inserted a stent to open her bile duct.

But it was unsuccessful and she developed pancreatitis.

“After that, doctors told me they didn’t see any other option except a liver transplant,” she recalls.

“I was very upset and rang my mum, and she booked flights to come out.”

Joining the list for a liver transplant

Gemma ended up moving back to Scotland so she could be closer to family.

She moved in with her mum in St Andrews.

And Gemma’s mum, who works in healthcare, helped transfer her daughter’s medical notes to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, home to Scotland’s liver transplant unit.

After assessment, Gemma was placed on the transplant waiting list in June 2023.

“They tell you to keep your phone on loud from now on because it could ring at any time,” she says.

“You need to be able to get to hospital as soon as a liver is available.

“In the end, I waited for nearly two and a half years, which is a long time to wait.”

Life on hold

Living with PSC meant unpredictable days — some weeks she felt fine, others she could barely get out of bed.

She took antibiotics to stave off infections and had several spells in hospital.

“It felt like my life was on hold,” she says.

To keep herself busy, in September 2023 she started working at the Cheesy Toast Shack, the seaside café famous for its gooey toasties.

Before her eventual transplant, Gemma was twice offered “high-risk” liver transplants – organs that carried a higher chance of complications.

But she decided to wait.

“When you get the call you have to make a decision there and then, which is really hard,” she says.

“But at the time I felt well enough that I wanted to wait for one that wasn’t high-risk, so I declined them both.”

The call that saved her life

While waiting for her transplant, Gemma met her partner, Gordon.

“Gordon and I were going on holiday to Spain on the Saturday when I got the call on the Thursday before,” she says.

Gemma with partner Gordon. Image: Gemma Carter

“I felt like this liver was the one — there weren’t any issues with it and it just felt right.”

Gemma went straight to hospital, and the operation lasted eight hours.

When she woke up in the intensive care unit, she was overwhelmed.

“It was a lot to get my head round,” she says.

“All the emotions hit me because I realised that while I was so grateful for this new lease of life, there is a price that’s been paid.

“It was the best day for me, but I knew someone somewhere else was having the worst day of their life.

Gemma in the ICU at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary after her liver transplant
Gemma after her liver transplant. Image: Gemma Carter

“That played on my mind a lot.”

Family support

Gemma says her recovery was helped by the support she had from Gordon and her family — especially her mum, who visited her in hospital every day.

Gemma after her transplant. Image: Gemma Carter

“She’s been taking me to all my appointments since I got home,” Gemma says. “She’s like Wonder Woman.”

Her older sister Holly, who now lives in Australia, also flew back to be by her side.

While her younger sisters, Iona and Scarlett, and her dad all rallied round.

Gemma with her mum, dad and sister Holly after her liver transplant.
Gemma with her mum, dad and Holly. Image: Gemma Carter

How Gemma’s experience has inspired her career

“When you’ve been in hospital so much, you see the difference one nice nurse can make,” Gemma continues.

“I’ll never forget some of them.

“And it made me realise that’s what I want to do.”

As a result, Gemma applied and has been accepted to study nursing at Queen Margaret University next September.

Gemma, who now lives in Edinburgh with Gordon, is passionate about encouraging people to become organ donors.

“My life has been saved because someone made that decision to donate their organs,” she says.

“To me, it’s a no-brainer.”

Gemma is now on the road to recovery after her liver transplant. Image: Gemma Carter

She hasn’t yet written to her donor’s family but plans to when she feels ready.

“Before I had the transplant, I thought I’d want to write instantly,” she says.

“But I don’t know how to put into words yet what I want to say to them.

You only get one chance to write that letter, so I want to make sure I capture the enormity of it – and just how grateful I am.”

More from Health & Wellbeing

Jayne McGhie, left, and Jamie Craig-Gentles of Wild Scottish Sauna
Community urged to take part in mass St Andrews sea dip to kick off…
Perth man Steven Laing, who has been living in Strathmartine Care Home in Dundee for 14 years.
EXCLUSIVE: Perth mum says son kept 'locked away' after 14 years living in Dundee…
3
Lori Orrock graduated as a nurse last November. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Former Ninewells nurse quits profession over 'malicious complaint' about aesthetics business
10
Older adults are invited to take part in the Nature Moves sessions at Cambo.
How older adults are building strength and confidence outdoors at Fife's Cambo Estate
Broughty Ferry mum Leanne Macdonald with daughters Rhona and Lois and husband Drew, who passed away from lung cancer.
Broughty Ferry mum turns heartbreak into hope after husband’s sudden cancer death
3
The Strathmartine Centre in Dundee.
Has Dundee disability unit with ‘Dickensian’ conditions improved a year on?
Angus gran Cathy Rosa says a lack of specialist services for people with ME/chronic fatigue is 'a total disgrace'.
Why Angus gran was left housebound after life-changing illness
2
Jericho House, Dundee. Image: Abbeycare
Future of Dundee alcohol rehab centre secured after takeover
Mags Muir was diagnosed with breast cancer last year and had no symptoms.
How Carnoustie mum learned she had breast cancer – despite having no symptoms
4
Dundee Slimming World consultant Ginevra McComiskie is retiring after 26 years.
Why has Dundee Slimming World legend decided to call it a day after 26…

Conversation