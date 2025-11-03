Glenrothes mum grateful to hospice team after making special last Christmas memories with daughter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Glenrothes mum grateful to hospice team after making special last Christmas memories with daughter

Carol McGregor's daughter Darcy passed away when she was only eight years old.

Glenrothes mum Carol made Christmas special for Darcy before she passed away.
Glenrothes mum Carol made Christmas special for Darcy before she passed away. Image: CHAS
By Debbie Clarke

While Christmas is a season filled with magic, laughter and family traditions, for Glenrothes mum Carol McGregor it will always be tinged with sadness.

Six years ago, just days before Christmas, Carol’s youngest daughter, Darcy McGuire, passed away at only eight years old.

Yet amid the heartbreak, Carol, 44, will forever be grateful for the precious memories she and her family were able to make together in the final months of her daughter’s life.

And these memories only exist because of the care and compassion they found at Kinross children’s hospice Rachel House.

It is run by Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS).

“It wasn’t what I expected at all,” Carol says.

“I thought a hospice was only a place where people went to die.

“But Rachel House gave us life, laughter, love and a Christmas we’ll never forget.”

Glenrothes mum Carol McGregor with daughter Darcy .
Glenrothes mum Carol  is thankful to CHAS for helping her make some special Christmas memories with Darcy. Image: CHAS

And now, because of the support she was given from CHAS, the single mum from Glenrothes is backing the charity’s 2025 Christmas appeal which launches this week.

The annual festive campaign aims to secure much needed donations that will give the gift of time and precious memories to the families of dying children.

Darcy’s rare cancer diagnosis

Darcy was born with congenital kyphosis which meant she’d undergone significant surgeries before she even started primary school.

But despite this, nothing stopped Darcy.

She was full of energy as a child.

“Darcy loved singing and dancing,” the mum-of-five recalls.

“She took taking ballet lessons and tried boxing. She was always on the go.”

But in late 2018, Carol’s intuition told her something was wrong.

Her daughter was tired and lost strength in her legs.

“I kept being told by GPS and hospital specialists it was just growing pains,” she says.

“But I knew something wasn’t right.”

In January 2019 Darcy had a fall at school and she was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

Then she was blue-lighted to Edinburgh’s Royal Hospital for Sick Children.

An MRI revealed two large tumours on her spine.

And Darcy was diagnosed with chordoma.

It is an incredibly rare cancer, seen in only one in 20 million cases, and usually found in older adults.

Further tests showed the cancer had already spread.

“I remember the oncologist saying: ‘This is really bad.’

“And I knew,” Carol says. “I knew, even then, I was going to lose her.”

When Carol broke the news to her daughter, Darcy’s response was typically matter-of-fact.

“She asked: ‘Do I have cancer?’ and I said: ‘yes’.

She got a bit upset, then said: ‘Well, that’s okay. Other people are bald. My dad’s bald.’”

Carol continues: “I promised her after her diagnosis I’d always tell her the truth.

“She wouldn’t have let me get away with anything else.

“She was amazing — clever, nosy, always asking questions.”

Entering the hospice for the first time

When Carol first walked through the doors of Rachel House, she was terrified.

The thought of her daughter going into a hospice filled her with dread.

“I cried the whole way in the ambulance,” Carol says.

“And I didn’t want to talk to anyone, I was so traumatised.”

But what she found was a place of warmth, joy and humanity – where Darcy could be a little girl again.

And Carol could, for a while, just be Mum.

“It was full of life and colour,” she says.

Glenrothes girl Darcy made some special Christmas memories at Rachel House before she passed away
CHAS helped Glenrothes girl Darcy make some special Christmas memories. Image: CHAS

“There was glitter everywhere. The staff made sure Darcy could just be herself.”

Rachel House became a sanctuary

Rachel House became a sanctuary for the whole family.

“I didn’t know much about hospices,” Carol admits.

“But we were given 11 months of the most amazing memories.”

Darcy decorated her room, made paper chains and sang for the nurses.

And even when she became paralysed, staff brought the fun to her bedside.

“They made sure she could still be a child,” Carol explains.

“It meant I could stop worrying about medication and hospital routines. I could just be her mum.”

The hospice also gave Darcy’s dad, John, and her siblings, Keighan, Fraser, Evan and Cerys, the chance to spend precious time together.

Darcy with her siblings.
Darcy with her siblings. Image: CHAS

“That wouldn’t have been possible anywhere else,” Carol says.

Carol dreaded the next round of chemotherapy for Darcy.

She knew her daughter didn’t like it and she didn’t know what to do.

“The chemo wasn’t curing her and she was so ill with it. She hated it and didn’t want to go back to the hospital.”

But one night she spoke to a CHAS nurse.

The nurse reminded her she had a choice – that Darcy didn’t have to go through it if she didn’t want to.

“It was a turning point,” Carol says.

“I spoke to Darcy the next day.

“She made me promise: ‘Don’t make me go back to the hospital.’

“And I kept that promise.”

‘Mum I’m not going to be here at Christmas’

Darcy enjoyed her time at the hospice.

CHAS helped Glenrothes girl Darcy make some special Christmas memories.
CHAS helped Glenrothes girl Darcy make some special Christmas memories. Image: CHAS

She painted nails to raise money for CHAS and organised a school fundraiser that raised £6,000.

“She loved that she was making a difference,” says Carol.

But by November 2019, Darcy was fading fast.

“She said: ‘Mum, I’m not going to be here at Christmas.’

“And I said: ‘You thought that at your birthday and you ended up having two birthdays.

“So let’s have two Christmases instead.’”

Rachel House made it happen.

A Christmas tree appeared in Darcy’s room.

And decorations, glitter, and paper chains filled the walls.

“It was beautiful,” Carol says.

“There was joy, sadness, and so much love. We made memories that will last a lifetime.”

Carol tucked a few presents aside just in case.

But deep down she knew.

“That day was her last Christmas,” she says.

When did Darcy pass away?

Not long after, Darcy told her mum she was tired.

“She said: ‘I’ve done enough, Mum.’”

And when Darcy became anxious about dying, CHAS chaplain Amanda helped her find peace.

“She was scared about leaving me and her dad,” Carol explains.

“But we had a final honest conversation.

“I told her: ‘We will all be okay and we’ll remember you.’

“And that was enough for her. She stopped fighting after that.”

On December 15, 2019, surrounded by her family and wrapped in love, Darcy passed away at Rachel House.

Her funeral was held on Christmas Eve.

“It was perfect,” Carol says.

“A special day for a special girl.”

Remembering Darcy

Now each year, Carol and her daughter Cerys visit Rachel House.

“It’s a place of peace,” Carol says. “Everyone remembers her. It’s lovely.”

Darcy would have been 14 this year.

Glenrothes girl Darcy loved Christmas time.
Glenrothes girl Darcy loved Christmas time. Image: CHAS

And six years on, the McGregor family still set a place for her at the Christmas table.

“It still feels like yesterday,” Carol says.

“She made me a better person. I had so much self-doubt, but now I know I was a good mum.

“She got the best of me.”

Supporting the CHAS Christmas appeal

The story of Glenrothes girl Darcy is at the heart of CHAS’s 2025 Christmas appeal.

For more than 30 years, CHAS has supported families across Scotland.

This is through its hospices Rachel House in Kinross and Robin House in Balloch, its CHAS at Home service and specialist staff working in hospitals nationwide.

But with demand rising, the charity urgently needs more donations to meet growing need.

Carol is hoping that by sharing Darcy’s story, others will help.

“I’ll never forget that these memories only exist thanks to CHAS donors.

“Some families only get one Christmas.

“And your donation could give them memories that last a lifetime.”

Donate to CHAS’s 2025 Christmas That Couldn’t Wait Appeal.

Conversation