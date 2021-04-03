Plant Offers: 19 Great-Value Collections for Your Garden

Are you planning out your garden? Featuring a wonderful mix of plant solutions, here some great-value collections to consider.

All available at the DC Thomson Shop, we start with a collection adding a splash of colour to the garden.

Updated – August 2021!

1. Pansy & Polyanthus

Create some fabulous colour with our first collection featuring Polyanthus and Pansies.

Both bedding plant favourites, this is one for readers looking to bring a little wow factor to their garden displays.

2. Hyacinth

A firm favourite thanks to their long flowering period, our 30 Hyacinth collection includes five each of Pink Pearl, Delft Blue, Gypsy Queen, Aiolos, Woodstock and City of Haarlem.

Flowering from March to April, readers opting for this will be enjoying a rainbow of colour in their spring garden.

3. Double Daffodil

Enjoy an excellent selection of Double Daffodils sure to command attention next spring.

Good at naturalising if left undisturbed, this collection features 15 each of Sir Winston Churchill, Dick Wilden, White Lion, Replete and Tahiti.

4. Flag Tulip

Enjoy a vibrant selection of colours thanks to this wonderful Flag Tulip collection.

Ideal for your spring borders, patio containers or the final piece in a hard-earned display, readers will enjoy 10 each of Cream White, Pink, White, Purple, Flaming (lilac) and red Flag Tulips.

5. Parrot Tulip

Add amazing colour with each of the Parrot Tulips featured in our next collection.

Each variety produces deep-feathered petals that slowly unfurl as the plant matures.

Featured colourful highlights include Negrita Pattot (Purple), Rococo (Red) and Webers (White-Pink).

6. Greigii Tulip

Create a bit of show stopping feature with the help of dwarf Greigii Tulips.

Growing lovely marbled leaves developing into a pointed shape, these tulips flower from March to April.

7. Helenium

Producing tremendous daisy-like flowers, Helenium form into clumps of vivid colour.

An extremely versatile perennial, this plant can grow in any reasonable soil.

8. Allium

A must-consider for readers seeking a mixture of colour, Allium require very little maintenance whilst producing gorgeous blooms.

This collection includes 15 each of Allium aflatunense ‘Purple Sensation’, Allium Christophii, Allium multibulbosum Nigrum, and Allium Purple Rain.

9. Double Hollyhocks

A firm summer favourite, hollyhocks add a little elegance to the garden.

Growing beautiful double flowers rising up on tall stems, this a great collection for readers seeking a little vertical interest.

10. Perennial Cottage

Fill your summer borders with lovely cottage garden perennials.

Bee-friendly, our collection includes a selection of dazzling plants sure to catch the eye.

Each producing tall flower spikes, this collection equips you with ruffled rosettes, bee-attracting bells and pea-like blooms.

Order and you will receive six each of Delphiniums Mixed, Hollyhocks mixed, Dwarf Lupins Mixed and Digitalis Mixed.

11. Dwarf Diamond Japanese Azalea

Ideal for containers our as a standout patio display, our collection includes one each of Lilac, Red, Pink, White and Orange.

12. Darwin Tulip

Tall, sturdy and serving up plenty of colour, Darwin Tulips are just the ticket for readers looking to liven up their spring garden.

Introduce yellow thanks to Golden Apeldoorn, a little red with Tulip Apeldoorn and so much more!

13. Dwarf Rockery Narcissi

A cheery collection sure to boost borders, patio pots or rockeries, our next collection is an excellent spring solution.

Featuring 120 bulbs, highlights include snow-white Pueblo, Martinette’s bright orange trumpets and the buttercup Tete-a-Tete.

14. Weigela

A hardy plant great for creating borders and adding a little ground cover, our Weigela Collection includes two colourful shrubs that will grow and add character to your garden.

15. Triandus Narcissi

Adding fragrance to the garden, choose your planting spot carefully with our next pick, placing Triandrus Narcissi where their fragrance can be appreciated.

Our collection includes 15 each of Hawera, Silver Chimes, Stint, and Thalia.

16. Erythronium

Great naturalisers, enjoy beautiful blooms with Erythronium.

Producing masses of flowers, readers will receive five each of Erythronium Dens Canis (violet), Erythronium White Beauty and 10 each of Erythronium Pagoda (yellow).

17. Narcissi Tazetta

An excellent choice for border areas, Tazetta Narcissus can also thrive in rockeries or patio pots.

Flowering from the middle of spring, the bright and sunny colours of Minnow, Martinette and Cragford will liven up dull areas around your garden.

18. Ground Cover

Featuring a huge selection of plants, add amazing colour to your garden that will return for many years to come.

An added bonus; each featured plant helps tackle weeds, reducing the workload in the garden a little.

Colourful highlights to look out for include Sedum Spurium, Dwarf Asters and Gypsophila Prostrata.

19. Hydrangea paniculata

Creating wonderful displays, our final collection features colour-changing Hydrangea.

Receiving one of each, Limelight is up first –maturing from green to white then cream.

Next, Wim’s Red matures from white to pink then wine red and finally, Diamant Rouge matures from white to pink then raspberry red!

