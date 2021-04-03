Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, August 25th 2021
Lifestyle / Homes & Gardens

Plant Offers: 19 Great-Value Collections for Your Garden

By DC Thomson Shop
April 3 2021, 7.50am Updated: August 23 2021, 5.32pm
Dwarf Asters
Take advantage of some fantastic offers with our plant collections.

Are you planning out your garden? Featuring a wonderful mix of plant solutions, here some great-value collections to consider.

All available at the DC Thomson Shop, we start with a collection adding a splash of colour to the garden.

Updated – August 2021!

1. Pansy & Polyanthus

Polyanthus
Add a splash of colour with Polyanthus (pictured) and Pansies with our first collection.

Create some fabulous colour with our first collection featuring Polyanthus and Pansies.

Both bedding plant favourites, this is one for readers looking to bring a little wow factor to their garden displays.

Click for more information

2. Hyacinth

A firm favourite thanks to their long flowering period, our 30 Hyacinth collection includes five each of Pink Pearl, Delft Blue, Gypsy Queen, Aiolos, Woodstock and City of Haarlem.

Flowering from March to April, readers opting for this will be enjoying a rainbow of colour in their spring garden.

Click for more information

3. Double Daffodil

White Lion Daffodil
White Lion Daffodil.

Enjoy an excellent selection of Double Daffodils sure to command attention next spring.

Good at naturalising if left undisturbed, this collection features 15 each of Sir Winston Churchill, Dick Wilden, White Lion, Replete and Tahiti.

Click for more information

4. Flag Tulip

Flag Tulip
Buy our 60 Flag Collection for only £15.94, saving £20 off RRP (RRP 35.94).

Enjoy a vibrant selection of colours thanks to this wonderful Flag Tulip collection.

Ideal for your spring borders, patio containers or the final piece in a hard-earned display, readers will enjoy 10 each of Cream White, Pink, White, Purple, Flaming (lilac) and red Flag Tulips.

Click for more information

5. Parrot Tulip

Parrot Tulip
Buy our 40 Parrot Collection for only £23.96, Half Price!

Add amazing colour with each of the Parrot Tulips featured in our next collection.

Each variety produces deep-feathered petals that slowly unfurl as the plant matures.

Featured colourful highlights include Negrita Pattot (Purple), Rococo (Red) and Webers (White-Pink).

Click for more information

6. Greigii Tulip

Greigii Tulip
Order the Greigii Tulip collection for only £19.98.

Create a bit of show stopping feature with the help of dwarf Greigii Tulips.

Growing lovely marbled leaves developing into a pointed shape, these tulips flower from March to April.

Click for more information

7. Helenium

Helenium
Helenium get their name from the Greek word “Helios” meaning sun due to their original yellow and red flowers.

Producing tremendous daisy-like flowers, Helenium form into clumps of vivid colour.

An extremely versatile perennial, this plant can grow in any reasonable soil.

Click for more information

8. Allium

Allium Christophii.
Allium Christophii.

A must-consider for readers seeking a mixture of colour, Allium require very little maintenance whilst producing gorgeous blooms.

This collection includes 15 each of Allium aflatunense ‘Purple Sensation’, Allium Christophii, Allium multibulbosum Nigrum, and Allium Purple Rain.

Click for more information

9. Double Hollyhocks

Double Hollyhocks Collection
Double Hollyhocks Collection.

A firm summer favourite, hollyhocks add a little elegance to the garden.

Growing beautiful double flowers rising up on tall stems, this a great collection for readers seeking a little vertical interest.

Click for more information

10. Perennial Cottage

Digitalis Mixed
Buy the 24 Perennial Cottage Collection for Half Price, only £19.98.

Fill your summer borders with lovely cottage garden perennials.

Bee-friendly, our collection includes a selection of dazzling plants sure to catch the eye.

Each producing tall flower spikes, this collection equips you with ruffled rosettes, bee-attracting bells and pea-like blooms.

Order and you will receive six each of Delphiniums Mixed, Hollyhocks mixed, Dwarf Lupins Mixed and Digitalis Mixed.

Click for more information

11. Dwarf Diamond Japanese Azalea

10. Dwarf Diamond Japanese Azalea
Dwarf Diamond Japanese Azalea – Order the collection of 5 (one of each colour) for only £19.97, half price.

Ideal for containers our as a standout patio display, our collection includes one each of Lilac, Red, Pink, White and Orange.

Click for more information 

12. Darwin Tulip

Darwin Tulip
Buy the 50 Darwin Tulip Collection for £19.97, Half-Price.

Tall, sturdy and serving up plenty of colour, Darwin Tulips are just the ticket for readers looking to liven up their spring garden.

Introduce yellow thanks to Golden Apeldoorn, a little red with Tulip Apeldoorn and so much more!

Click for more information

13. Dwarf Rockery Narcissi

Dwarf Rockery Narcissi Collection
Order our Dwarf Rockery Narcissi Collection – 120 bulbs for only £21.94!

A cheery collection sure to boost borders, patio pots or rockeries, our next collection is an excellent spring solution.

Featuring 120 bulbs, highlights include snow-white Pueblo, Martinette’s bright orange trumpets and the buttercup Tete-a-Tete.

Click for more information

14. Weigela

Weigela Summer Peach.
Weigela Summer Peach. Buy our 2 Weigela Collection for £17.98, save £6!

A hardy plant great for creating borders and adding a little ground cover, our Weigela Collection includes two colourful shrubs that will grow and add character to your garden.

Click for more information

15. Triandus Narcissi

Narcissi Hawera
Narcissi Hawera. Buy the collection of 60 Triandus Narcissi Collection for £24.96, saving £15.

Adding fragrance to the garden, choose your planting spot carefully with our next pick, placing Triandrus Narcissi where their fragrance can be appreciated.

Our collection includes 15 each of Hawera, Silver Chimes, Stint, and Thalia.

Click for more information

16. Erythronium

Erythronium
Buy our 20 Erythronium Collection for only £21.97, saving £13! (RRP £34.97)

Great naturalisers, enjoy beautiful blooms with Erythronium.

Producing masses of flowers, readers will receive five each of Erythronium Dens Canis (violet), Erythronium White Beauty and 10 each of Erythronium Pagoda (yellow).

Click for more information

17. Narcissi Tazetta

Minnow Daffodil
Buy the collection of Narcissi Tazetta for only £21.98, that’s 50+25 FREE.

An excellent choice for border areas, Tazetta Narcissus can also thrive in rockeries or patio pots.

Flowering from the middle of spring, the bright and sunny colours of Minnow, Martinette and Cragford will liven up dull areas around your garden.

Click for more information

18. Ground Cover

Dwarf Asters
Enjoy beautiful ground solutions including Dwarf Asters (pictured).

Featuring a huge selection of plants, add amazing colour to your garden that will return for many years to come.

An added bonus; each featured plant helps tackle weeds, reducing the workload in the garden a little.

Colourful highlights to look out for include Sedum Spurium, Dwarf Asters and Gypsophila Prostrata.

Click for more information

19. Hydrangea paniculata

Hydrangea
Buy the Hydrangea Collection and save £23.98.

Creating wonderful displays, our final collection features colour-changing Hydrangea.

Receiving one of each, Limelight is up first –maturing from green to white then cream.

Next, Wim’s Red matures from white to pink then wine red and finally, Diamant Rouge matures from white to pink then raspberry red!

Click for more information

Explore Plant Offers

Explore our full gardening range at DC Thomson Shop.

Click here to start browsing.

Spring Flowering Bulbs – 40 to Plant This Autumn

Ground Cover Plants – Suppress Weeds with These 18 Excellent Solutions

