Lifestyle / Homes & Gardens PROPERTY: The Angus house with a waterfall at the foot of its garden By Jack McKeown August 4 2021, 12.48pm Updated: August 4 2021, 9.34pm A beautiful cottage in Angus has a waterfall at the foot of its garden. The aptly named Waterfall Cottage is in the hamlet Bridgend of Lintrathen. Close to Lintrathen Loch, the traditional cottage has been extended and refurbished over the years.