Spring Flowering Bulbs – 40 to Plant This Autumn

1. Iris Katherine’s Gold

An early spring highlight, Katherine’s Gold produces white and yellow flowers.

At home in low borders or patio pots, this Iris variety grows to a height and spread of 10-15 centimetres.

2. Iris Painted Lady

Starting in February going into March, Painted Lady grows lovely white flowers arriving complete with pale dusky blue and yellow markings.

Best enjoyed as part of a spring display.

3. Triumph

Long flowering time, putting up a fight against strong winds, Triumph tulips are as reliable as they are beautiful.

For best results, plant a number throughout your beds and borders or group together in containers.

4. Dwarf Greigii Tulips

Dwarf Greigii Tulips are famous for their pointed flower shape and marble leaves.

Compact, easy to manage, colourful varieties include Red Riding Hood (red), Calypso (pink) and First Love (yellow and red).

5. Fringed Tulips

Growing delicate fringed petals, our next tulip variety is instantly recognisable. Best enjoyed from April to May.

6. Viridiflora

One of an exciting selection featured that does not immediately spring to mind when thinking about tulips, Viridiflora is our next pick.

Slightly unusual in appearance, Viridiflora produces stunning petals flushed with a green stripe matching its foliage.

7. Darwin

Plant this next tulip hybrid variety during the autumn months and countdown to spring with delight.

A reliable bloomer, Darwin grow up to 60 centimetres and make for a stunning cut flower display.

8. Lily Flowered

Attention-grabbing, a must for readers looking for a late spring surge of colour, Lily Flowered Tulips are next.

Hardy, Lily-Flowered Tulips bring an exciting combination of colour and unusual shape to any display.

9. Parrot Tulips

Exotic looking, Parrot Tulips offer something a little different for your spring garden.

Relatively small yet big on colour, Parrot Tulips are known for their feather-like petals that unfurl in style as the season progresses.

10. Ipheion uniflorum

A beautiful, hardy bulb, Ipheion is next on today’s ‘spring-tastic’ list.

Growing wonderful star-shaped flowers in different shades of colour, Ipheion grow to a height between 20 – 25 centimetres.

Compact and suitable for planting in containers, Ipheion flowers from March to May.

11. Leucojum Aestivum

Closely resembling Snowdrops, Leucojum grows much larger flowers.

Springing into life between April and June, Leucojum grows deep green foliage capped off with lovely broad bell-shaped white (with green tips) flowers.

12. Anemone White Splendour

A bit of a celebrity Anemone, the White Splendour is excellent for naturalising in areas with full sun or partial shade.

Left to prosper, White Splendour grows a stunning carpet of white that will return for years to come.

13. Anemone Blanda

Enjoy beautiful shades of white, pink and blue with Anemone Blanda.

One to consider introducing into your rockeries, each plant grows green foliage that contrasts with colourful flowers perfectly.

14. Anemone De Caen

Ideal for mass planting in your rockery or border, Anemone De Caen produces single-stemmed poppy flowers.

Reaching between 20-25 centimetres tall, enjoy a mixture of colour from April to May next year.

15. Giant Fritillaria Aurora

A slightly unusual spring display choice, Giant Fritillaria Aurora or Crown Imperial is a wonderful option for readers looking for some vertical interest in their garden.

Growing bright orange flowers topped with slightly spikey green foliage, ‘Aurora’ grows up to 90 centimetres tall!

16. Fritillaria Michailovskyi

A wonderful, unique-looking final addition to your spring display, Fritillaria Michailovskyi is up next.

Reaching up to 15 centimetres, this unusual Fritillaria produces dark purple/reddish flowers with yellow petal edges.

A must-consider for readers looking for something to grow in their rockeries.

17. Fritillaria Meleagris

A plant of many names, Frog-Cup, Chess Flower, Snakes Head or the Guinea-hen flower is next.

Popular thanks to its unusual shaped pendants, the Snakes-head Fritillaria grows into a delightful mixture of purple and white accompanied by subtle green foliage.

18. Crocus

Looking to create a carpet of flowers next spring? Look no further than Crocus.

Whether planted in a border, a defining rockery feature, or in a patio pot, Crocus is sure to inject some fabulous colour into your spring garden.

19. Allium

Low maintenance, producing gorgeous results, different varieties of Allium all guarantee colour and some vertical interest.

Superglobe grows striking globe-shaped heads featuring small spiky flowers clustered together.

Resembling a dandelion seed head, Graceful Beauty produces white flower clusters with pale lavender stamens.

Purple Rain and ‘Purple Sensation’ add some vibrant colour, bringing a little bit of the ‘wow factor’ with them.

One to consider for contrasting colour, Allium sphaerocephalon or ‘Drumstick’ Allium produces many purple-crimson flower heads.

20. Gladioli Byzantinus

Winner of the RHS Award of Garden Merit, Gladioli Byzantinus grows striking wine-coloured flowers.

Blossoming out of tall and narrow green stems, this beautiful plant is excellent at providing a little colour during the transition from spring into summer.

21. Erythronium

An excellent spring flowering bulb solution, add terrific colour with beautiful Erythronium.

Planted in rockeries or well-placed patio pots, each variety is quite good at naturalising in the garden.

Once successfully introduced and if left undisturbed and to prosper, Erythronium will produce gorgeous flowers for a number of years.

22. English Bluebell

The famous English bluebell loves to naturalise in the shade under trees where other plants might struggle.

Known to attract pollinators, English Bluebell is also well suited to containers as well as making for excellent cut flowers.

23. Hyacinth

A firm favourite for gardeners across the country, Hyacinth are noted for their exceptional flowering period.

Adding colour and interest in beds or containers, Hyacinth flower from March into April, providing gardeners with up to six weeks of fabulous spring colour.

Producing enormous flowerheads, colours to look out for include pink, blue and yellow.

24. Muscari

An excellent choice for readers looking for something they can mass plant in the garden, Muscari is next.

Planted as bulbs in autumn, Muscari will flower in March into April, producing some wonderful rocket-shaped blooms.

Easy to grow and relatively compact, this plant will grow only up to 15 centimetres.

25. Narcissi Canaliculatus

Canaliculatus will produce clusters of white flowers with delicate yellow cups.

An ideal Narcissi for growing in rockeries and in spare patio pots.

26. Narcissi Martinette

Add a beautiful boost of springtime colour with Martinette.

Another vibrant dwarf rockery Narcissi, Martinette grows striking yellow flowers complete with bright orange trumpets.

27. Pueblo

Striking snowy-white flowers with a creamy white cap, Pueblo is another excellent and rather compact (20-30 centimetres height) spring display solution.

28. Sundisc

An excellent dwarf rockery Narcissi, Sundisc matures from a predominantly golden yellow to cream as the spring months roll by.

29. Tete-a-Tete

Extremely popular, the dwarf tete-a-tete daffodil grows up to three flowers per stem.

Producing neat golden trumpets, Tete-a-Tete is excellent at the front of a border, in a rockery or in a carefully placed patio pot.

30. Minnow

Eventually growing two to four dainty flowers per stem, Minnow is an excellent and compact spring display choice.

Ideal for readers closely managing their space in smaller areas, Minnow grows to a height of around 20 centimetres.

31. Jonquilla

Highly fragrant, Jonquilla was originally a native to Portugal and Spain.

A must for readers aiming to create a fragrant garden during spring, Jonquilla more often than not grow into a delightful display.

32. Pink Wonder

Buttery yellow and bright orange petals – Pink Wonder is an awesome display option.

Producing wonderful apricot-pink cups, Pink Wonder is best enjoyed in the garden from March to April.

33. Pheasant Eye

A variety over 100 years old, Pheasant Eye is a bit of a late spring bloomer, flowering in May.

Pheasant Eye produces beautiful, pure white outer petals with an orange-red cup in the centre.

Highly regarded for their ability to naturalise, this variety adds vertical interest, growing up to 35 centimetres.

34. Lemon Beauty

An orchid Narcissi, ‘Lemon Beauty’ is an elegant display option whether planted in a border, pot or container.

35. Sir Winston Churchill

Growing tightly packed clusters of flowerheads, Sir Winston Churchill is easily recognised thanks to its vivid orange centre.

A great addition to your spring that look amazing in a range of settings.

36. Replete

Away from traditional yellows often associated with daffodils, Replete is peachy pink skirted by white outer petals.

Beautiful in borders or containers, sweetly scented Replete is a bit of a showstopper.

37. Dick Wilden

Offering large, broad petals, Daffodil Dick Wilden is a stunning variety.

Ruffled in the centre, Dick Wilden, when cut, make for an excellent indoor vase display.

38. White Lion

Offering softer yellows, White Lion is also an excellent choice for readers looking to add a little fragrance to their garden.

39. Tenby Daffodils

A UK native, Tenby Daffodils are quite small yet full of character.

Famously referenced by the English poet, William Wordsworth, Tenby are extremely popular amongst gardeners across the country.

40. Daffodil Tahiti

Growing beautiful double blooms of deep yellow-golden petals, Tahiti is up next.

Long-lasting, this variety tends to naturalise well if left undisturbed.

Bring a little of the outdoors inside – Tahiti makes for a stunning display option.

