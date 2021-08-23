Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Spring Flowering Bulbs – 40 to Plant This Autumn

By DC Thomson Shop
August 23 2021, 10.50am
Plant a wide selection spring flowering bulbs this autumn including Triumph Tulips (pictured).
Exploring a wonderful selection of spring flowering bulbs to plant this autumn.

All available to order at DC Thomson Shop, we start with lovely Iris – a spring bulb flowering from February into March.

1. Iris Katherine’s Gold

Iris Katherine's Gold
Iris Katherine’s Gold. Buy 10 for £9.99 or order 20 for just £15.98, saving £4.

An early spring highlight, Katherine’s Gold produces white and yellow flowers.

At home in low borders or patio pots, this Iris variety grows to a height and spread of 10-15 centimetres.

Available at our Shop – Browse Now

2. Iris Painted Lady

Iris Painted Lady
Painted Lady – Buy 15 for £7.49 or order 45 for just £14.98, 30+15 FREE!

Starting in February going into March, Painted Lady grows lovely white flowers arriving complete with pale dusky blue and yellow markings.

Best enjoyed as part of a spring display.

Available at our Shop – Browse Now

3. Triumph

Triumph Tulips
Triumph Tulips. Buy 15 for just £7.99 or order 60 for only £15.98, half price.

Long flowering time, putting up a fight against strong winds, Triumph tulips are as reliable as they are beautiful.

For best results, plant a number throughout your beds and borders or group together in containers.

Available at our Shop – Browse Now

4. Dwarf Greigii Tulips

Dwarf Greigii tulips
Dwarf Greigii. Buy 10 of each variety for only £7.99, Or order the collection for only £19.98, Half Price.

Dwarf Greigii Tulips are famous for their pointed flower shape and marble leaves.

Compact, easy to manage, colourful varieties include Red Riding Hood (red), Calypso (pink) and First Love (yellow and red).

Available at our Shop – Browse Now

5. Fringed Tulips

Fringed Tulips
Fringed Tulips. Buy 15 for £8.99 or order 45 for £17.98, 30+15 free!

Growing delicate fringed petals, our next tulip variety is instantly recognisable. Best enjoyed from April to May.

Available at our Shop – Browse Now

6. Viridiflora

Tulip Viridiflora
Tulip Viridiflora. Buy 15 for £9.99 or order 45 for only £19.98, that’s 30 + 15 free!

One of an exciting selection featured that does not immediately spring to mind when thinking about tulips, Viridiflora is our next pick.

Slightly unusual in appearance, Viridiflora produces stunning petals flushed with a green stripe matching its foliage.

Available at our Shop – Browse Now

7. Darwin

Darwin Tulips
Darwin Tulips. Buy 15 for £7.99 or order 45 for only £15.98, that’s 30+15 free!

Plant this next tulip hybrid variety during the autumn months and countdown to spring with delight.

A reliable bloomer, Darwin grow up to 60 centimetres and make for a stunning cut flower display.

Available at our Shop – Browse Now

8. Lily Flowered

Lily Flowering Tulips
Lily Flowering Tulips. Buy 15 for £9.99, or order 60 for £19.98, half price.

Attention-grabbing, a must for readers looking for a late spring surge of colour, Lily Flowered Tulips are next.

Hardy, Lily-Flowered Tulips bring an exciting combination of colour and unusual shape to any display.

Available at our Shop – Browse Now

9. Parrot Tulips

Amazing Parrot.
Amazing Parrot. Buy our 40 Parrot Collection for only £23.96, Half Price!

Exotic looking, Parrot Tulips offer something a little different for your spring garden.

Relatively small yet big on colour, Parrot Tulips are known for their feather-like petals that unfurl in style as the season progresses.

Available at our Shop – Browse Now

10. Ipheion uniflorum

Ipheion uniflorum
Ipheion uniflorum. Buy 50 for £9.99 or order 150 for only £19.98, 100+50 free.

A beautiful, hardy bulb, Ipheion is next on today’s ‘spring-tastic’ list.

Growing wonderful star-shaped flowers in different shades of colour, Ipheion grow to a height between 20 – 25 centimetres.

Compact and suitable for planting in containers, Ipheion flowers from March to May.

Available at our Shop – Browse Now

11. Leucojum Aestivum

Leucojum Aestivum
Leucojum Aestivum. Buy 25 for £9.99 or order 50 for only £16.98, saving £3.

Closely resembling Snowdrops, Leucojum grows much larger flowers.

Springing into life between April and June, Leucojum grows deep green foliage capped off with lovely broad bell-shaped white (with green tips) flowers.

Available at our Shop – Browse Now

12. Anemone White Splendour

Anemone blanda White Splendour (sized).jpg
White Splendour. Buy 25 for £8.49 or order 75 for just £16.98, 50+25 free!

A bit of a celebrity Anemone, the White Splendour is excellent for naturalising in areas with full sun or partial shade.

Left to prosper, White Splendour grows a stunning carpet of white that will return for years to come.

Available at our Shop – Browse Now

13. Anemone Blanda

Anemone Blanda
Anemone Blanda. Buy 50 Anemone blanda Mixed for £8.49 or order 200 for only £16.98, half price!

Enjoy beautiful shades of white, pink and blue with Anemone Blanda.

One to consider introducing into your rockeries, each plant grows green foliage that contrasts with colourful flowers perfectly.

Available at our Shop – Browse Now

14. Anemone De Caen

Anemone De Caen
Anemone De Caen. Buy 25 for £7.49 or order 75 for just £14.98, 50+25 free.

Ideal for mass planting in your rockery or border, Anemone De Caen produces single-stemmed poppy flowers.

Reaching between 20-25 centimetres tall, enjoy a mixture of colour from April to May next year.

Available at our Shop – Browse Now

15. Giant Fritillaria Aurora

Giant Fritillaria Aurora
Giant Fritillaria Aurora. Buy 3 for £13.99 or order 6 for just £20.98, saving £7!

A slightly unusual spring display choice, Giant Fritillaria Aurora or Crown Imperial is a wonderful option for readers looking for some vertical interest in their garden.

Growing bright orange flowers topped with slightly spikey green foliage, ‘Aurora’ grows up to 90 centimetres tall!

Available at our Shop – Browse Now

16. Fritillaria Michailovskyi

Fritillaria Michailovskyi
Fritillaria Michailovskyi. Buy 15 for £13.99 or order 30 for just £19.98, saving £8.

A wonderful, unique-looking final addition to your spring display, Fritillaria Michailovskyi is up next.

Reaching up to 15 centimetres, this unusual Fritillaria produces dark purple/reddish flowers with yellow petal edges.

A must-consider for readers looking for something to grow in their rockeries.

Available at our Shop – Browse Now

17. Fritillaria Meleagris

Fritillaria Meleagris
Fritillaria Meleagris. Buy 25 Fritillaria Meleagris Mixed for £8.49 or order 100 for £16.98, half price!

A plant of many names, Frog-Cup, Chess Flower, Snakes Head or the Guinea-hen flower is next.

Popular thanks to its unusual shaped pendants, the Snakes-head Fritillaria grows into a delightful mixture of purple and white accompanied by subtle green foliage.

Available at our Shop – Browse Now

18. Crocus

Crocus
Crocus. Buy 25 for £10.99, or order 50 for £19.98 and SAVE £2.

Looking to create a carpet of flowers next spring? Look no further than Crocus.

Whether planted in a border, a defining rockery feature, or in a patio pot, Crocus is sure to inject some fabulous colour into your spring garden.

Available at our Shop – Browse Now

19. Allium

Allium Superglobe
Allium Superglobe.

Low maintenance, producing gorgeous results, different varieties of Allium all guarantee colour and some vertical interest.

Superglobe grows striking globe-shaped heads featuring small spiky flowers clustered together.

Graceful Beauty
Graceful Beauty.

Resembling a dandelion seed head, Graceful Beauty produces white flower clusters with pale lavender stamens.

Purple Rain and ‘Purple Sensation’ add some vibrant colour, bringing a little bit of the ‘wow factor’ with them.

Allium sphaerocephalon
‘Drum Stick’ Allium.

One to consider for contrasting colour, Allium sphaerocephalon or ‘Drumstick’ Allium produces many purple-crimson flower heads.

20. Gladioli Byzantinus

Gladioli Byzantinus
Gladioli Byzantinus. Buy 25 for £8.49 or order 75 for £16.98, that’s 50 + 25 Free.

Winner of the RHS Award of Garden Merit, Gladioli Byzantinus grows striking wine-coloured flowers.

Blossoming out of tall and narrow green stems, this beautiful plant is excellent at providing a little colour during the transition from spring into summer.

Available at our Shop – Browse Now

21. Erythronium

Erythronium Dens Cani
Erythronium Dens Cani. Buy our 20 Erythronium Collection for only £21.97, saving £13! (RRP £34.97)

An excellent spring flowering bulb solution, add terrific colour with beautiful Erythronium.

Planted in rockeries or well-placed patio pots, each variety is quite good at naturalising in the garden.

Once successfully introduced and if left undisturbed and to prosper, Erythronium will produce gorgeous flowers for a number of years.

Browse our Erythronium Collection

22. English Bluebell

English Bluebells
English Bluebells. Buy 15 for £11.99, or order a pack of 30 for £23.98 and get 15 free.

The famous English bluebell loves to naturalise in the shade under trees where other plants might struggle.

Known to attract pollinators, English Bluebell is also well suited to containers as well as making for excellent cut flowers.

Available at our Shop – Browse Now

23. Hyacinth

Pink Hyacinth
Pink Hyacinth. Buy the 30 Fragrant Hyacinth collection for only £20.97, half price.

A firm favourite for gardeners across the country, Hyacinth are noted for their exceptional flowering period.

Adding colour and interest in beds or containers, Hyacinth flower from March into April, providing gardeners with up to six weeks of fabulous spring colour.

Producing enormous flowerheads, colours to look out for include pink, blue and yellow.

Collection available – Browse Now

24. Muscari

Muscari
Muscari. Buy 50 for £9.49 or order 150 for only £18.98, 100+50 free.

An excellent choice for readers looking for something they can mass plant in the garden, Muscari is next.

Planted as bulbs in autumn, Muscari will flower in March into April, producing some wonderful rocket-shaped blooms.

Easy to grow and relatively compact, this plant will grow only up to 15 centimetres.

Available on our Shop – Browse Now

25. Narcissi Canaliculatus

Canaliculatus
Canaliculatus up close. Available in our Dwarf Rockery Narcissi Collection – 120 bulbs for only £21.94!

Canaliculatus will produce clusters of white flowers with delicate yellow cups.

An ideal Narcissi for growing in rockeries and in spare patio pots.

Browse our Dwarf Rockery Narcissi Collection

26. Narcissi Martinette

Narcissi Martinette
Martinette. Available in our Dwarf Rockery Narcissi Collection – 120 bulbs for only £21.94!

Add a beautiful boost of springtime colour with Martinette.

Another vibrant dwarf rockery Narcissi, Martinette grows striking yellow flowers complete with bright orange trumpets.

Browse our Dwarf Rockery Narcissi Collection

27. Pueblo

Narcissi Pueblo
Narcissi Pueblo. Available in our Dwarf Rockery Narcissi Collection – 120 bulbs for only £21.94!

Striking snowy-white flowers with a creamy white cap, Pueblo is another excellent and rather compact (20-30 centimetres height) spring display solution.

Browse our Dwarf Rockery Narcissi Collection

28. Sundisc

Narcissi Sundisc
Narcissi Sundisc. Available in our Dwarf Rockery Narcissi Collection – 120 bulbs for only £21.94!

An excellent dwarf rockery Narcissi, Sundisc matures from a predominantly golden yellow to cream as the spring months roll by.

Browse our Dwarf Rockery Narcissi Collection

29. Tete-a-Tete

Narcissi Tete-a-tete
Narcissi Tete-a-tete. Available in our Dwarf Rockery Narcissi Collection – 120 bulbs for only £21.94!

Extremely popular, the dwarf tete-a-tete daffodil grows up to three flowers per stem.

Producing neat golden trumpets, Tete-a-Tete is excellent at the front of a border, in a rockery or in a carefully placed patio pot.

Browse our Dwarf Rockery Narcissi Collection

30. Minnow

Minnow Daffodils.
Minnow Daffodils. Available in our Dwarf Rockery Narcissi Collection – 120 bulbs for only £21.94!

Eventually growing two to four dainty flowers per stem, Minnow is an excellent and compact spring display choice.

Ideal for readers closely managing their space in smaller areas, Minnow grows to a height of around 20 centimetres.

Browse our Dwarf Rockery Narcissi Collection

31. Jonquilla

Narcissi Jonquilla
Narcissi Jonquilla. Buy 25 Narcissi Jonquilla Mixed for £9.99 or order 100 for just £19.98, half price!

Highly fragrant, Jonquilla was originally a native to Portugal and Spain.

A must for readers aiming to create a fragrant garden during spring, Jonquilla more often than not grow into a delightful display.

Available on our Shop – Browse Now

32. Pink Wonder

Pink Wonder plant
Pink Wonder. Buy 10 for £9.99.

Buttery yellow and bright orange petals – Pink Wonder is an awesome display option.

Producing wonderful apricot-pink cups, Pink Wonder is best enjoyed in the garden from March to April.

Available on our Shop – Browse Now

33. Pheasant Eye

Narcissi Pheasant Eye
Narcissi Pheasant Eye. Buy 15 for £8.99 or order 45 for only £17.98, that’s 30 + 15 free!

A variety over 100 years old, Pheasant Eye is a bit of a late spring bloomer, flowering in May.

Pheasant Eye produces beautiful, pure white outer petals with an orange-red cup in the centre.

Highly regarded for their ability to naturalise, this variety adds vertical interest, growing up to 35 centimetres.

Available on our Shop – Browse Now

34. Lemon Beauty

Lemon Beauty
Lemon Beauty. Buy 10 for just £9.99.

An orchid Narcissi, ‘Lemon Beauty’ is an elegant display option whether planted in a border, pot or container.

Available on our Shop – Browse Now

35. Sir Winston Churchill

Daffodil Winston Churchill
Daffodil Winston Churchill. Available as part of our 75 Double Daffodil Collection – order for just £19.97!

Growing tightly packed clusters of flowerheads, Sir Winston Churchill is easily recognised thanks to its vivid orange centre.

A great addition to your spring that look amazing in a range of settings.

Available as a Daffodil Collection – Learn More

36. Replete

Daffodil Replete
Daffodil Replete. Available as part of our 75 Double Daffodil Collection – order for just £19.97!

Away from traditional yellows often associated with daffodils, Replete is peachy pink skirted by white outer petals.

Beautiful in borders or containers, sweetly scented Replete is a bit of a showstopper.

Available as a Daffodil Collection – Learn More

37. Dick Wilden

Dick Wilden Bulbs
Dick Wilden Bulbs. Available as part of our 75 Double Daffodil Collection – order for just £19.97!

Offering large, broad petals, Daffodil Dick Wilden is a stunning variety.

Ruffled in the centre, Dick Wilden, when cut, make for an excellent indoor vase display.

Available as a Daffodil Collection – Learn More

38. White Lion

White Lion
White Lion. Available as part of our 75 Double Daffodil Collection – order for just £19.97!

Offering softer yellows, White Lion is also an excellent choice for readers looking to add a little fragrance to their garden.

Available as a Daffodil Collection – Learn More

39. Tenby Daffodils

Tenby Daffodils
Tenby – a UK native. Buy 15 for £13.99 or order 30 for £20.98, saving £7!

A UK native, Tenby Daffodils are quite small yet full of character.

Famously referenced by the English poet, William Wordsworth, Tenby are extremely popular amongst gardeners across the country.

Available on our Shop – Browse Now

40. Daffodil Tahiti

Daffodil Tahiti
Daffodil Tahiti. Available as part of our 75 Double Daffodil Collection – order for just £19.97!

Growing beautiful double blooms of deep yellow-golden petals, Tahiti is up next.

Long-lasting, this variety tends to naturalise well if left undisturbed.

Bring a little of the outdoors inside – Tahiti makes for a stunning display option.

Available as a Daffodil Collection – Learn More

Pre-order Spring Flowering Bulbs for Autumn

Plan and plant ahead with our wide selection of spring bulbs available to order at DC Thomson Shop.

Click here to start browsing.

