Ground Cover Plants – Suppress Weeds with These 18 Excellent Solutions

Tackle troublesome weeds with these excellent ground cover plant solutions.

Featuring an exciting variety of colourful options, we start with a perennial extremely effective at suppressing weeds right through to autumn.

1. Cerastium

A reliable perennial, Cerastium produces a fantastic carpet of evergreen foliage.

Growing bright white flowers during the summer months, beat the weeds in your border or rockery.

Also known as, ‘Mouse-ear Chickweed’, Cerastium is unfussy and will grow anywhere in the garden – even in poor, dry soil.

2. Dwarf Asters

Another excellent perennial, Dwarf Asters grow colourful flowers.

At their best, masses of foliage help to suppress weeds.

An ornamental species, enjoy big and beautiful daisy flowers know to attract butterflies and bees into the garden.

3. Campanula Carpatica

At their best between May and August, Campanula Carpatica can grow into a stunning carpet of colour.

Enjoy masses of star-shaped flowers in beautiful violet-purple hues.

Ideal for borders, this is a wonderful way of tackling troublesome weeds, at the same time introducing generous colour into your garden.

4. Campanula Carpatica Alba

Developing into a beautiful clump of flowers, add some refreshing interest with Campanula Carpatica Alba.

A native to Japan and Siberia, suppress weeds in your border or rockery with this lovely and extremely compact little plant.

5. Cyclamen Hederifolium

Famous for their beautiful marbled leaves, Cyclamen Hederifolium is a distinctive feature in any garden.

Growing dainty pale pink flowers, Hederifolium offers lovely scent readers will enjoy year after year.

6. Geranium Brookside

Hardy, serving up plenty of colour, Geranium Brookside or Cranesbill produces saucer-like flowers.

Contrasting green foliage spreads well with the plant growing to a height between 50-60 centimetres.

Ideally placed at the front or in the middle of borders, Brookside is long-lasting and spreads effectively, chasing away the weeds.

7. Geranium Rose Clair

A wonderfully reliable bloomer, Rose Clair produces loads of flowers, enjoying a long flowering period.

Light pink flowers last from the late spring right through to the early autumn months.

Looking to encourage pollinators? Bees love Rose Clair and you’ll love the sweeping ground cover effect of the plant in full bloom!

8. Geranium St Ola

A fantastic Geranium option, St Ola flowers all summer long, producing white flowers with pink blushed stamens.

Amongst some of the easiest flowers to grow in the garden, St Ola provides excellent ground cover and is unfussy on soil conditions.

9. Geranium Striatum

Compact and low-growing, Striatum bears masses of beautiful pink flowers. Eventually forming into clumps, Striatum is quite bushy and very attractive to butterflies.

Requiring very little maintenance, plant Striatum in borders, rock gardens, or containers for best results.

10. Sedum Kamschaticum

Sedum Kamschaticum or ‘Stonecrop’ is a tough little perennial big on colour.

A long-lasting ground cover solution, Kamtschaticum thrives in well-drained soil.

Select either sunny or partially shaded areas of the garden for planting.

Growing into a fantastic mound of yellow flowers from May through to July, this is a long-lasting choice sure to suppress weeds in your garden.

11. Sedum Takesimense Atlantis

Winner of the RHS Chelsea Plant of the Year 2019, this hardy Sedum grows beautiful serrated green leaves.

Attracting bees and butterflies into the garden, Sedum takesimense Atlantis also provides some great coverage in the garden.

12. Sedum Spurium

A lovely, creeping perennial, Sedum Spurium produces vivid red flowers. Plant in low borders or your rockery for best results.

Also known as, ‘Dragon’s Blood’ Spurium bursts into life from June through to August, reaching a fully mature height of around 10 centimetres.

13. Dianthus Deltoides

Dianthus Deltoides or ‘Maiden Pink’ is native to parts of Asia and most of Europe.

A reliable, evergreen perennial, ‘Maiden Pink’ forms an attention-grabbing mat of colour.

Putting up a strong resistance to pests and diseases, this plant will help suppress weeds from June all the way through to September.

14. Thymus serpyllum

Growing a tightly woven carpet of foliage, Thymus serpyllum is popular throughout the UK.

A must-consider for readers looking to attract pollinators into the garden.

Thymus serpyllum grows highly fragrant pink-mauve flowers during the summer months.

15. Gypsophila Prostrata

Gypsophila Prostrata or ‘Baby’s Breath’ produces masses of pinkish flowers against silvery-green foliage.

For best results, plant in sunny areas in your garden.

Gypsophila Prostrata will thrive in the sun, adding much-needed ground cover between May and July.

16. Red Helianthemum

Red Helianthemum or ‘Sun Rose’ is ideal for planting in your rockery or border areas.

Flowering from May to June, growing to 15 centimetres, Helianthemum can spread between 30-40 cm.

This variety will thrive in sunny spots around the garden, letting you enjoy brilliant red saucer-shaped flowers.

17. Potentilla Red Ace

Cheery, bright, growing lovely red poppy-like flowers, Red Ace blooms as early as May until late September.

Reaching a height up to 60 centimetres, Red Ace’s pleasant green foliage takes a back seat, leaving striking red flowers as the star attraction.

18. Potentilla Sunset

Another vibrant option from the Potentilla family, Potentilla Fruticosa Sunset is a warm yellow flower.

Long flowering, Sunset requires very little upkeep and is an ideal shrub solution.

The dense foliage provides wonderful ground coverage with single yellow flowers stealing the show.

